Building User Service With GRPC, Node.JS, and MongoDB: The Complete Microservice Tutorial — [Part 2]

Microservices are about decoupling your system. In a monolith, you build all the components of the software in one large codebase and deploy the software at once. But in the microservice world, we build each component of a large system decoupled from each other.
In Part - 1, we explored the project’s architecture and now we are going to build it. We are going to build the authentication and user service module of the application. We will use NodeJS for this logic and MongoDB for the
data layer.
Since we are going to build this service in NodeJS, you would need NodeJS and NPM installed. Also, we would need GRPC installed along with Protobuf for the transport layer.
Essentially, we will build a GRPC server in NodeJS that accepts incoming RPC requests. We would need GRPC tools installed globally in NPM, so let’s do that first.
npm install -g grpc-tools
Proto
Let’s make a new directory
and
Microservice-Demo
into it. The directory structure we will follow
cd
MicroService-Demo
├── userService
│ ├── proto
│ │ ├── **/*.js
│ ├── node_modules
│ ├── api.js
│ ├── auth.js
| ├── .env
| ├── Dockerfile
│ ├── index.js
| ├── package.json
│ └── testClient.js
├── protos
│ ├── user
│ │ ├── user.proto
| docker-compose.yml
We are going to keep all our proto files outside of our NodeJS application so that it’s easier for us to use those in other services. If you are wondering what is a proto file, it is a new format introduced by Google to serialize data for API usage that needs to be compiled with
compiler. The compiler outputs the language generated files in the desired language and GRPC uses them to communicate between services. So let’s see the
protoc
file.
user.proto
// protos/user/user.proto
syntax = "proto3";
package demo_user;
option go_package = "github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/protos/user";
service UserSvc {
rpc register (RegisterRequest) returns (UserResponse);
rpc login (LoginRequest) returns (UserResponse);
rpc verify (VerifyRequest) returns (VerifyResponse);
rpc getUser (GetUserRequest) returns (VerifyResponse);
}
message VerifyRequest {
string token = 1;
}
message GetUserRequest {
string user_id = 1;
}
message LoginRequest {
string email = 1;
string password = 2;
}
message RegisterRequest {
string name = 1;
string email = 2;
string password = 3;
}
message UserResponse {
string id = 1;
string name = 2;
string email = 3;
string token = 4;
}
message VerifyResponse {
string id = 1;
string name = 2;
string email = 3;
}
The proto file is using
syntax. We see that there are a couple of messages in this file representing request and response data. Then there is a service
proto3
defined that has four methods that leverage these messages. Essentially, these are four APIs that we would be building today. There is a way to load the proto file’s definition in runtime without compiling the file, but we are going to compile the file here because that would make our life much easier when we build other services. Let’s compile this proto file and store the results in
UserSvc
directory. Run the next command from the root
userService/proto
directory.
Microservice-Demo
grpc_tools_node_protoc \
--js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary:userService/proto/ \
--grpc_out=grpc_js:userService/proto \
--proto_path=./protos/user ./protos/user/*.proto
Running this command will output two files in
directory, one is
userService/proto
and another
user.pb.js
. We would need to require them in code next to build our APIs.
user_grpc.pb.js
So, we have some APIs we are going to build, let’s start with user registration. We would install
for password hashing and
bcrypt
for generating a JWT token for authentication.
jsonwebtoken
// userService/index.js
require('dotenv').config();
const grpc = require('@grpc/grpc-js');
const { MongoClient } = require("mongodb");
const services = require('./proto/user_grpc_pb');
const API = require("./api");
// Mongo Connection
const dbClient = new MongoClient(process.env.DB_URI, { useUnifiedTopology: true });
let api = null;
async function connectDB() {
try {
await dbClient.connect();
let db = await dbClient.db(process.env.DB_NAME);
db.command({ ping: 1 });
console.log("Connected successfully to mongo server");
// Create index
await db.collection("users").createIndex({ email: 1 });
// Init api
api = new API(db, grpc);
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
}
async function main() {
await connectDB().catch(console.dir);
let server = new grpc.Server();
server.addService(services.UserSvcService, {
register: api.register,
login: api.login,
verify: api.verify,
getUser: api.getUser,
});
let address = process.env.HOST + ":" + process.env.PORT;
server.bindAsync(address, grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure(), () => {
server.start();
console.log("Server running at " + address);
});
}
main();
This is a very basic NodeJS setup. Here we are importing the generated
file. That gives us access to
user_grpc.pb.js
that we defined earlier in the proto file. We initialize a new GRPC service and add our API methods to it as services. Next, we bind the address that we get from
UserSvcService
and start the server. There’s some boilerplate code to connect to MongoDB and pass the
.env
and
db
instance to
grpc
class. Let’s code out
API
class.
