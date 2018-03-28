Bunyan simple JSON logging library

Wonder how to remove console.logs in you nodeJS code. Well use a logger. The bunyan logger can simply logs messages to different streams in JSON format.
npm install bunyan
After installing bunyan create a file. In my case I create a file called logger.js. First include the bunyan library.
//logger.jsvar bunyan = require('bunyan');
Then you create the logger using createLogger method.
var log = bunyan.createLogger({name: 'myapp',stream: process.stdout,level: 'info'});
log.info("This is logging");
If you run this file you’ll see an output like this in you console.
{“name”:”myapp”,”hostname”:”ChamaraL”,”pid”:28027,”level”:30,”msg”:”This is logging”,”time”:”2018–03–29T15:15:33.715Z”,”v”:0}
Bunyan log records are JSON. A few fields are added automatically: “pid”, “hostname”, “time” and “v”.
There are several log levels defined in bunyan logging library.
Ref: https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan#levels
You can specify the log level according to you need.
There’s a cool feature as Streams in bunyan which allows us to use different streams to log our output. Let’s say that I want to log all the errors to a external log file and the info level logs (details of operations to standard output) then we can use streams as follows.
var bunyan = require('bunyan');var log = bunyan.createLogger({name: "bunyan-log",streams: [{level: 'debug',stream: process.stdout // log INFO and above to stdout},{level: 'error',path: __dirname + '/logs/appError.log' // log ERROR and above to a file}]});
module.exports = log;
You can defined multiple streams in the list as above. When logging level is error I save it to a file called appError.log. If the level is debug I’ve just output it in standard output.
How I’ve used the logger in my code
let mongoose = require('mongoose');let config = require('./config');let logger = require('./../../utils/logger'); //path to my logger
class Database {
constructor() {
**this**.\_connect();
}
\_connect() {
mongoose.connect(\`mongodb://${config.server}/${config.database}\`)
.then(() => {
logger.debug('Database connection successful'); //logs the info
})
.catch(err => {
logger.error('Database connection error' + err); //logs the error
});
}
}
module.exports = new Database();
This way is better than writing console.log() everywhere in you code which is not a good practice.
By configuring like this you’ll get all the errors in your log file while other general outputs displayed in JSON format in the console.
If you need more details and more functionalities refer https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan