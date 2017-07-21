Building an Obstacle Avoiding Bot Using Raspberry PI (Part 1)

9,137 reads

@ arbazhussain Arbaz Hussain Data Scientist

I have a huge interest in learning hardware, Building some cool IOT Project’s as well as in Machine Learning .

Obstacle Avoiding Test , That White Wire is Cable to Supply power to Raspberry PI using Power Bank in Hand.

Requirement’s:

Raspberry Pi 3 B

Webcam or Camera Module (for Live Image Detection using OpenCV for Part 2 of series )

) L293D Motor Driver(Stepper for both forward and reverse direction)

Ultrasonic Distance Sensor (Mainly for avoiding obstacle collision)

2 WD Chassis or 4 WD Chassis with 2 DC Motor’s

Medium size storing Box ( I Took Mobile phone Box :P )

Jumper Wires M-F F-F M-M

Power Bank (Any Power Bank with Output of 5 volt and 2.2 Ampere to run Raspberry PI 3)

Half BreadBoard .

330 ohm Resistor’s (For Reducing Voltage )

PIR Sensor (Optional: Mainly for Motion Detection)

Requirement’s

L293d Motor Driver Module

H bridge in electronic circuit hat enables a voltage to be applied across a motor in either direction. These circuits are often used in robotics and other applications to allow DC motors to run forwards or backwards. Most DC-to-AC converters (power inverters), most AC/AC converters, the DC-to-DC push–pull converter, most motor controllers, and many other kinds of power electronics use H bridges. In particular, a bipolar stepper motor is almost invariably driven by a motor controller containing two H bridges.Most of the H Bridge Circuits are made using 4 transistors ~ Wiki Definition

Here, Microcontroller = Raspberry Pi ,

A1, A2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 1

B1, B2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 2

ENA — enable motor 1,

ENB — enable motor 2.

If ENA and ENB +5v — motors full speed,

if ENA and ENB +2.5v — motors half speed and so on.

If ENA and ENB 0v — motors stop.

ENA, ENB — PWM inputs from microcontroller

For example:

A1 A2 ENA Function

High High Low Turn Anti-clockwise (Reverse)

High Low High Turn clockwise (Forward)

High High High Stop

High Low Low Stop

Low X X Stop

2 MB 1 = for connecting Motor 2

+ v — = power for motors “+” and “-”

1 MA 2 = for connecting Motor 1

By Taking Above Note, Input Let’s match L293D motor with Raspberry PI GPIO Pins:

VCC -> 5V Volts

GND -> GROUND

A1 -> Direction Control signals

A2 -> Direction COntrol Signals

En-B -> PWM Control(for speed control or motor enable/disable)

B1 -> From Controller

B2 -> From Contoller

Connecting with GPIO Pin Number’s :

MotorA1 = 18

MotorA2 = 16

Motor1EA = 22

MotorB1 = 19

MotorB2 = 21

Motor2EB = 23

GND = to line — on breadboard (negative/ground), it should be btw — jumper wire(6 ground pin) and — terminal of battery

VCC = Connect to +ve terminal of battery on +ve line in breadboard

Checking Motor’s :

Checking Forward and Reverse Direction’s

import RPi.GPIO as GPIO

from time import sleep



GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)



Motor1A = 16

Motor1B = 18

Motor1E = 22

B1 = 19

B2 = 21

BE = 23



GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(B1,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(B2,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(BE,GPIO.OUT)



print "Turning motor on"

GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(B1,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(B2,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.HIGH)

sleep(20)



print "Stopping motor"

GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.cleanup()

Ultra Sonic Sensor :

I have already wrote a small project using ultrasonic sensor on hackster.io

Same instruction's can be used Here, from above url project.

Setup on Breadboard

Zoom View for Connection’s

if sensor detect’s any object within ≥ 15 cm it will take forward otherwise reverse , this will help wheels avoiding colliding to Object’s

#!/usr/bin/python

import time

import RPi.GPIO as GPIO

from time import sleep

GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)

GPIO_TRIGGER = 11

GPIO_ECHO = 13

Motor1A = 16

Motor1B = 18

Motor1E = 22

Motor2A = 19

Motor2B = 21

Motor2E = 23

GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor2A,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor2B,GPIO.OUT)

GPIO.setup(Motor2E,GPIO.OUT)

print "Ultrasonic Measurement"

GPIO.setup(GPIO_TRIGGER,GPIO.OUT) # Trigger

GPIO.setup(GPIO_ECHO,GPIO.IN) # Echo

GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)

def measure():

time.sleep(0.333)

GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, True)

time.sleep(0.00001)

GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)

start = time.time()



while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==0:

start = time.time()

while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==1:

stop = time.time()

elapsed = stop-start

distance = (elapsed * 34300)/2

return distance

def forward():

GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)

def turn():

GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.LOW)

GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.HIGH)

GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)

try:

while True:

distance = measure()

print "Distance : %.1f" % distance

time.sleep(0.5)

if distance >= 15:

forward()

else:

turn()

except KeyboardInterrupt:

GPIO.cleanup()

Obstacle Avoiding Demo

Now It’s time to add Webcam or Camera Module to Raspberry PI 3.

Download and Compile OpenCV to work with Python3:

Make sure to create separate virtual environment to avoid messy thing’s.

pip install numpy

pip install tensorflow-cpu

pip install PIL

pip install matplotlib.pyplot

pip install pandas

For now we are using haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml which just detect’s human face.

Example of face haarcascade of OPENCV Library

import cv2

import sys

import logging as log

import datetime as dt

from time import sleep

cascPath = "haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml"

faceCascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier(cascPath)

log.basicConfig(filename='webcam.log',level=log.INFO)

video_capture = cv2.VideoCapture(0)

anterior = 0

while True:

if not video_capture.isOpened():

print('Unable to load camera.')

sleep(5)

pass

# Capture frame-by-frame

ret, frame = video_capture.read()

gray = cv2.cvtColor(frame, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)

faces = faceCascade.detectMultiScale(

gray,

scaleFactor=1.1,

minNeighbors=5,

minSize=(30, 30)

)

# Draw a rectangle around the faces

for (x, y, w, h) in faces:

cv2.rectangle(frame, (x, y), (x+w, y+h), (0, 255, 0), 2)

if anterior != len(faces):

anterior = len(faces)

log.info("faces: "+str(len(faces))+" at "+str(dt.datetime.now()))

# Display the resulting frame

cv2.imshow('Video', frame)

if cv2.waitKey(1) & 0xFF == ord('q'):

break

# Display the resulting frame

cv2.imshow('Video', frame)

# When everything is done, release the capture

video_capture.release()

cv2.destroyAllWindows()

Will be covering about Webcam module , Opencv Lib , Numpy for live image data extraction to create self driving bot in next part.

If you have already worked with opencv,numpy,tensorflow then

There’s Already Trained data is available on github using Popular Machine Learning library Tensorflow. kudos to @hamuchiwa

If you want you Learn how to Train Data using Neural Network’s .

I Would Recommend Sentdex Tut’s and practicing it in GTA 5 :D

Will be Continued in Part-2….