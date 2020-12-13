Building User Service With GRPC, Node.JS, and MongoDB: The Complete Microservice Tutorial — [Part 2]

@ hasantalks MD Ahad Hasan Software Engineer, https://kickbackapps.com

Microservices are about decoupling your system. In a monolith, you build all the components of the software in one large codebase and deploy the software at once. But in the microservice world, we build each component of a large system decoupled from each other.

In Part - 1, we explored the project’s architecture and now we are going to build it. We are going to build the authentication and user service module of the application. We will use NodeJS for this logic and MongoDB for the

data layer.

Prerequisites

Since we are going to build this service in NodeJS, you would need NodeJS and NPM installed. Also, we would need GRPC installed along with Protobuf for the transport layer.

NodeJS with NPM ProtoBuf GRPC Docker

Essentially, we will build a GRPC server in NodeJS that accepts incoming RPC requests. We would need GRPC tools installed globally in NPM, so let’s do that first.

npm install -g grpc-tools

Proto

Let’s make a new directory

Microservice-Demo

cd

MicroService-Demo ├── userService │ ├── proto │ │ ├── **/*.js │ ├── node_modules │ ├── api.js │ ├── auth.js | ├── .env | ├── Dockerfile │ ├── index.js | ├── package.json │ └── testClient.js ├── protos │ ├── user │ │ ├── user.proto | docker-compose.yml

andinto it. The directory structure we will follow

We are going to keep all our proto files outside of our NodeJS application so that it’s easier for us to use those in other services. If you are wondering what is a proto file, it is a new format introduced by Google to serialize data for API usage that needs to be compiled with

protoc

user.proto

// protos/user/user.proto syntax = "proto3" ; package demo_user; option go_package = "github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/protos/user" ; service UserSvc { rpc register (RegisterRequest) returns (UserResponse) ; rpc login (LoginRequest) returns (UserResponse) ; rpc verify (VerifyRequest) returns (VerifyResponse) ; rpc getUser (GetUserRequest) returns (VerifyResponse) ; } message VerifyRequest { string token = 1 ; } message GetUserRequest { string user_id = 1 ; } message LoginRequest { string email = 1 ; string password = 2 ; } message RegisterRequest { string name = 1 ; string email = 2 ; string password = 3 ; } message UserResponse { string id = 1 ; string name = 2 ; string email = 3 ; string token = 4 ; } message VerifyResponse { string id = 1 ; string name = 2 ; string email = 3 ; }

compiler. The compiler outputs the language generated files in the desired language and GRPC uses them to communicate between services. So let’s see thefile.

The proto file is using

proto3

UserSvc

userService/proto

Microservice-Demo

grpc_tools_node_protoc \ --js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary:userService/proto/ \ --grpc_out=grpc_js:userService/proto \ --proto_path=./protos/user ./protos/user/*.proto

syntax. We see that there are a couple of messages in this file representing request and response data. Then there is a servicedefined that has four methods that leverage these messages. Essentially, these are four APIs that we would be building today. There is a way to load the proto file’s definition in runtime without compiling the file, but we are going to compile the file here because that would make our life much easier when we build other services. Let’s compile this proto file and store the results indirectory. Run the next command from the rootdirectory.

Running this command will output two files in

userService/proto

user.pb.js

user_grpc.pb.js

Building the service

directory, one isand another. We would need to require them in code next to build our APIs.

So, we have some APIs we are going to build, let’s start with user registration. We would install

bcrypt

jsonwebtoken

// userService/index.js require ( 'dotenv' ).config(); const grpc = require ( '@grpc/grpc-js' ); const { MongoClient } = require ( "mongodb" ); const services = require ( './proto/user_grpc_pb' ); const API = require ( "./api" ); // Mongo Connection const dbClient = new MongoClient(process.env.DB_URI, { useUnifiedTopology : true }); let api = null ; async function connectDB ( ) { try { await dbClient.connect(); let db = await dbClient.db(process.env.DB_NAME); db.command({ ping : 1 }); console .log( "Connected successfully to mongo server" ); // Create index await db.collection( "users" ).createIndex({ email : 1 }); // Init api api = new API(db, grpc); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } } async function main ( ) { await connectDB().catch( console .dir); let server = new grpc.Server(); server.addService(services.UserSvcService, { register : api.register, login : api.login, verify : api.verify, getUser : api.getUser, }); let address = process.env.HOST + ":" + process.env.PORT; server.bindAsync(address, grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure(), () => { server.start(); console .log( "Server running at " + address); }); } main();

for password hashing andfor generating a JWT token for authentication.

