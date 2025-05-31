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Building Toffee: How I’m Tackling the Messy Truth About Debt, One Line of Code at a Time

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@hacker-vwnd044

May 31st, 2025
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programming#mobile-apps#fintech#finance#entrepreneur#technology#startup#react-native#toffee-app

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