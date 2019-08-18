Building Your First GraphQL Server

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
query {
getAllUsers {
id
username
phone
}
}
{
"data": {
"getAllUsers": [
{
"id": "1",
"username": "admin",
"phone": "(777) 777-7777"
},
{
"id": "2",
"username": "Chadrick54",
"phone": "1-213-614-0707 x94837"
},
{
"id": "3",
"username": "Eva27",
"phone": "396-178-0064"
},
{
"id": "4",
"username": "Audreanne_Luettgen65",
"phone": "1-208-921-9879 x9843"
},
{
"id": "5",
"username": "Ahmed56",
"phone": "(675) 410-7905 x6909"
}
]
}
}
“Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
to install all of your node modules as well. Once these have finished downloading, feel free to poke through the repository a bit and see what code is already finished for you.
yarn
in the root directory. You should see something much like this:
yarn server
.
PostgreSQL
“We are all now connected by the Internet, like neurons in a giant brain.” — Stephen Hawking
), although you’re free to use a Docker instance or something else if you want.
PostgreSQL
postgres://ridsyuidtuuo:1f63063581eef3f1a6f09575e26781d0e81eed0a82b5e1705b518a54937a4853@ec2-50-19-221-37.compute-1.amazonaws.com:5132/d7nnugsfg4ljnk
in your root directory and paste the following in:
.env
PORT=4000
DATABASE_URL=<your database URI link goes here>
,
GET
,
POST
, and
PUT
requests. These have been the gold standard for HTTP requests for years, and with good reason; they work, and they work well.
DELETE
. Open up the
/graphql
file inside the api directory and look for the following code snippet:
server.js
server.use(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema,
graphiql: false
})
);
,
GET
,
POST
, and
PUT
requests). In order for our server to work, our next step needs to be to flesh out the schema that we use in the code snippet above. Notice that there’s already an import statement in our
DELETE
file for it that looks like this:
server.js
const schema = require('../schema/schema.js');
middleware import that is also contained in our
expressPlayground
file. The import statement looks like this:
server.js
const expressPlayground = require('graphql-playground-middleware-express').default;
, an IDE to practice server calls in your browser. I’ve replaced it with
GraphiQL
(and turned off
GraphQL Playground
with the
GraphiQL
statement in the snippet at the beginning of this section) as it is much more robust and better looking (which is obviously the most important quality in the development process 💅).
graphiql: false
server.get('/playground', expressPlayground({ endpoint: '/graphql' }));
IDE. With your server running (which, just in case you shut it down, can be done with the command
GraphQL Playground
), got to
yarn server
link in your browser. Your preferred browser will open up and you’ll be taken to a page that looks like this:
localhost:4000/playground
look amazing? If you’re seeing this, you’re in the right place. However, our server has a problem — We have an error (visible in the image above) that says that the server can’t be reached. It’s currently doing that because we still need to build out our queries, schemas, and migrate over our tables and data.
GraphQL Playground
“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” — John Muir
— These will correspond directly to the tables in our SQL database (although you are certainly free to use no-SQL databases like MongoDB with GraphQL), and correlate to the use of objects or structs in Object Oriented Programming with languages like Java, Golang, and C.
Types
dependency to define strings, integers, and other data types that you expect to receive through GraphQL for each field (username, email, etc.). Here’s an example of a
graphql
that we’ll be using in our server:
UserType
const graphql = require('graphql');
const {
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLID,
GraphQLString,
GraphQLNonNull
} = graphql;
const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'User',
fields: () => ({
id: { type: GraphQLID },
username: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
email: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
pictureUrl: { type: GraphQLString },
street1: { type: GraphQLString },
street2: { type: GraphQLString },
city: { type: GraphQLString },
state: { type: GraphQLString },
zip: { type: GraphQLString },
type: { type: GraphQLString },
phone: { type: GraphQLString },
})
});
module.exports = {
UserType
};
and then destructuring out our types from it (strings, ID, object, etc.). We can then define a schema, or group of fields, of what we expect to receive for a given object of data (in this case, our users). Finally, we’re exporting our
graphql
out to use later in our server.