This is a very basic NodeJS setup. Here we are importing the generated

user_grpc.pb.js

UserSvcService

.env

db

grpc

API

API

// userService/api.js const bcrypt = require ( 'bcrypt' ); const auth = require ( "./auth" ); const messages = require ( './proto/user_pb' ); const ObjectId = require ( 'mongodb' ).ObjectID; module .exports = class API { constructor (db, grpc) { this .db = db; this .grpc = grpc; } register = ( call, callback ) => { const users = this .db.collection( "users" ); bcrypt.hash(call.request.getPassword(), 10 , (err, hash) => { let user = { name : call.request.getName(), email : call.request.getEmail(), password : hash } users.insertOne(user).then( r => { let resp = new messages.UserResponse(); resp.setId(user._id.toString()); resp.setName(user.name); resp.setEmail(user.email); resp.setToken(auth.generateToken(user)); callback( null , resp); }); }); } // See the rest of the methods in // https://github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/blob/main/userService/api.js };

file. That gives us access tothat we defined earlier in the proto file. We initialize a new GRPC service and add our API methods to it as services. Next, we bind the address that we get fromand start the server. There’s some boilerplate code to connect to MongoDB and pass theandinstance toclass. Let’s code outclass.

In the

API

register

call

callback

call

call.get{ParamName}

callback

response

class, we implement themethod. There are two parameters that have been passed to us by GRPC service definition,and. Theparameter contains request information that we can access withandis what gets returned from the method. It has two parameters, the first parameter takes error object and the second oneobject.

We hash the password user has provided and then save the user to MongoDB. We then create the

UserResponse

callback

message we made in the proto file earlier and set the necessary fields. Thethen returns the message. You can explore the token generation code here and the rest of the APIs of this service here . The full code is available here

So we have coded our first API and now let's test it.

Docker Deploy

We have coded the application, now let’s write the

Dockerfile

# userService/Dockerfile FROM node: 15 WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm install COPY . . EXPOSE 50051 CMD [ "node" , "index.js" ]

to deploy it.

We are copying everything from the service directory and installing the

packages here. Since we would also need MongoDB, running only this in

docker would not be enough. Let’s write the

docker-compose.yml

# docker-compose.yml version: '3.8' services: user: build: context: ./userService image: microservice/demo/user restart: "no" environment: - DB_URI=mongodb://mongo:27017/ - DB_NAME=Microservice-demo-user ports: - 8080 :50051 depends_on: - mongo mongo: image: mongo restart: always environment: MONGO_INITDB_DATABASE: Microservice-demo-user ports: - 27017 :27017 volumes: - mongodb: /data/db - mongodb_config: /data/configdb volumes: postgresdb: mysqldb: mongodb: mongodb_config:

file.

Let’s run this with

docker-compose.yml up --build

Testing

. We should see both MongoDB and our service is running successfully.

Since, we have written a GRPC service, we cannot test it directly with any

tool like Postman, well not yet. There are some tools out there that somewhat ease the process like BloomRPC but I like to test the service

with real code.

So, we have a server and now we have to write a client to test it.

// userService/testClient.js const messages = require ( './proto/user_pb' ); const services = require ( './proto/user_grpc_pb' ); const grpc = require ( '@grpc/grpc-js' ); function main ( ) { const client = new services.UserSvcClient( 'localhost:8080' , grpc.credentials.createInsecure()); let registerReq = new messages.RegisterRequest(); registerReq.setName( "Hello" ); registerReq.setEmail( "hello@world.com" ); registerReq.setPassword( "Password" ); client.register(registerReq, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }); } main();

Here, we are importing the message and service files and creating a client by connecting to port 8080 since we port-forwarded it in the docker-compose file. When we run this client with

node testClient.js

we would see that the user is being registered and a new user entry getting created in MongoDB. It should print in the console the response that contains the created user information.

Whoa! That was a lot. But now we have a full functioning microservice written in NodeJS that is running a GRPC server that can accept incoming RPC requests and interact with the database.

Conclusion

Here we have explored user registration/authentication, in the next article, we will build the project service with Python and MySQL. Til then, stay tuned.

Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/

Also published at https://medium.com/swlh/the-complete-microservice-tutorial-part-1-building-user-service-with-grpc-node-js-and-mongodb-73e70ed80148