API
// userService/api.js
const bcrypt = require('bcrypt');
const auth = require("./auth");
const messages = require('./proto/user_pb');
const ObjectId = require('mongodb').ObjectID;
module.exports = class API {
constructor(db, grpc) {
this.db = db;
this.grpc = grpc;
}
register = (call, callback) => {
const users = this.db.collection("users");
bcrypt.hash(call.request.getPassword(), 10, (err, hash) => {
let user = { name: call.request.getName(), email: call.request.getEmail(), password: hash }
users.insertOne(user).then(r => {
let resp = new messages.UserResponse();
resp.setId(user._id.toString());
resp.setName(user.name);
resp.setEmail(user.email);
resp.setToken(auth.generateToken(user));
callback(null, resp);
});
});
}
// See the rest of the methods in
// https://github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/blob/main/userService/api.js
};
In the
class, we implement the
API
method. There are two parameters that have been passed to us by GRPC service definition,
register
and
call
. The
callback
parameter contains request information that we can access with
call
and
call.get{ParamName}
is what gets returned from the method. It has two parameters, the first parameter takes error object and the second one
callback
object.
response
We hash the password user has provided and then save the user to MongoDB. We then create the
message we made in the proto file earlier and set the necessary fields. The
UserResponse
then returns the message. You can explore the token generation code here and the rest of the APIs of this service here. The full code is available here.
callback
So we have coded our first API and now let's test it.
We have coded the application, now let’s write the
to deploy it.
Dockerfile
# userService/Dockerfile
FROM node:15
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
EXPOSE 50051
CMD [ "node", "index.js" ]
We are copying everything from the service directory and installing the
packages here. Since we would also need MongoDB, running only this in
docker would not be enough. Let’s write the
file.
docker-compose.yml
# docker-compose.yml
version: '3.8'
services:
user:
build:
context: ./userService
image: microservice/demo/user
restart: "no"
environment:
- DB_URI=mongodb://mongo:27017/
- DB_NAME=Microservice-demo-user
ports:
- 8080:50051
depends_on:
- mongo
mongo:
image: mongo
restart: always
environment:
MONGO_INITDB_DATABASE: Microservice-demo-user
ports:
- 27017:27017
volumes:
- mongodb:/data/db
- mongodb_config:/data/configdb
volumes:
postgresdb:
mysqldb:
mongodb:
mongodb_config:
Let’s run this with
. We should see both MongoDB and our service is running successfully.
docker-compose.yml up --build
Since, we have written a GRPC service, we cannot test it directly with any
tool like Postman, well not yet. There are some tools out there that somewhat ease the process like BloomRPC but I like to test the service
with real code.
So, we have a server and now we have to write a client to test it.
// userService/testClient.js
const messages = require('./proto/user_pb');
const services = require('./proto/user_grpc_pb');
const grpc = require('@grpc/grpc-js');
function main() {
const client = new services.UserSvcClient('localhost:8080', grpc.credentials.createInsecure());
let registerReq = new messages.RegisterRequest();
registerReq.setName("Hello");
registerReq.setEmail("hello@world.com");
registerReq.setPassword("Password");
client.register(registerReq, function(err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
}
main();
Here, we are importing the message and service files and creating a client by connecting to port 8080 since we port-forwarded it in the docker-compose file. When we run this client with
we would see that the user is being registered and a new user entry getting created in MongoDB. It should print in the console the response that contains the created user information.
node testClient.js
Whoa! That was a lot. But now we have a full functioning microservice written in NodeJS that is running a GRPC server that can accept incoming RPC requests and interact with the database.
Here we have explored user registration/authentication, in the next article, we will build the project service with Python and MySQL. Til then, stay tuned.
Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/microservice-demo/
Also published at https://medium.com/swlh/the-complete-microservice-tutorial-part-1-building-user-service-with-grpc-node-js-and-mongodb-73e70ed80148
