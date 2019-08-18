Building Your First GraphQL Server

This article is part of an ongoing series on technical and soft skills from Nathan Thomas, a full stack software engineer studying and working at Lambda School based in Silicon Valley.

Getting Started with GraphQL

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a relatively new kid on the block — it's called GraphQL.

It’s super fancy. 🎉

If you’re anything like me, you’ve built lots of RESTful servers. When you finally take a break to squash your existential dread and document 150 new endpoints, you might start wondering if there’s a better way to live your life.

On top of that, you might start to notice that your server often delivers too much information that’s unneeded for a given request. When the client makes a request from your server, it ends up getting the entire forest along with the single tree of data (I know, my examples need work).

This is where GraphQL comes in. GraphQL is fast replacing RESTful APIs everywhere you might look, and more-and-more companies are claiming that it’s sped up their applications significantly.

As always, grab a cup of something good. ☕️

Strap in. This one’s crazy, but I think you’ll find it‘s worth it in the end.

It’s Time to Start Thinking in Edges

Graphs are all around us in life, and yet we never notice them. When you travel on public transit, discuss your family tree, or look at the stars and try to make out a bull or a large goat person shooting an arrow (like how I showed off my astronomy knowledge there?), we are unknowingly thinking in terms of graphs.

In computer science, graphs are connected points, and these points are traditionally called nodes or vertices. The lines that connect these graphs together are called edges. Here’s an example of a simple graph:

The graph above has five nodes (or vertices) and eight edges. Make sense, right?

Without getting into the nitty gritty of in-depth graph theory, we can access various nodes that are connected through edges by traveling along that edge to another node. In our data, this means that we connect different data tables together in a way that has significant meaning (this will make more sense later in the article).

This was one of the ways of thinking that allowed GraphQL to be born. Coupled with a general dissatisfaction for the current state of RESTful APIs in today’s data-heavy applications, Facebook decided to pioneer a new way to fetch data from their servers back in 2012 (and finally open-sourced it in 2015). By focusing on the data connections (instead of thinking in endpoints), they developed a new process for obtaining information from their servers.

GraphQL is, at its core, a protocol disguised as a data-querying language. It is a layer that sits on top of your server and interfaces with both the server and the client. Here’s an example of a query from the front-end that we could write later once we have the server built out:

query { getAllUsers { id username phone } }

When we fire this off (which we’ll see how to do soon), we get the following JSON data back:

{ "data" : { "getAllUsers" : [ { "id" : "1" , "username" : "admin" , "phone" : "(777) 777-7777" }, { "id" : "2" , "username" : "Chadrick54" , "phone" : "1-213-614-0707 x94837" }, { "id" : "3" , "username" : "Eva27" , "phone" : "396-178-0064" }, { "id" : "4" , "username" : "Audreanne_Luettgen65" , "phone" : "1-208-921-9879 x9843" }, { "id" : "5" , "username" : "Ahmed56" , "phone" : "(675) 410-7905 x6909" } ] } }

Notice how the data directly parallels the query that we made? That’s super declarative code. We’ll talk more about that in a bit. For now, let’s hop directly into the deep end and set up a server. 🔥

“Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Setting Up the Server and Postgres Database

We’ll be starting from a mid-way point with our server this time around (but if you want to learn how to build the barebones of an Express.js server from scratch, check out my previous article here ). 👍

Go ahead and clone this repository for the starter files. This will catch you up to exactly where you need to be to follow along with this walkthrough. Once you clone it and open it up in your editor of choice (I’ll be using VS Code ), you should have something very much like this:

yarn to install all of your node modules as well. Once these have finished downloading, feel free to poke through the repository a bit and see what code is already finished for you. Make sure to use the commandto install all of your node modules as well. Once these have finished downloading, feel free to poke through the repository a bit and see what code is already finished for you.

