Async/Await in Golang: An Introductory Guide

Software Engineer, https://kickbackapps.com
Golang is a concurrent programming language. It has powerful features like
and
Goroutines
that can handle asynchronous tasks very well. Also, goroutines are not OS threads, and that's why you can spin up as many goroutines as you want without much overhead, it's stack size starts at 2KB only. So why
Channels
? Async/Await is a nice language feature that provides a simpler interface to asynchronous programming.
async/await
Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/AsyncGoDemo
Started with F# and then C#, now in Python and Javascript, async/await is an extremely popular feature of a language. It simplifies the asynchronous method execution structure and, it reads like synchronous code. So much easier to follow for developers. Let's see a simple example in C# how async/await works
static async Task Main(string[] args)
{
Console.WriteLine("Let's start ...");
var done = DoneAsync();
Console.WriteLine("Done is running ...");
Console.WriteLine(await done);
}
static async Task<int> DoneAsync()
{
Console.WriteLine("Warming up ...");
await Task.Delay(3000);
Console.WriteLine("Done ...");
return 1;
}
We have the
function that would be executed when the program is run. We have
Main
which is an async function. We stop the execution of the code with
DoneAsync
function for 3 seconds. Delay is an async function itself, so we call it with await.
Delay
await only blocks the code execution within the async function
In the main function, we do not call
with await. But the execution starts for
DoneAsync
. Only when we await it, we get the result back. The execution flow looks like this
DoneAsync
Let's start ...
Warming up ...
Done is running ...
Done ...
1
This looks incredibly simple for asynchronous execution. Let's see how we can do it with Golang using Goroutines and Channels
func DoneAsync() chan int {
r := make(chan int)
fmt.Println("Warming up ...")
go func() {
time.Sleep(3 * time.Second)
r <- 1
fmt.Println("Done ...")
}()
return r
}
func main () {
fmt.Println("Let's start ...")
val := DoneAsync()
fmt.Println("Done is running ...")
fmt.Println(<- val)
}
Here,
runs asynchronously and returns a channel. It writes a value to the channel once it's done executing the async task. In
DoneAsync
function, we invoke
main
and keep doing our operations and then we read the value from the returned channel. It is a blocking call that waits till the value is written to the channel and after it gets the value it writes to the console.
DoneAsync
Let's start ...
Warming up ...
Done is running ...
Done ...
1
We see, we achieve the same outcome as the C# program but it doesn't look as elegant as async/await. While this is actually good, we are able to do a lot more granular things with this approach much easily, we can also implement async/await keywords in Golang with a simple struct and interface. Let's try that.
The full code is available in the project link. To implement async/await in Golang, we will start with a package directory named
. The project structure looks like
async
.
├── async
│ └── async.go
├── main.go
└── README.md
In the async file, we write the simplest future interface that can handle async tasks.
package async
import "context"
// Future interface has the method signature for await
type Future interface {
Await() interface{}
}
type future struct {
await func(ctx context.Context) interface{}
}
func (f future) Await() interface{} {
return f.await(context.Background())
}
// Exec executes the async function
func Exec(f func() interface{}) Future {
var result interface{}
c := make(chan struct{})
go func() {
defer close(c)
result = f()
}()
return future{
await: func(ctx context.Context) interface{} {
select {
case <-ctx.Done():
return ctx.Err()
case <-c:
return result
}
},
}
}
Not a lot is happening here, we add a
interface that has the
Future
method signature. Next, we add a
Await
struct that holds one value, a function signature of the
future
function. Now
await
struct implements
futute
interface's Await method by invoking its own
Future
function.
await
Next in the
function, we execute the passed function asynchronously in goroutine. And we return the
Exec
function. It waits for the channel to close or context to read from. Based on whichever happens first, it either returns the error or the result which is an interface.
await
Now armed with this new async package, let's see how we can change our current go code
func DoneAsync() int {
fmt.Println("Warming up ...")
time.Sleep(3 * time.Second)
fmt.Println("Done ...")
return 1
}
func main() {
fmt.Println("Let's start ...")
future := async.Exec(func() interface{} {
return DoneAsync()
})
fmt.Println("Done is running ...")
val := future.Await()
fmt.Println(val)
}
At the first glance, it looks much cleaner, we are not explicitly working with goroutine or channels here. Our
function has been changed to a completely synchronous nature. In the main function, we use the
DoneAsync
package's
async
method to handle
Exec
. Which starts the execution of
DoneAsync
. The control flow is returned back to
DoneAsync
function which can execute other pieces of code. Finally, we make blocking call to
main
and read back data.
Await
Now the code looks much simpler and easier to read. We can modify our async package to incorporate a lot of other types of asynchronous tasks in Golang, but we would just stick to simple implementation for now in this tutorial.
We have gone through what async/await it and implemented a simple version of that in Golang. I would encourage you to look into async/await a lot more and see how it can ease the readability of the codebase much better.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.