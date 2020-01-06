Please Explain Closures!

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
const globalVariable = 1;
function createClosure() {
const localVariable = 2;
return function() {
return globalVariable + localVariable;
}
}
const closure = createClosure();
console.log(closure()); // returns 3
to the console. JavaScript has created multiple scopes for your code behind the scenes; there is a global scope with the
3
in it and local scopes with the
globalVariable
and
localVariable
accessible in them.
globalVariable
// global scope with globalVariable available
const globalVariable = 1;
function createClosure() {
// local scope with localVariable and globalVariable available
const localVariable = 2;
return function() {
// local scope with localVariable and globalVariable available
return globalVariable + localVariable;
}
}
const closure = createClosure();
console.log(closure()); // returns 3
function createCountingClosure(startingNum) {
if (typeof startingNum !== "number") return null;
let num = startingNum;
function increment() {
num++;
return num;
}
function decrement() {
num--;
return num;
}
function getNum() {
return num;
}
return [increment, decrement, getNum];
}
const [increment, decrement, getNum] = createCountingClosure(0);
,
increment
, and
decrement
functions to get the following:
getNum
increment(); // 1
increment(); // 2
increment(); // 3
decrement(); // 2
increment(); // 3
getNum(); // 3
function again and break down each part:
createCountingClosure
function createCountingClosure(startingNum) {
if (typeof startingNum !== "number") return null;
let num = startingNum;
function increment() {
num++;
return num;
}
function decrement() {
num--;
return num;
}
function getNum() {
return num;
}
return [increment, decrement, getNum];
}
. We are clearly expecting it to be a number (as the next line, an if statement, returns
startingNum
if it isn't).
null
to the
startingNum
variable. This gives our counter function a starting value to work with and change later.
num
, which increases the value of
increment
and returns its value
num
, which decreases the value of
decrement
and returns its value
num
, which returns the current value of
getNum
num
const [increment, decrement, getNum] = createCountingClosure(0);
into our function. Remember how we set it up to accept a
0
argument? That value is going to be
startingNum
in this example.
0
function where we can talk about how the closures work.
createCountingClosure
function again:
createCountingClosure
function createCountingClosure(startingNum) {
if (typeof startingNum !== "number") return null;
let num = startingNum;
function increment() {
num++;
return num;
}
function decrement() {
num--;
return num;
}
function getNum() {
return num;
}
return [increment, decrement, getNum];
}
,
increment
, and
decrement
, we unknowingly created little closure "backpacks" for each of them that store access to the all variables available in their scope when these functions were created.
getNum
in the global scope?
globalVariable
function retains access to the
increment
variable. In fact, all of these functions can still access this variable later on anywhere that we might use them (even if it's in a different file).
num
?
createCountingClosure
const [increment, decrement, getNum] = createCountingClosure(0);
function has access to (in code) at the time it's destructured out as we did above:
increment
let num = startingNum;
function increment() {
num++;
return num;
}
, it still has access to the
increment
variable. It's in the function's closure backpack, along for the ride like a tiny little Yoda.
num
variable even though we don't have it directly inside the function itself.
num
and
decrement
, too. They both have access to
getNum
in the same manner through their closure from when they were created.
num
function createCountingClosure(startingNum) {
if (typeof startingNum !== "number") return null;
let num = startingNum;
function increment() {
num++;
return num;
}
function decrement() {
num--;
return num;
}
function getNum() {
return num;
}
return [increment, decrement, getNum];
}
function and destructure out the functions returned in the array like we did previously:
createCountingClosures
const [increment, decrement, getNum] = createCountingClosure(0);
increment(); // should return 1
function retains access to the num variable. When we invoke
increment
, the function will increase the value of
increment
behind the scenes.
num
when we initially invoked
0
up above, we increment that value to
createCountingClosures
.
1
.)
console.log
increment(); // should return 2
increment(); // should return 3
; this is because the same variable
1
that we used above is also retained by
num
and modified each time it is invoked. This is the incredible power of closures!
increment
to decrease the value of
decrement
:
num
decrement(); // should return 2
. The functions
0
and
decrement
both retain access to the same
increment
variable and share the ability to modify it even though it is not contained inside either of them.
num
one more time and cap it off by calling the
increment
function (which just returns the current integer value of
getNum
):
num
increment(); // should return 3
getNum(); // 3
call returns 3, which is the value of
getNum
from all of the many changes we've made to it. Even though
num
is not contained directly inside any of the functions we've been invoking, we've modified it through the power of closures.
num