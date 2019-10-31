Building React Forms with Formik, Yup, React-Bootstrap with a Minimal Amount of Pain and Suffering

Seeking Frontend role NYC/FL
npm install react-bootstrap bootstrapnpm install react-bootstrap bootstrap
npm i styled-components
file, let's build a basic form using React-Bootstrap that includes a name, email, phone, and url input:
index.html
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { Form, Button } from 'react-bootstrap';
// Styled-components styles
const CONTAINER = styled.div`
background: #F7F9FA;
height: auto;
width: 90%;
margin: 5em auto;
color: snow;
-webkit-box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
-moz-box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
@media(min-width: 786px) {
width: 60%;
}
label {
color: #24B9B6;
font-size: 1.2em;
font-weight: 400;
}
h1 {
color: #24B9B6;
padding-top: .5em;
}
.form-group {
margin-bottom: 2.5em;
}
`;
const MYFORM = styled(Form)`
width: 90%;
text-align: left;
padding-top: 2em;
padding-bottom: 2em;
@media(min-width: 786px) {
width: 50%;
}
`;
const BUTTON = styled(Button)`
background: #1863AB;
border: none;
font-size: 1.2em;
font-weight: 400;
&:hover {
background: #1D3461;
}
`;
const BasicForm = () => {
return (
<CONTAINER>
<MYFORM className="mx-auto">
<Form.Group controlId="formName">
<Form.Label>Name :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formEmail">
<Form.Label>Email :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formPhone">
<Form.Label>Phone :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="phone"
placeholder="Phone"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formBlog">
<Form.Label>Blog :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="blog"
placeholder="Blog URL"
/>
</Form.Group>
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit">
Submit
</BUTTON>
</MYFORM>
</CONTAINER>
);
}
export default BasicForm;
npm i formik
npm i yup
tag. After wrapping the form within the
<Formik>
tag we will set the initial values of the form's inputs using Formik's
<Formik>
prop.
initialValues
//Sets initial values for form inputs
<Formik initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}>
tag. Formik's documentation lists a long list of available helpers. In our case we'll be using
Formik
,
values
,
errors
,
touched
,
handleChange
,
handleBlur
, &
handleSubmit
.
isSubmitting
const BasicForm = () => {
return (
<CONTAINER>
//Sets initial values for form inputs
<Formik initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}>
{/* Callback function containing Formik state and helpers that handle common form actions */}
{( {values,
errors,
touched,
handleChange,
handleBlur,
handleSubmit,
isSubmitting }) => (
<MYFORM className="mx-auto">
<Form.Group controlId="formName">
<Form.Label>Name :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formEmail">
<Form.Label>Email :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formPhone">
<Form.Label>Phone :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="phone"
placeholder="Phone"
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formBlog">
<Form.Label>Blog :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="blog"
placeholder="Blog URL"
/>
</Form.Group>
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit">
Submit
</BUTTON>
</MYFORM>
)}
</Formik>
</CONTAINER>
);
}
export default BasicForm;
,
onChange
, and
onBlur
to our form properties:
value
const BasicForm = () => {
return (
<CONTAINER>
//Sets initial values for form inputs
<Formik initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}>
{/* Callback function containing Formik state and helpers that handle common form actions */}
{( {values,
errors,
touched,
handleChange,
handleBlur,
handleSubmit,
isSubmitting }) => (
<MYFORM className="mx-auto">
{console.log(values)}
<Form.Group controlId="formName">
<Form.Label>Name :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
/* This name property is used to access the value of the form element via values.nameOfElement */
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/* Set onChange to handleChange */
onChange={handleChange}
/* Set onBlur to handleBlur */
onBlur={handleBlur}
/* Store the value of this input in values.name, make sure this is named the same as the name property on the form element */
value={values.name}
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formEmail">
<Form.Label>Email :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.email}
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formPhone">
<Form.Label>Phone :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="phone"
placeholder="Phone"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.phone}
/>
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formBlog">
<Form.Label>Blog :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="blog"
placeholder="Blog URL"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.blog}
/>
</Form.Group>
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit">
Submit
</BUTTON>
</MYFORM>
)}
</Formik>
</CONTAINER>
);
}
export default BasicForm;
and this will log out all the values in our form.
console.log(values)
variable and set it equal to a function calling Yup's
validationSchema
and
Object
methods.
Shape
will contain an object that contains the form input names (name, email, phone, blog). This will allow us to use Yup to set validation rules for our inputted elements and looks like this :
Shape
// Schema for yup
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
name: Yup.string(),
email: Yup.string(),
phone: Yup.string(),
blog: Yup.string()
});
tells the form that these elements must be of type
Yup.string()
. Yup offers many different functions for validating form fields.
string
,
min
,
max
,
required
,
email
, and
matches
. Check out the Yup documentation to view more available functions.
url
and
min
allow us to set minimum and maximum lengths for inputted text,
max
allows us to make a field mandatory,
required
requires the input to be in valid email form (i.e. name@email.com), and
email
requires the input to be a valid URL (i.e. http://www.website.com).