We’ll be building out our API to allow us to work with users and their corresponding favorite candy. I’ve already built out a lot of the core functionality along with the migrations and dummy seed data files, and we’ll just be focusing on implementing GraphQL. 👍

yarn server in the root directory. You should see something much like this: Go ahead and run the commandin the root directory. You should see something much like this:

PostgreSQL . However, our server isn’t fully wired up yet. Before we go any further, let’s head into our next section and hook up some good old-fashioned

“We are all now connected by the Internet, like neurons in a giant brain.” — Stephen Hawking

Setting Up PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL ), although you’re free to use a Docker instance or something else if you want. We’ll be using Heroku today for our database (purely because it’s super easy to grab a full instance of), although you’re free to use a Docker instance or something else if you want.

If you haven’t already done so in the past, create a Heroku account here and then click the "New" dropdown menu and "Create new app." If you see the screen below, you’ve gone the right direction:

Next, click on the "Resources" tab. It should look like this:

Type "postgres" into the “Add-ons” search input and select the “Heroku Postgres” option that appears. You’ll then be asked if you want to provision a free Hobby-tier server, and you should say “yes.”

After you do that, your screen should look like this:

Click on “Heroku Postgres” in purple letters, and this will take you to a new screen. On that screen, select “Settings” from the tabs and then click the “View Credentials” link shown below:

Grab the URI link listed in the resources. Here’s a fake link to demonstrate what it should look like:

postgres://ridsyuidtuuo:1f63063581eef3f1a6f09575e26781d0e81eed0a82b5e1705b518a54937a4853@ec2-50-19-221-37.compute-1.amazonaws.com:5132/d7nnugsfg4ljnk

.env in your root directory and paste the following in: Copy that link, and let’s head back over to our local server. Create a file calledin your root directory and paste the following in:

PORT= 4000 DATABASE_URL= < your database URI link goes here >

This gives the boilerplate I made for you access to the PostgreSQL instance that you just set up, and we’re also assigning a custom port for your server.

With all of that out of the way, we can finally get to work on GraphQL. Go ahead and take a break to step outside. Grab some more coffee or tea.

Ready?

Let’s go. 💪

GraphQL Structure

GET , POST , PUT , and DELETE requests. These have been the gold standard for HTTP requests for years, and with good reason; they work, and they work well. In a normal RESTful API, we have our typical, andrequests. These have been the gold standard for HTTP requests for years, and with good reason; they work, and they work well.

However, modern applications keep running into situations where developers have to build out an excessive number of endpoints. This can create a burden on the development process, and it certainly expands the amount of documentation that is required for the API.

/graphql . Open up the server.js file inside the api directory and look for the following code snippet: In contrast, GraphQL simplifies everything down to one endpoint,. Open up thefile inside the api directory and look for the following code snippet:

server.use( '/graphql' , graphqlHTTP({ schema, graphiql : false }) );

GET , POST , PUT , and DELETE requests). In order for our server to work, our next step needs to be to flesh out the schema that we use in the code snippet above. Notice that there’s already an import statement in our server.js file for it that looks like this: This is the single endpoint, a gateway into our server. It will allow us to perform all of our queries and mutations (which replace our, andrequests). In order for our server to work, our next step needs to be to flesh out the schema that we use in the code snippet above. Notice that there’s already an import statement in ourfile for it that looks like this:

const schema = require ( '../schema/schema.js' );

expressPlayground middleware import that is also contained in our server.js file. The import statement looks like this: Additionally, check out themiddleware import that is also contained in ourfile. The import statement looks like this:

const expressPlayground = require ( 'graphql-playground-middleware-express' ).default;

GraphiQL , an IDE to practice server calls in your browser. I’ve replaced it with GraphQL Playground (and turned off GraphiQL with the graphiql: false statement in the snippet at the beginning of this section) as it is much more robust and better looking (which is obviously the most important quality in the development process 💅). Out of the box, GraphQL comes with, an IDE to practice server calls in your browser. I’ve replaced it with(and turned offwith thestatement in the snippet at the beginning of this section) as it is much more robust and better looking (which is obviously the most important quality in the development process 💅).

