Building an Obstacle Avoiding Bot Using Raspberry PI (Part 1)

Requirement’s:
Here, Microcontroller = Raspberry Pi ,
A1, A2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 1
B1, B2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 2
ENA — enable motor 1,
ENB — enable motor 2.
If ENA and ENB +5v — motors full speed,
if ENA and ENB +2.5v — motors half speed and so on.
If ENA and ENB 0v — motors stop.
ENA, ENB — PWM inputs from microcontroller
A1 A2 ENA Function
High High Low Turn Anti-clockwise (Reverse)
High Low High Turn clockwise (Forward)
High High High Stop
High Low Low Stop
Low X X Stop
2 MB 1 = for connecting Motor 2
+ v — = power for motors “+” and “-”
1 MA 2 = for connecting Motor 1
VCC -> 5V Volts
GND -> GROUND
A1 -> Direction Control signals
A2 -> Direction COntrol Signals
En-B -> PWM Control(for speed control or motor enable/disable)
B1 -> From Controller
B2 -> From Contoller
MotorA1 = 18
MotorA2 = 16
Motor1EA = 22
MotorB1 = 19
MotorB2 = 21
Motor2EB = 23
GND = to line — on breadboard (negative/ground), it should be btw — jumper wire(6 ground pin) and — terminal of battery
VCC = Connect to +ve terminal of battery on +ve line in breadboard
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
from time import sleep
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)
Motor1A = 16
Motor1B = 18
Motor1E = 22
B1 = 19
B2 = 21
BE = 23
GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(B1,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(B2,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(BE,GPIO.OUT)
print "Turning motor on"
GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(B1,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(B2,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.HIGH)
sleep(20)
print "Stopping motor"
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.cleanup()
Ultra Sonic Sensor :
I have already wrote a small project using ultrasonic sensor on hackster.io
https://www.hackster.io/arbazhussain/distance-calculation-with-ultrasonic-sensor-26d63e
#!/usr/bin/python
import time
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
from time import sleep
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)
GPIO_TRIGGER = 11
GPIO_ECHO = 13
Motor1A = 16
Motor1B = 18
Motor1E = 22
Motor2A = 19
Motor2B = 21
Motor2E = 23
GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2E,GPIO.OUT)
print "Ultrasonic Measurement"
GPIO.setup(GPIO_TRIGGER,GPIO.OUT) # Trigger
GPIO.setup(GPIO_ECHO,GPIO.IN) # Echo
GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)
def measure():
time.sleep(0.333)
GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, True)
time.sleep(0.00001)
GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)
start = time.time()
while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==0:
start = time.time()
while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==1:
stop = time.time()
elapsed = stop-start
distance = (elapsed * 34300)/2
return distance
def forward():
GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)
def turn():
GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)
try:
while True:
distance = measure()
print "Distance : %.1f" % distance
time.sleep(0.5)
if distance >= 15:
forward()
else:
turn()
except KeyboardInterrupt:
GPIO.cleanup()
Download and Compile OpenCV to work with Python3:
http://www.pyimagesearch.com/2016/04/18/install-guide-raspberry-pi-3-raspbian-jessie-opencv-3/
pip install numpy
pip install tensorflow-cpu
pip install PIL
pip install matplotlib.pyplot
pip install pandas
import cv2
import sys
import logging as log
import datetime as dt
from time import sleep
cascPath = "haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml"
faceCascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier(cascPath)
log.basicConfig(filename='webcam.log',level=log.INFO)
video_capture = cv2.VideoCapture(0)
anterior = 0
while True:
if not video_capture.isOpened():
print('Unable to load camera.')
sleep(5)
pass
# Capture frame-by-frame
ret, frame = video_capture.read()
gray = cv2.cvtColor(frame, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
faces = faceCascade.detectMultiScale(
gray,
scaleFactor=1.1,
minNeighbors=5,
minSize=(30, 30)
)
# Draw a rectangle around the faces
for (x, y, w, h) in faces:
cv2.rectangle(frame, (x, y), (x+w, y+h), (0, 255, 0), 2)
if anterior != len(faces):
anterior = len(faces)
log.info("faces: "+str(len(faces))+" at "+str(dt.datetime.now()))
# Display the resulting frame
cv2.imshow('Video', frame)
if cv2.waitKey(1) & 0xFF == ord('q'):
break
# Display the resulting frame
cv2.imshow('Video', frame)
# When everything is done, release the capture
video_capture.release()
cv2.destroyAllWindows()
https://github.com/arbazkiraak/AutoRCCar by @hamuchiwa
Will be Continued in Part-2….