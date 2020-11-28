Async/Await in Golang: An Introductory Guide

2,362 reads

@ hasantalks MD Ahad Hasan Software Engineer, https://kickbackapps.com

Golang is a concurrent programming language. It has powerful features like

Goroutines

Channels

async/await

andthat can handle asynchronous tasks very well. Also, goroutines are not OS threads, and that's why you can spin up as many goroutines as you want without much overhead, it's stack size starts atonly. So why? Async/Await is a nice language feature that provides a simpler interface to asynchronous programming.

Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/AsyncGoDemo

How Does it Work?

Started with F# and then C#, now in Python and Javascript, async/await is an extremely popular feature of a language. It simplifies the asynchronous method execution structure and, it reads like synchronous code. So much easier to follow for developers. Let's see a simple example in C# how async/await works

static async Task Main(string[] args) { Console.WriteLine( "Let's start ..." ); var done = DoneAsync(); Console.WriteLine( "Done is running ..." ); Console.WriteLine( await done); } static async Task<int> DoneAsync() { Console.WriteLine( "Warming up ..." ); await Task.Delay( 3000 ); Console.WriteLine( "Done ..." ); return 1 ; }

We have the

Main

DoneAsync

Delay

await only blocks the code execution within the async function

function that would be executed when the program is run. We havewhich is an async function. We stop the execution of the code withfunction for 3 seconds. Delay is an async function itself, so we call it with await.

In the main function, we do not call

DoneAsync

DoneAsync

Let 's start ... Warming up ... Done is running ... Done ... 1

with await. But the execution starts for. Only when we await it, we get the result back. The execution flow looks like this

This looks incredibly simple for asynchronous execution. Let's see how we can do it with Golang using Goroutines and Channels

func DoneAsync () chan int { r := make ( chan int ) fmt.Println( "Warming up ..." ) go func () { time.Sleep( 3 * time.Second) r <- 1 fmt.Println( "Done ..." ) }() return r } func main () { fmt.Println( "Let's start ..." ) val := DoneAsync() fmt.Println( "Done is running ..." ) fmt.Println(<- val) }

Here,

DoneAsync

main

DoneAsync

Let 's start ... Warming up ... Done is running ... Done ... 1

runs asynchronously and returns a channel. It writes a value to the channel once it's done executing the async task. Infunction, we invokeand keep doing our operations and then we read the value from the returned channel. It is a blocking call that waits till the value is written to the channel and after it gets the value it writes to the console.

We see, we achieve the same outcome as the C# program but it doesn't look as elegant as async/await. While this is actually good, we are able to do a lot more granular things with this approach much easily, we can also implement async/await keywords in Golang with a simple struct and interface. Let's try that.

Implementing Async/Await

The full code is available in the project link. To implement async/await in Golang, we will start with a package directory named

async

. ├── async │ └── async .go ├── main .go └── README.md

. The project structure looks like

In the async file, we write the simplest future interface that can handle async tasks.

package async import "context" // Future interface has the method signature for await type Future interface { Await() interface {} } type future struct { await func (ctx context.Context) interface {} } func (f future) Await () interface {} { return f.await(context.Background()) } // Exec executes the async function func Exec (f func () interface {}) Future { var result interface {} c := make ( chan struct {}) go func () { defer close (c) result = f() }() return future{ await: func (ctx context.Context) interface {} { select { case <-ctx.Done(): return ctx.Err() case <-c: return result } }, } }

Not a lot is happening here, we add a

Future

Await

future

await

futute

Future

await

interface that has themethod signature. Next, we add astruct that holds one value, a function signature of thefunction. Nowstruct implementsinterface's Await method by invoking its ownfunction.

Next in the

Exec

await

function, we execute the passed function asynchronously in goroutine. And we return thefunction. It waits for the channel to close or context to read from. Based on whichever happens first, it either returns the error or the result which is an interface.

Now armed with this new async package, let's see how we can change our current go code

func DoneAsync () int { fmt.Println( "Warming up ..." ) time.Sleep( 3 * time.Second) fmt.Println( "Done ..." ) return 1 } func main () { fmt.Println( "Let's start ..." ) future := async.Exec( func () interface {} { return DoneAsync() }) fmt.Println( "Done is running ..." ) val := future.Await() fmt.Println(val) }

At the first glance, it looks much cleaner, we are not explicitly working with goroutine or channels here. Our

DoneAsync

async

Exec

DoneAsync

DoneAsync

main

Await

function has been changed to a completely synchronous nature. In the main function, we use thepackage'smethod to handle. Which starts the execution of. The control flow is returned back tofunction which can execute other pieces of code. Finally, we make blocking call toand read back data.

Now the code looks much simpler and easier to read. We can modify our async package to incorporate a lot of other types of asynchronous tasks in Golang, but we would just stick to simple implementation for now in this tutorial.

Conclusion

We have gone through what async/await it and implemented a simple version of that in Golang. I would encourage you to look into async/await a lot more and see how it can ease the readability of the codebase much better.

Tags