The configuration for this is also in the server.js file with the following code:

server.get( '/playground' , expressPlayground({ endpoint : '/graphql' }));

GraphQL Playground IDE. With your server running (which, just in case you shut it down, can be done with the command yarn server ), got to This allows us to use our newIDE. With your server running (which, just in case you shut it down, can be done with the command), got to localhost:4000/playground link in your browser. Your preferred browser will open up and you’ll be taken to a page that looks like this:

GraphQL Playground look amazing? If you’re seeing this, you’re in the right place. However, our server has a problem — We have an error (visible in the image above) that says that the server can’t be reached. It’s currently doing that because we still need to build out our queries, schemas, and migrate over our tables and data. Doesn’t that dark mode inlook amazing? If you’re seeing this, you’re in the right place. However, our server has a problem — We have an error (visible in the image above) that says that the server can’t be reached. It’s currently doing that because we still need to build out our queries, schemas, and migrate over our tables and data.

Let’s flip over to the next section and get to work on our GraphQL server structure.

“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” — John Muir

GraphQL Types

Types — These will correspond directly to the tables in our SQL database (although you are certainly free to use no-SQL databases like MongoDB with GraphQL), and correlate to the use of objects or structs in Object Oriented Programming with languages like Java, Golang, and C. GraphQL is a strongly-typed querying language. This means that it validates the types of data that we are manipulating while using it. In order for this to work, we have to define— These will correspond directly to the tables in our SQL database (although you are certainly free to use no-SQL databases like MongoDB with GraphQL), and correlate to the use of objects or structs in Object Oriented Programming with languages like Java, Golang, and C.

graphql dependency to define strings, integers, and other data types that you expect to receive through GraphQL for each field (username, email, etc.). Here’s an example of a UserType that we’ll be using in our server: In order to define a type, you must use imports from thedependency to define strings, integers, and other data types that you expect to receive through GraphQL for each field (username, email, etc.). Here’s an example of athat we’ll be using in our server:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLID, GraphQLString, GraphQLNonNull } = graphql; const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'User' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : GraphQLID }, username : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, email : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, pictureUrl : { type : GraphQLString }, street1 : { type : GraphQLString }, street2 : { type : GraphQLString }, city : { type : GraphQLString }, state : { type : GraphQLString }, zip : { type : GraphQLString }, type : { type : GraphQLString }, phone : { type : GraphQLString }, }) }); module .exports = { UserType };

graphql and then destructuring out our types from it (strings, ID, object, etc.). We can then define a schema, or group of fields, of what we expect to receive for a given object of data (in this case, our users). Finally, we’re exporting our UserType out to use later in our server. Notice how we’re requiring the packageand then destructuring out our types from it (strings, ID, object, etc.). We can then define a schema, or group of fields, of what we expect to receive for a given object of data (in this case, our users). Finally, we’re exporting ourout to use later in our server.

types.js in the schema directory of the server in your server files. Look over the code below, and then put the following code into the file: Go ahead and make a file calledin thedirectory of the server in your server files. Look over the code below, and then put the following code into the file:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLID, GraphQLString, GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLList } = graphql; const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'User' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : GraphQLID }, username : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, email : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, pictureUrl : { type : GraphQLString }, street1 : { type : GraphQLString }, street2 : { type : GraphQLString }, city : { type : GraphQLString }, state : { type : GraphQLString }, zip : { type : GraphQLString }, type : { type : GraphQLString }, phone : { type : GraphQLString }, candy : { type : new GraphQLList(CandyType), resolve(parent, args) { return Candy.findByUserId(parent.id); } } }) }); module .exports = { UserType };

candy ? That’s interesting, right? See that field called? That’s interesting, right?

edges and how they connect nodes , or vertices , together? Well, this is where we’re defining an edge that will connect us along our graph in our database to another node . Notice that we define the candy field as being a GraphQLList (which means it will essentially show up as an array of candy in our JSON ) of CandyType . Furthermore, the resolver function returns a database query where we search PostgreSQL for the parent’s id property (essentially the user’s id from the fields above). Remember how we were talking earlier aboutand how they connect, or, together? Well, this is where we’re defining anthat will connect us along our graph in our database to another. Notice that we define thefield as being a(which means it will essentially show up as an array of candy in our) of. Furthermore, the resolver function returns a database query where we searchfor the parent’sproperty (essentially the user’sfrom the fields above).

candy table associated with each user in the user table. We’ll use this field later to access data about thetable associated with each user in thetable.

CandyType that this field seems to be referencing. For time’s sake, I’m going to give you this code to copy-and-paste into your code right below the UserType . Here’s the completed file code for you: However, we have a bit of a problem — we don’t have athat this field seems to be referencing. For time’s sake, I’m going to give you this code to copy-and-paste into your code right below the. Here’s the completed file code for you:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const User = require ( '../models/userModel.js' ); const Candy = require ( '../models/candyModel.js' ); const { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLID, GraphQLString, GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLList } = graphql; const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'User' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : GraphQLID }, username : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, email : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, pictureUrl : { type : GraphQLString }, street1 : { type : GraphQLString }, street2 : { type : GraphQLString }, city : { type : GraphQLString }, state : { type : GraphQLString }, zip : { type : GraphQLString }, type : { type : GraphQLString }, phone : { type : GraphQLString }, candy : { type : new GraphQLList(CandyType), resolve(parent, args) { return Candy.findByUserId(parent.id); } } }) }); const CandyType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Candy' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : GraphQLID }, candyName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, userId : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) }, user : { type : UserType, resolve(parent, args) { return User.findById(parent.userId); } } }) }); module .exports = { UserType, CandyType };

CandyType that will pull information from our database (and even has the ability to query the user associated with each candy in the user field above) but is also connected to its corresponding user (in a one-to-many relationship from the user table to the candy table). We’ve now completed the circle. We have athat will pull information from our database (and even has the ability to query the user associated with each candy in thefield above) but is also connected to its corresponding user (in a one-to-many relationship from thetable to thetable).

We’re about to see how useful all of this is. The next sections will be crazy, but they’ll go really fast. We’ll have your server finished in no time. 🔥 🚒

GraphQL Queries

GET requests on a RESTful API, but the way in which we can write them in GraphQL (which we saw at the beginning of this article) makes them really unique and extremely declarative. Queries are analogous torequests on a RESTful API, but the way in which we can write them in GraphQL (which we saw at the beginning of this article) makes them really unique and extremely declarative.

In software engineering, declarative design (in case you don’t want to spend the next 10 minutes waist-deep in that Wikipedia link) is any process that allows you to write your code in a way that describes what it does instead of how it does it.

schema directory called query.js , and paste the following code into it. It’s a lot, but there’s a ton of repetition (as you’ll see soon) that makes it ultimately easy to learn: Create a new file in yourdirectory called, and paste the following code into it. It’s a lot, but there’s a ton of repetition (as you’ll see soon) that makes it ultimately easy to learn:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const Candy = require ( '../models/candyModel.js' ); const User = require ( '../models/userModel.js' ); const { UserType, CandyType } = require ( './types.js' ); const { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLList, GraphQLID, GraphQLNonNull } = graphql; const RootQuery = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'RootQueryType' , fields : { getAllUsers : { type : new GraphQLList(UserType), description : 'Gets all users' , resolve() { return User.find() .then( res => { if (res.length) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The users could not be found.' ); }) .catch( () => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } }, getUserById : { type : UserType, description : 'Gets a user by user ID' , args : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) } }, resolve(parent, args) { return User.findById(args.id) .then( res => { if (res) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The user could not be found.' ); }) .catch( () => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } }, getAllCandy : { type : new GraphQLList(CandyType), description : 'Gets all candy' , resolve() { return Candy.find() .then( res => { if (res.length) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The candy could not be found.' ); }) .catch( () => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } }, getCandyById : { type : CandyType, description : 'Gets a candy by candy ID' , args : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) } }, resolve(parent, args) { return Candy.findById(args.id) .then( res => { if (res) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The candy could not be found.' ); }) .catch( err => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } } } }); module .exports = RootQuery;

getCandyById query at the end of the file above and dissect it (since it’s close to us right now and is a great example of the rest of the queries). Don’t worry. Like I said, it’s a lot of repetition. Let’s take thequery at the end of the file above and dissect it (since it’s close to us right now and is a great example of the rest of the queries).

query.js file. First, we define what “type” our query is supposed to return. We just coded those up in the last section, and we imported them at the beginning of thisfile.

GraphQL Playground later when they’re testing out writing queries for our server. Second, we have a description of the query. This will pop up in GraphQL Playground. It’s not necessary, but it’s a really nice touch for other developers to read inlater when they’re testing out writing queries for our server.

args . These are what we expect our server to receive when someone makes this getCandyById query. In this instance, we have an id argument of type GraphQLID . This is a unique import from the graphql package that allows the argument sent to our server to be either a number or a string (i.e. 1 or “1”). Next, we have our arguments, or. These are what we expect our server to receive when someone makes thisquery. In this instance, we have anargument of type. This is a unique import from thepackage that allows the argument sent to our server to be either a number or a string (i.e. 1 or “1”).

resolve function. This takes in parent properties (which we aren’t using here) as the first argument and args (or arguments, our id in this case) as the second one. We then proceed to query our PostgreSQL database and return the response in our promise. If the data cannot be found, we return a new error with a message. Additionally, we have afunction. This takes inproperties (which we aren’t using here) as the first argument and(or arguments, ourin this case) as the second one. We then proceed to query ourdatabase and return the response in our promise. If the data cannot be found, we return a new error with a message.

schema.js file, and update it to look like this: Finally, navigate over to yourfile, and update it to look like this:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const { GraphQLSchema } = graphql; const RootQuery = require ( './query.js' ); module .exports = new GraphQLSchema({ query : RootQuery, mutation : null });

We just imported the queries from query.js and placed it into our schema setup. The only thing we still need to do in order to use our server is to roll out some mutations.

Hold onto your butts. 👍

“Invisible threads are the strongest ties.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

GraphQL Mutations

POST , PUT , and DELETE requests in a RESTful API. The final puzzle piece for our server is to upgrade our code with “mutations.” These are the GraphQL equivalents of, andrequests in a RESTful API.

mutation.js and paste the following code in: Create a new file calledand paste the following code in:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const User = require ( '../models/userModel.js' ); const { UserType } = require ( './types.js' ); const { GraphQLString, GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLID, GraphQLObjectType } = graphql; const Mutation = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Mutation' , fields : () => ({ addUser : { type : UserType, args : { username : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, email : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, pictureUrl : { type : GraphQLString }, street1 : { type : GraphQLString }, street2 : { type : GraphQLString }, city : { type : GraphQLString }, state : { type : GraphQLString }, zip : { type : GraphQLString }, type : { type : GraphQLString }, phone : { type : GraphQLString } }, resolve(parent, args) { return User.insert(args) .then( res => { if (res) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The new user could not be created.' ); }) .catch( () => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } }, updateUser : { type : UserType, args : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) }, username : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, email : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString) }, pictureUrl : { type : GraphQLString }, street1 : { type : GraphQLString }, street2 : { type : GraphQLString }, city : { type : GraphQLString }, state : { type : GraphQLString }, zip : { type : GraphQLString }, type : { type : GraphQLString }, phone : { type : GraphQLString } }, resolve(parent, args) { return User.update(args.id, args) .then( res => { if (res) { return res; } return new Error ( 'The user could not be updated.' ); }) .catch( () => { return new Error ( 'There was an error completing your request.' ); }); } }, deleteUser : { type : UserType, args : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLID) } }, resolve(parent, args) { return User.remove(args.id); } } }) }); module .exports = Mutation;

deleteUser mutation here at the end of the file as an example. Once again, I know this looks like a lot, but it’s ultimately just a lot of repetition. Let’s look at themutation here at the end of the file as an example.

