Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    'Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app', says Elon Muskby@legalpdf

    'Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app', says Elon Musk

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 2 of 31. THE PARTIES

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 'Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app', says Elon Musk
    #twitter#elon-musk#social-media
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    react to story with heart

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 2 of 31.


    THE PARTIES


    12. Plaintiff Twitter, Inc. is a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California that owns and operates a global platform for real-time self-expression and conversation.


    13. Defendant Elon R. Musk is a sophisticated entrepreneur who owns approximately 9.6% of Twitter’s stock. He is the CEO of Tesla and leads SpaceX, among other entities he founded or co-founded. Musk is referred to in the merger agreement as Equity Investor, and is the President, Secretary, Treasurer, and sole shareholder of both Parent and Acquisition Sub. Musk signed the merger agreement on behalf of both Parent and Acquisition Sub, and agreed to be a party to the agreement in his individual capacity as Equity Investor with respect to several “Specified Provisions.” Ex. 1, Preamble.


    14. Defendant X Holdings I, Inc., or Parent, is a Delaware corporation formed on April 19, 2022 solely for the purpose of engaging in, and arranging financing for, the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement.


    15. Defendant X Holdings II, Inc., or Acquisition Sub, is a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Acquisition Sub was formed on April 19, 2022 solely for the purpose of engaging in, and arranging financing for, the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement.


    Continue reading here


    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    'Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried'
    Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf #ftx
    Article Thumbnail
    How This TikTok Ad Received 3.7 Million Views
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by jordensouza #tiktok
    Article Thumbnail
    VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer
    Published at Dec 29, 2022 by MelvinTalk #venture-capital
    Article Thumbnail
    No one is above the (SDNY) law, including the daughter or son of Ivy League professors
    Published at Dec 28, 2022 by legalpdf #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build Engaging Products With Flourishing Communities: Social+
    Published at Dec 27, 2022 by superlinked #social-media
    Article Thumbnail
    My Thoughts on BitClout After Many Weeks of Activity
    Published at Dec 25, 2022 by TheLoneroFoundation #bitclout
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa