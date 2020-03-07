Building Your Own ESP8266/ESP32 Over-The-Air Firmware Updater [A How-To Guide] Part II

Discover, triage, and prioritize Node errors in real-time
mysql> CREATE DATABASE OTA;
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)
mysql> CREATE TABLE Ping (
-> mac_id CHAR(17) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,
-> available_firmware_version INT(2) NOT NULL,
-> last_update TIMESTAMP DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
-> );
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)
mysql> INSERT INTO Ping (mac_id, available_firmware_version) VALUES ('CC:50:E3:DC:90:2A',2);
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)
var mysql = require('mysql')
var config = require('../js/config')
var connection = mysql.createConnection({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'root',
password: config.db_password,
database: 'OTA'
})
var ping = function(mac_id, callback){
var sql = "SELECT * FROM Ping WHERE mac_id = ?"
connection.query(sql, mac_id, function(err, rows, fields) {
if (!err) {
if (rows.length === 0) {
callback(null, null)
} else {
callback(null, rows)
}
} else {
console.log(err)
callback(err, null)
}
})
}
module.exports = {
ping: ping
}
var express = require('express')
var path = require('path')
var router = express.Router()
var md5 = require('md5-file')
var db = require('../js/databaseHandler')
router.get('/update', function(req, res, next) {
var updateVersion = req.headers['x-esp8266-version']
var filePath = path.join(__dirname, '../updates/plant_sensor_v'+updateVersion+'.bin')
var options = {
headers: {
"x-MD5": md5.sync(filePath)
}
}
res.sendFile(filePath, function (err) {
if (err) {
next(err)
} else {
console.log('Sent:', filePath)
}
})
})
router.post('/ping', function(req, res, next) {
var mac_id = req.body.mac_id
console.log(req.body)
console.log(mac_id)
db.ping(mac_id,function(err, results){
(results) ? res.send({'mac_id':results[0].mac_id,'available_firmware_version':results[0].available_firmware_version}) : res.send({'error':err})
})
})
module.exports = router
#define firmware_version 1 // For the first sketch
#define firmware_version 2 // For the second sketch
#include <ESP8266httpUpdate.h>
#include <ESP8266HTTPClient.h>
#include <ArduinoJson.h>
#include "DHT.h"
// Set out Wifi auth constants.
const char* ssid = "Yolo";
const char* password = "password";
// Define our constants.
#define DHTPIN 5
#define DHTTYPE DHT11
#define CSMS A0
// Set your firmware version here. Your other sketch should have a different version number.
#define firmware_version 1
// Initialise the DHT11 sensor.
DHT dht(DHTPIN, DHTTYPE);
// Declare DHT output value variables.
int output_value;
int output_raw;
void setup() {
// Initialise Serial connection.
Serial.begin(74880);
Serial.setDebugOutput(true);
// Start HTTPClient.
HTTPClient http;
// Start Wifi.
WiFi.begin(ssid, password);
while (WiFi.status() != WL_CONNECTED) {
Serial.print(".");
delay(1000);
}
// Record our MAC address.
String mac = "mac_id=" + String(WiFi.macAddress());
// Allocate the JSON document.
const size_t capacity = JSON_OBJECT_SIZE(2) + 60;
DynamicJsonDocument doc(capacity);
// Set up our HTTP request.
http.begin("http://test.derkzomer.com/ping"); //Specify request destination
http.addHeader("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded"); //Specify content-type header
// Send the request and get the response payload.
int httpCode = http.POST(mac);
String payload = http.getString();
//Close HTTP connection.
http.end();
// Parse the received JSON object.
deserializeJson(doc, payload);
const char* macId = doc["macId"];
int available_firmware_version = doc["available_firmware_version"];
String fwv = String(available_firmware_version);
// Check whether your firmware is outdated.
if (available_firmware_version > firmware_version) {
Serial.println("Your firmware version is V"+String(firmware_version)+", the latest available firmware version is V"+available_firmware_version)+".";
Serial.println("Installing the new update now...");
t_httpUpdate_return ret = ESPhttpUpdate.update("http://test.derkzomer.com/update",fwv);
switch(ret) {
case HTTP_UPDATE_FAILED:
Serial.printf("[update] Update failed (%d): %s", ESPhttpUpdate.getLastError(), ESPhttpUpdate.getLastErrorString().c_str());
break;
case HTTP_UPDATE_NO_UPDATES:
Serial.println("[update] Update no Update.");
break;
case HTTP_UPDATE_OK:
Serial.println("[update] Update ok."); // may not be called since we reboot the ESP
break;
}
} else {
Serial.println("Your firmware version is V"+String(firmware_version)+", the latest available firmware version is V"+available_firmware_version)+".";
Serial.println("You have the latest version.");
}
// Start the DHT11 sensor.
dht.begin();
}
void loop() {
// Measure and map the raw moisture output from the moisture sensor.
output_raw = analogRead(CSMS);
output_value = map(output_raw, 725, 330, 0, 100);
// Print the mapped output from the moisture sensor.
Serial.print("Moisture : ");
Serial.print(output_value);
Serial.println("%");
// Measure the humidity and temperature from the DHT11.
float h = dht.readHumidity();
float t = dht.readTemperature();
float f = dht.readTemperature(true);
// Check whether the DHT11 sensor is working.
if (isnan(h) || isnan(t) || isnan(f)) {
Serial.println(F("Failed to read from DHT sensor!"));
delay(2000);
return;
}
// Index the DHT11 values.
float hif = dht.computeHeatIndex(f, h);
float hic = dht.computeHeatIndex(t, h, false);
// Print the DHT11 humidity and temperature values.
Serial.print(F("Humidity: "));
Serial.print(h);
Serial.print(F("% Temperature: "));
Serial.print(t);
// Wait five seconds before the next measurement.
delay(5000);
}