Building an Obstacle Avoiding Bot Using Raspberry PI (Part 1)

Building an Obstacle Avoiding Bot Using Raspberry PI (Part 1)

Originally published by Arbaz Hussain on July 21st 2017
Arbaz Hussain

Data Scientist
Arbaz Hussain

Data Scientist

Obstacle Avoiding Test , That White Wire is Cable to Supply power to Raspberry PI using Power Bank in Hand.

Requirement’s:

  • Raspberry Pi 3 B
  • Webcam or Camera Module (for Live Image Detection using OpenCV for Part 2 of series)
  • L293D Motor Driver(Stepper for both forward and reverse direction)
  • Ultrasonic Distance Sensor (Mainly for avoiding obstacle collision)
  • 2 WD Chassis or 4 WD Chassis with 2 DC Motor’s
  • Medium size storing Box ( I Took Mobile phone Box :P )
  • Jumper Wires M-F F-F M-M
  • Power Bank (Any Power Bank with Output of 5 volt and 2.2 Ampere to run Raspberry PI 3)
  • Half BreadBoard .
  • 330 ohm Resistor’s (For Reducing Voltage )
  • PIR Sensor (Optional: Mainly for Motion Detection)
L293d Motor Driver Module
  • H bridge in electronic circuit hat enables a voltage to be applied across a motor in either direction. These circuits are often used in robotics and other applications to allow DC motors to run forwards or backwards. Most DC-to-AC converters (power inverters), most AC/AC converters, the DC-to-DC push–pull converter, most motor controllers, and many other kinds of power electronics use H bridges. In particular, a bipolar stepper motor is almost invariably driven by a motor controller containing two H bridges.Most of the H Bridge Circuits are made using 4 transistors ~ Wiki Definition

Here, Microcontroller = Raspberry Pi ,

A1, A2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 1
B1, B2 — inputs from microcontroller for motor 2
ENA — enable motor 1,
ENB — enable motor 2.
If ENA and ENB +5v — motors full speed,
if ENA and ENB +2.5v — motors half speed and so on.
If ENA and ENB 0v — motors stop.
ENA, ENB — PWM inputs from microcontroller

  • For example:

A1 A2 ENA Function
High High Low Turn Anti-clockwise (Reverse)
High Low High Turn clockwise (Forward)
High High High Stop
High Low Low Stop
Low X X Stop

2 MB 1 = for connecting Motor 2
+ v — = power for motors “+” and “-”
1 MA 2 = for connecting Motor 1

  • By Taking Above Note, Input Let’s match L293D motor with Raspberry PI GPIO Pins:

VCC -> 5V Volts
GND -> GROUND
A1 -> Direction Control signals
A2 -> Direction COntrol Signals
En-B -> PWM Control(for speed control or motor enable/disable)
B1 -> From Controller
B2 -> From Contoller

  • Connecting with GPIO Pin Number’s :

MotorA1 = 18
MotorA2 = 16
Motor1EA = 22

MotorB1 = 19
MotorB2 = 21
Motor2EB = 23

GND = to line — on breadboard (negative/ground), it should be btw — jumper wire(6 ground pin) and — terminal of battery

VCC = Connect to +ve terminal of battery on +ve line in breadboard

  • Checking Motor’s :
  • Checking Forward and Reverse Direction’s
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
from time import sleep
 
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)
 
Motor1A = 16
Motor1B = 18
Motor1E = 22
B1 = 19
B2 = 21
BE = 23
 
GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(B1,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(B2,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(BE,GPIO.OUT)
 
print "Turning motor on"
GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(B1,GPIO.HIGH)
GPIO.output(B2,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.HIGH)
sleep(20)
 
print "Stopping motor"
GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.output(BE,GPIO.LOW)
GPIO.cleanup()

Ultra Sonic Sensor :