url
allows us to pass a variable containing a regular expression and check that the inputted form data matches it. We will use
Matches
and a regex to check the format of the phone form data.
matches
// RegEx for phone number validation
const phoneRegExp = /^(\+?\d{0,4})?\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{4}\)?)?$/
// Schema for yup
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
name: Yup.string()
.min(2, "*Names must have at least 2 characters")
.max(100, "*Names can't be longer than 100 characters")
.required("*Name is required"),
email: Yup.string()
.email("*Must be a valid email address")
.max(100, "*Email must be less than 100 characters")
.required("*Email is required"),
phone: Yup.string()
.matches(phoneRegExp, "*Phone number is not valid")
.required("*Phone number required"),
blog: Yup.string()
.url("*Must enter URL in http://www.example.com format")
.required("*URL required")
});
<Formik
initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}
// Hooks up our validationSchema to Formik
validationSchema={validationSchema}
>
schema. If we want to turn the form input box red when the user inputs data that doesn't pass our validation tests defined by
validationSchema
, we can add a CSS class to do that and use a ternary operator to test if there is an error and apply the class in the event there is an error :
validationSchema
<Form.Control
type="text"
/* This name property is used to access the value of the form element via values.nameOfElement */
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/* Set onChange to handleChange */
onChange={handleChange}
/* Set onBlur to handleBlur */
onBlur={handleBlur}
/* Store the value of this input in values.name, make sure this is named the same as the name property on the form element */
value={values.name}
/* Check if the name field (this field) has been touched and if there is an error, if so add the .error class styles defined in the CSS (make the input box red) */
className={touched.name && errors.name ? "error" : null}
/>
property is one of the parameters called in our
touched
callback function and tests if that particular element has been clicked on by the user.
Formik
tests if the name input field has been clicked by the user and if there is an error validating the inputted data. If there is an error we apply the class of error to the element and in our CSS we change the input box's border to red.
{touched.name && errors.name ? "error" : null}
.error {
border: 2px solid #FF6565;
}
when we used Yup to set rules for validation we included error messages to display explaining the input error to the user. How do we go about displaying the error message under the form element it pertains to?
validationSchema
object and the
touch
object provided to our form by Formik in the callback function along with a ternary operator to display the appropriate error message:
errors
{touched.name && errors.name ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.name}</div>
): null}
.error-message {
color: #FF6565;
padding: .5em .2em;
height: 1em;
position: absolute;
font-size: .8em;
}
for each form input.
validateSchema
// RegEx for phone number validation
const phoneRegExp = /^(\+?\d{0,4})?\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{4}\)?)?$/
// Schema for yup
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
name: Yup.string()
.min(2, "*Names must have at least 2 characters")
.max(100, "*Names can't be longer than 100 characters")
.required("*Name is required"),
email: Yup.string()
.email("*Must be a valid email address")
.max(100, "*Email must be less than 100 characters")
.required("*Email is required"),
phone: Yup.string()
.matches(phoneRegExp, "*Phone number is not valid")
.required("*Phone number required"),
blog: Yup.string()
.url("*Must enter URL in http://www.example.com format")
.required("*URL required")
});
const BasicForm = () => {
return (
<CONTAINER>
//Sets initial values for form inputs
<Formik
initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}
// Hooks up our validationSchema to Formik
validationSchema={validationSchema}
>
{/* Callback function containing Formik state and helpers that handle common form actions */}
{( {values,
errors,
touched,
handleChange,
handleBlur,
handleSubmit,
isSubmitting }) => (
<MYFORM className="mx-auto">
{console.log(values)}
<Form.Group controlId="formName">
<Form.Label>Name :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
/* This name property is used to access the value of the form element via values.nameOfElement */
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/* Set onChange to handleChange */
onChange={handleChange}
/* Set onBlur to handleBlur */
onBlur={handleBlur}
/* Store the value of this input in values.name, make sure this is named the same as the name property on the form element */
value={values.name}
/* Check if the name field (this field) has been touched and if there is an error, if so add the .error class styles defined in the CSS (make the input box red) */
className={touched.name && errors.name ? "error" : null}
/>
{/* Applies the proper error message from validateSchema when the user has clicked the element and there is an error, also applies the .error-message CSS class for styling */}
{touched.name && errors.name ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.name}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formEmail">
<Form.Label>Email :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.email}
className={touched.email && errors.email ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.email && errors.email ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.email}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formPhone">
<Form.Label>Phone :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="phone"
placeholder="Phone"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.phone}
className={touched.phone && errors.phone ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.phone && errors.phone ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.phone}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formBlog">
<Form.Label>Blog :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="blog"
placeholder="Blog URL"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.blog}
className={touched.blog && errors.blog ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.blog && errors.blog ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.blog}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit">
Submit
</BUTTON>
</MYFORM>
)}
</Formik>
</CONTAINER>
);
}
export default BasicForm;
prop that takes care of this. We pass the
onSubmit
prop the values and also
onSubmit
and
setSubmitting
.
resetForm
will be set to true when the user is submitting the form and
setSubmitting
will be called after the form is submitted to clear the form post submission.
resetForm
function now looks like this:
onSubmit
<Formik
initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
onSubmit={(values, {setSubmitting, resetForm}) => {
// When button submits form and form is in the process of submitting, submit button is disabled
setSubmitting(true);
// Resets form after submission is complete
resetForm();
// Sets setSubmitting to false after form is reset
setSubmitting(false);
}}
>
function our form has to have an
onSubmit
prop set to
onSubmit
:
handleSubmit
<MYFORM onSubmit={handleSubmit} className="mx-auto">
:
isSubmitting
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>
Submit
</BUTTON>
the values when the user submits the form.
alert
function that has a .5 second delay and contains an
setTimeout
with a
alert
function that prints out the form data when the form is submitted.