UserType
in the
types.js
directory of the server in your server files. Look over the code below, and then put the following code into the file:
schema
const graphql = require('graphql');
const {
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLID,
GraphQLString,
GraphQLNonNull,
GraphQLList
} = graphql;
const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'User',
fields: () => ({
id: { type: GraphQLID },
username: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
email: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
pictureUrl: { type: GraphQLString },
street1: { type: GraphQLString },
street2: { type: GraphQLString },
city: { type: GraphQLString },
state: { type: GraphQLString },
zip: { type: GraphQLString },
type: { type: GraphQLString },
phone: { type: GraphQLString },
candy: {
type: new GraphQLList(CandyType),
resolve(parent, args) {
return Candy.findByUserId(parent.id);
}
}
})
});
module.exports = {
UserType
};
? That’s interesting, right?
candy
and how they connect
edges
, or
nodes
, together? Well, this is where we’re defining an
vertices
that will connect us along our graph in our database to another
edge
. Notice that we define the
node
field as being a
candy
(which means it will essentially show up as an array of candy in our
GraphQLList
) of
JSON
. Furthermore, the resolver function returns a database query where we search
CandyType
for the parent’s
PostgreSQL
property (essentially the user’s
id
from the fields above).
id
table associated with each user in the
candy
table.
user
that this field seems to be referencing. For time’s sake, I’m going to give you this code to copy-and-paste into your code right below the
CandyType
. Here’s the completed file code for you:
UserType
const graphql = require('graphql');
const User = require('../models/userModel.js');
const Candy = require('../models/candyModel.js');
const {
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLID,
GraphQLString,
GraphQLNonNull,
GraphQLList
} = graphql;
const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'User',
fields: () => ({
id: { type: GraphQLID },
username: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
email: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
pictureUrl: { type: GraphQLString },
street1: { type: GraphQLString },
street2: { type: GraphQLString },
city: { type: GraphQLString },
state: { type: GraphQLString },
zip: { type: GraphQLString },
type: { type: GraphQLString },
phone: { type: GraphQLString },
candy: {
type: new GraphQLList(CandyType),
resolve(parent, args) {
return Candy.findByUserId(parent.id);
}
}
})
});
const CandyType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Candy',
fields: () => ({
id: { type: GraphQLID },
candyName: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
userId: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) },
user: {
type: UserType,
resolve(parent, args) {
return User.findById(parent.userId);
}
}
})
});
module.exports = {
UserType,
CandyType
};
that will pull information from our database (and even has the ability to query the user associated with each candy in the
CandyType
field above) but is also connected to its corresponding user (in a one-to-many relationship from the
user
table to the
user
table).
candy
requests on a RESTful API, but the way in which we can write them in GraphQL (which we saw at the beginning of this article) makes them really unique and extremely declarative.
GET
directory called
schema
, and paste the following code into it. It’s a lot, but there’s a ton of repetition (as you’ll see soon) that makes it ultimately easy to learn:
query.js
const graphql = require('graphql');
const Candy = require('../models/candyModel.js');
const User = require('../models/userModel.js');
const { UserType, CandyType } = require('./types.js');
const { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLList, GraphQLID, GraphQLNonNull } = graphql;
const RootQuery = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'RootQueryType',
fields: {
getAllUsers: {
type: new GraphQLList(UserType),
description: 'Gets all users',
resolve() {
return User.find()
.then(res => {
if (res.length) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The users could not be found.');
})
.catch(() => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
},
getUserById: {
type: UserType,
description: 'Gets a user by user ID',
args: { id: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) } },
resolve(parent, args) {
return User.findById(args.id)
.then(res => {
if (res) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The user could not be found.');
})
.catch(() => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
},
getAllCandy: {
type: new GraphQLList(CandyType),
description: 'Gets all candy',
resolve() {
return Candy.find()
.then(res => {
if (res.length) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The candy could not be found.');
})
.catch(() => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
},
getCandyById: {
type: CandyType,
description: 'Gets a candy by candy ID',
args: { id: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) } },
resolve(parent, args) {
return Candy.findById(args.id)
.then(res => {
if (res) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The candy could not be found.');
})
.catch(err => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
}
}
});
module.exports = RootQuery;
query at the end of the file above and dissect it (since it’s close to us right now and is a great example of the rest of the queries).
getCandyById
file.
query.js
later when they’re testing out writing queries for our server.