I have already wrote a small project using ultrasonic sensor on hackster.io

https://www.hackster.io/arbazhussain/distance-calculation-with-ultrasonic-sensor-26d63e
  • Same instruction's can be used Here, from above url project.
Setup on Breadboard
Zoom View for Connection’s
  • if sensor detect’s any object within ≥ 15 cm it will take forward otherwise reverse , this will help wheels avoiding colliding to Object’s
#!/usr/bin/python
import time
import RPi.GPIO as GPIO
from time import sleep
GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BOARD)
GPIO_TRIGGER = 11
GPIO_ECHO    = 13
Motor1A = 16
Motor1B = 18
Motor1E = 22
Motor2A = 19
Motor2B = 21
Motor2E = 23
GPIO.setup(Motor1A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor1E,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2A,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2B,GPIO.OUT)
GPIO.setup(Motor2E,GPIO.OUT)
print "Ultrasonic Measurement"
GPIO.setup(GPIO_TRIGGER,GPIO.OUT)  # Trigger
GPIO.setup(GPIO_ECHO,GPIO.IN)      # Echo
GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)
def measure():
  time.sleep(0.333)
  GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, True)
  time.sleep(0.00001)
  GPIO.output(GPIO_TRIGGER, False)
  start = time.time()
  
  while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==0:
    start = time.time()
while GPIO.input(GPIO_ECHO)==1:
    stop = time.time()
elapsed = stop-start
  distance = (elapsed * 34300)/2
return distance
def forward():
  GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.LOW)
  GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.LOW)
  GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)
def turn():
  GPIO.output(Motor1A,GPIO.LOW)
  GPIO.output(Motor1B,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor1E,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor2A,GPIO.LOW)
  GPIO.output(Motor2B,GPIO.HIGH)
  GPIO.output(Motor2E,GPIO.HIGH)
try:
while True:
distance = measure()
    print "Distance : %.1f" % distance
    time.sleep(0.5)
if distance >= 15:
     forward()
    else:
     turn()
except KeyboardInterrupt:
GPIO.cleanup()
Obstacle Avoiding Demo
  • Now It’s time to add Webcam or Camera Module to Raspberry PI 3.

Download and Compile OpenCV to work with Python3:

  • Make sure to create separate virtual environment to avoid messy thing’s.
http://www.pyimagesearch.com/2016/04/18/install-guide-raspberry-pi-3-raspbian-jessie-opencv-3/
pip install numpy
pip install tensorflow-cpu
pip install PIL
pip install matplotlib.pyplot
pip install pandas
  • For now we are using haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml which just detect’s human face.
Example of face haarcascade of OPENCV Library
import cv2
import sys
import logging as log
import datetime as dt
from time import sleep
cascPath = "haarcascade_frontalface_default.xml"
faceCascade = cv2.CascadeClassifier(cascPath)
log.basicConfig(filename='webcam.log',level=log.INFO)
video_capture = cv2.VideoCapture(0)
anterior = 0
while True:
    if not video_capture.isOpened():
        print('Unable to load camera.')
        sleep(5)
        pass
# Capture frame-by-frame
    ret, frame = video_capture.read()
gray = cv2.cvtColor(frame, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY)
faces = faceCascade.detectMultiScale(
        gray,
        scaleFactor=1.1,
        minNeighbors=5,
        minSize=(30, 30)
    )
# Draw a rectangle around the faces
    for (x, y, w, h) in faces:
        cv2.rectangle(frame, (x, y), (x+w, y+h), (0, 255, 0), 2)
if anterior != len(faces):
        anterior = len(faces)
        log.info("faces: "+str(len(faces))+" at "+str(dt.datetime.now()))
# Display the resulting frame
    cv2.imshow('Video', frame)
if cv2.waitKey(1) & 0xFF == ord('q'):
        break
# Display the resulting frame
    cv2.imshow('Video', frame)
# When everything is done, release the capture
video_capture.release()
cv2.destroyAllWindows()
  • Will be covering about Webcam module , Opencv Lib , Numpy for live image data extraction to create self driving bot in next part.
  • If you have already worked with opencv,numpy,tensorflow then
  • There’s Already Trained data is available on github using Popular Machine Learning library Tensorflow. kudos to @hamuchiwa
https://github.com/arbazkiraak/AutoRCCar by @hamuchiwa
  • If you want you Learn how to Train Data using Neural Network’s .
  • I Would Recommend Sentdex Tut’s and practicing it in GTA 5 :D

Will be Continued in Part-2….