UserType . In addition, we’re expecting an argument of id . Finally, we are using a resolver function to ping our PostgreSQL database and remove the row of user data where the args.id matches the user. Notice that we’ve once again defined our type,. In addition, we’re expecting an argument of. Finally, we are using a resolver function to ping ourdatabase and remove the row of user data where thematches the user.

schema.js file one more time to import our mutations and look like this: Look over the other mutations using this knowledge and see if you can figure out what everything else is doing. There’s nothing complicated here; it’s all just more of the same from what you’ve already seen. When you're done, update thefile one more time to import our mutations and look like this:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const { GraphQLSchema } = graphql; const RootQuery = require ( './query.js' ); const Mutation = require ( './mutation.js' ); module .exports = new GraphQLSchema({ query : RootQuery, mutation : Mutation });

Using GraphQL Playground

It’s time to enjoy using our GraphQL server. 🍾 🎉 🎊 🙌

PostgreSQL by running the following commands in your terminal: First, let’s migrate our data tables and seeds onby running the following commands in your terminal:

npx knex migrate:latest

npx knex seed:run

yarn server in your terminal (if you’re not already running your server) and click on the Once you’ve finished, run the commandin your terminal (if you’re not already running your server) and click on the localhost:4000/playground link.

Then, write the following query in the lefthand side of the screen and press the “play” button:

query { getAllUsers { id username email street1 city state zip type phone candy { id candyName } } }

GraphQL Playground instance should look like this: This queries our server for all users and returns the fields above that we requested. Yourinstance should look like this:

GraphQL Playground , and paste the following mutation into the lefthand side of the screen before pressing the “play” button: Finally, let’s do a quick mutation. Open a new tab in, and paste the following mutation into the lefthand side of the screen before pressing the “play” button:

mutation { addUser ( username: "martymcfly" email: "outoftime@future.com" street1: "9303 Lyon Drive" city: "Hill Valley" state: "CA" zip: "95420" phone: "(777) 777-7777" ) { id username email street1 city state zip type phone } }

This should create a new user and return data as we’ve specified in the return fields we expect above. Your browser window should look like the following:

DOCS and SCHEMA tabs on the righthand side of the page: See if you can write other mutations and queries out. You can check out the various ones available to you (along with the types we created on the server) by clicking on theandtabs on the righthand side of the page:

Conclusion

Now that we’ve been through a full tour of duty with GraphQL, hopefully you can see why people enjoy using it. It’s simple (once you get it set up), and it’s honestly a lot of fun.

mutations.js file and make all of the mutations for the CandyType , including a createNewCandy , updateCandyById , and deleteCandyById . See if you can go back to thefile and make all of the mutations for the, including a, and

Express.js makes middleware implementation easy, and our PostgreSQL setup means you can now scale this framework with one of the most popular databases out there. Finally, as you continue to build out APIs, GraphQL is a great choice; pairing it withmakes middleware implementation easy, and our PostgreSQL setup means you can now scale this framework with one of the most popular databases out there.

If you end up building something awesome, feel free to tweet me with it. I’d love to see what you can create. 🏗

Additional Resources for Your Journey

GraphQL Documentation — The official documentation on GraphQL is excellent and a great way to get started with customizing this server for your own application Apollo-Boost — Apollo-Boost is a quick and easy way to get started writing front-end mutations and queries for your application with GraphQL Resolver Best Practices — A brilliant article on best practices while writing your resolver functions in GraphQL

Thanks for reading. 🔥

Nathan