GraphQL Playground
. These are what we expect our server to receive when someone makes this
args
query. In this instance, we have an
getCandyById
argument of type
id
. This is a unique import from the
GraphQLID
package that allows the argument sent to our server to be either a number or a string (i.e. 1 or “1”).
graphql
function. This takes in
resolve
properties (which we aren’t using here) as the first argument and
parent
(or arguments, our
args
in this case) as the second one. We then proceed to query our
id
database and return the response in our promise. If the data cannot be found, we return a new error with a message.
PostgreSQL
file, and update it to look like this:
schema.js
const graphql = require('graphql');
const { GraphQLSchema } = graphql;
const RootQuery = require('./query.js');
module.exports = new GraphQLSchema({
query: RootQuery,
mutation: null
});
“Invisible threads are the strongest ties.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
,
POST
, and
PUT
requests in a RESTful API.
DELETE
and paste the following code in:
mutation.js
const graphql = require('graphql');
const User = require('../models/userModel.js');
const { UserType } = require('./types.js');
const { GraphQLString, GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLID, GraphQLObjectType } = graphql;
const Mutation = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Mutation',
fields: () => ({
addUser: {
type: UserType,
args: {
username: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
email: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
pictureUrl: { type: GraphQLString },
street1: { type: GraphQLString },
street2: { type: GraphQLString },
city: { type: GraphQLString },
state: { type: GraphQLString },
zip: { type: GraphQLString },
type: { type: GraphQLString },
phone: { type: GraphQLString }
},
resolve(parent, args) {
return User.insert(args)
.then(res => {
if (res) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The new user could not be created.');
})
.catch(() => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
},
updateUser: {
type: UserType,
args: {
id: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) },
username: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
email: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) },
pictureUrl: { type: GraphQLString },
street1: { type: GraphQLString },
street2: { type: GraphQLString },
city: { type: GraphQLString },
state: { type: GraphQLString },
zip: { type: GraphQLString },
type: { type: GraphQLString },
phone: { type: GraphQLString }
},
resolve(parent, args) {
return User.update(args.id, args)
.then(res => {
if (res) {
return res;
}
return new Error('The user could not be updated.');
})
.catch(() => {
return new Error('There was an error completing your request.');
});
}
},
deleteUser: {
type: UserType,
args: {
id: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) }
},
resolve(parent, args) {
return User.remove(args.id);
}
}
})
});
module.exports = Mutation;
mutation here at the end of the file as an example.
deleteUser
. In addition, we’re expecting an argument of
UserType
. Finally, we are using a resolver function to ping our
id
database and remove the row of user data where the
PostgreSQL
matches the user.
args.id
file one more time to import our mutations and look like this:
schema.js
const graphql = require('graphql');
const { GraphQLSchema } = graphql;
const RootQuery = require('./query.js');
const Mutation = require('./mutation.js');
module.exports = new GraphQLSchema({
query: RootQuery,
mutation: Mutation
});
by running the following commands in your terminal:
PostgreSQL
npx knex migrate:latest
npx knex seed:run
in your terminal (if you’re not already running your server) and click on the
yarn server
link.
localhost:4000/playground
query {
getAllUsers {
id
username
email
street1
city
state
zip
type
phone
candy {
id
candyName
}
}
}
instance should look like this:
GraphQL Playground
, and paste the following mutation into the lefthand side of the screen before pressing the “play” button:
GraphQL Playground
mutation {
addUser (
username: "martymcfly"
email: "outoftime@future.com"
street1: "9303 Lyon Drive"
city: "Hill Valley"
state: "CA"
zip: "95420"
phone: "(777) 777-7777"
) {
id
username
email
street1
city
state
zip
type
phone
}
}
and
DOCS
tabs on the righthand side of the page:
SCHEMA
file and make all of the mutations for the
mutations.js
, including a
CandyType
,
createNewCandy
, and
updateCandyById
.
deleteCandyById
makes middleware implementation easy, and our PostgreSQL setup means you can now scale this framework with one of the most popular databases out there.
Express.js