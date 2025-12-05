Bybit Private Wealth Management Beat November Downtrend with Top Fund Delivering Close to 30% APR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 5th, 2025/Chainwire/--Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, showcases the latest monthly performance update of its Private Wealth Management (PWM) division, with the top-performing fund recording 29.72% APR in November 2025. With wild swings across markets in the past month, Bybit PWM continued to deliver robust returns for high-net-worth clients with a disciplined, multi-strategy, and data-informed approach. Performance Highlights In the latest Bybit PWM newsletter for November 2025, Bybit PWM demonstrated consistent strength across its portfolio: USDT-based strategies: Average APR of 9.8% BTC-based strategies: Average APR of 18.09% "Our clients depend on us to navigate volatile market conditions while maintaining focus on long-term wealth creation," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit. "The November results demonstrate that disciplined, professional wealth management can deliver consistent returns and help our customers rise above market sentiments and distractions." Fig. Bybit PWM Strategy Return Trend Source: Bybit Private Wealth Management November 2025 newsletter Fund performance was calculated using Time-Weighted Return (TWR) methodology with assets aligned as of October 25, 2025, and benchmarked against funding arbitrage performance. Bybit PWM provides high-net-worth clients with exclusive, customized wealth management services tailored to the unique demands of digital asset investors. The platform offers: Bespoke investment strategies and asset allocation\nProfessional risk management and portfolio oversight\nAccess to curated private funds and Bybit's institutional-grade trading infrastructure\nDedicated relationship management and expert guidance Bespoke investment strategies and asset allocation Professional risk management and portfolio oversight Access to curated private funds and Bybit's institutional-grade trading infrastructure Dedicated relationship management and expert guidance For details of Bybit PWM’s September performance, users may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management: November 2025 Newsletter Bybit Private Wealth Management: November 2025 Newsletter Bybit Private Wealth Management: November 2025 Newsletter Bybit PWM is currently offering a special year-end opportunity for our eligible VIP clients. For a limited time, the minimum subscription requirement for the PWM solution has been halved to 250,000 USDT. special year-end opportunity for our eligible VIP clients special year-end opportunity for our eligible VIP clients Qualified investors interested in exploring Bybit Private Wealth Management services may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management Bybit Private Wealth Management Bybit Private Wealth Management #Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt About Bybit Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com. Bybit.com Bybit.com For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press Bybit Press Bybit Press For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com media@bybit.com media@bybit.com For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media Bybit's Communities and Social Media Bybit's Communities and Social Media Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube Discord Discord Facebook Facebook Instagram Instagram LinkedIn LinkedIn Reddit Reddit Telegram Telegram TikTok TikTok X X Youtube Youtube Contact Head of PR Tony Au Bybit tony.au@bybit.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. 