JSON.stringify
and
resetForm
functions inside this
setSubmitting
function so they are called after a .5 second delay:
setTimeout
// Simulate submitting to database, shows us values submitted, resets form
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2));
resetForm();
setSubmitting(false);
}, 500);
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { Form, Button } from 'react-bootstrap';
import { Formik, ErrorMessage } from 'formik';
import * as Yup from 'yup';
const CONTAINER = styled.div`
background: #F7F9FA;
height: auto;
width: 90%;
margin: 5em auto;
color: snow;
-webkit-box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
-moz-box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
box-shadow: 5px 5px 5px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
@media(min-width: 786px) {
width: 60%;
}
label {
color: #24B9B6;
font-size: 1.2em;
font-weight: 400;
}
h1 {
color: #24B9B6;
padding-top: .5em;
}
.form-group {
margin-bottom: 2.5em;
}
.error {
border: 2px solid #FF6565;
}
.error-message {
color: #FF6565;
padding: .5em .2em;
height: 1em;
position: absolute;
font-size: .8em;
}
`;
const MYFORM = styled(Form)`
width: 90%;
text-align: left;
padding-top: 2em;
padding-bottom: 2em;
@media(min-width: 786px) {
width: 50%;
}
`;
const BUTTON = styled(Button)`
background: #1863AB;
border: none;
font-size: 1.2em;
font-weight: 400;
&:hover {
background: #1D3461;
}
`;
// RegEx for phone number validation
const phoneRegExp = /^(\+?\d{0,4})?\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{3}\)?)\s?-?\s?(\(?\d{4}\)?)?$/
// Schema for yup
const validationSchema = Yup.object().shape({
name: Yup.string()
.min(2, "*Names must have at least 2 characters")
.max(100, "*Names can't be longer than 100 characters")
.required("*Name is required"),
email: Yup.string()
.email("*Must be a valid email address")
.max(100, "*Email must be less than 100 characters")
.required("*Email is required"),
phone: Yup.string()
.matches(phoneRegExp, "*Phone number is not valid")
.required("*Phone number required"),
blog: Yup.string()
.url("*Must enter URL in http://www.example.com format")
.required("*URL required")
});
const BasicForm = () => {
return (
<CONTAINER>
//Sets initial values for form inputs
<Formik
initialValues={{ name:"", email:"", phone:"", blog:""}}
validationSchema={validationSchema}
onSubmit={(values, {setSubmitting, resetForm}) => {
// When button submits form and form is in the process of submitting, submit button is disabled
setSubmitting(true);
// Simulate submitting to database, shows us values submitted, resets form
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2));
resetForm();
setSubmitting(false);
}, 500);
}}
>
{/* Callback function containing Formik state and helpers that handle common form actions */}
{( {values,
errors,
touched,
handleChange,
handleBlur,
handleSubmit,
isSubmitting }) => (
<MYFORM onSubmit={handleSubmit} className="mx-auto">
{console.log(values)}
<Form.Group controlId="formName">
<Form.Label>Name :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
/* This name property is used to access the value of the form element via values.nameOfElement */
name="name"
placeholder="Full Name"
/* Set onChange to handleChange */
onChange={handleChange}
/* Set onBlur to handleBlur */
onBlur={handleBlur}
/* Store the value of this input in values.name, make sure this is named the same as the name property on the form element */
value={values.name}
/* Check if the name field (this field) has been touched and if there is an error, if so add the .error class styles defined in the CSS (make the input box red) */
className={touched.name && errors.name ? "error" : null}
/>
{/* Applies the proper error message from validateSchema when the user has clicked the element and there is an error, also applies the .error-message CSS class for styling */}
{touched.name && errors.name ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.name}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formEmail">
<Form.Label>Email :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.email}
className={touched.email && errors.email ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.email && errors.email ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.email}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formPhone">
<Form.Label>Phone :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="phone"
placeholder="Phone"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.phone}
className={touched.phone && errors.phone ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.phone && errors.phone ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.phone}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<Form.Group controlId="formBlog">
<Form.Label>Blog :</Form.Label>
<Form.Control
type="text"
name="blog"
placeholder="Blog URL"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.blog}
className={touched.blog && errors.blog ? "error" : null}
/>
{touched.blog && errors.blog ? (
<div className="error-message">{errors.blog}</div>
): null}
</Form.Group>
<BUTTON variant="primary" type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>
Submit
</BUTTON>
</MYFORM>
)}
</Formik>
</CONTAINER>
);
}
export default BasicForm;