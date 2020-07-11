Building Mobile Responsive Websites with Bootstrap

We live in a fast-moving world which has moved past the known desktops and big-screen laptops to portable mobile devices. Gone are the days when websites were built for big-screen users. Now, they are built majorly for mobile users. This development, which is no longer new as it used to be has finally come to stay in our world. Developers must then keep pace with this reality in other to be relevant and to also serve their clients, and most importantly, the end-users well.

Doing that would mean writing more codes than we’ve always had, right? Oh no! The introduction of frameworks has created platforms that developers can now leverage to make their work faster and neater. I will be talking about three major features to make your website mobile responsive using Bootstrap as a framework. I understand that those who need this article are starters, so I will be as “untechnical” as possible.

Navbar

With Bootstrap toggle menu bar, you need not write a lot of codes to make your navbar responsive on medium and small devices. You can simply copy the lines of code from their documentation page and paste it on your HTML body. And Boom! You have your responsive navbar with no stress whatsoever.

Grid System

If you have been coding for some time now, you will realise how long your media queries would be when you have to divide into grids, especially columns. Bootstrap has totally eradicated that stress. Now, with the Bootstrap classes, you can specify the size of space you want each of your columns to occupy.

col-lg-3 col-md-4 col-sm-12 , the same contents that will occupy four columns on large screen size will occupy three and two columns on medium and small screen sizes respectively. With, the same contents that will occupy four columns on large screen size will occupy three and two columns on medium and small screen sizes respectively.

Display and Hidden Classes

d-none and d-block classes. With the former, you can hide some contents on one or more screen sizes without affecting the other ones. With these classes, you will have fewer lines for your media queries. Another feature that is worthy of note here is the Bootstrapandclasses. With the former, you can hide some contents on one or more screen sizes without affecting the other ones. With these classes, you will have fewer lines for your media queries.

In conclusion, you do not need to start building your mobile responsive website using long lines of code with the advent of a framework as Bootstrap. Simply use the aforementioned resources and build that website that will be responsive across devices.

You can also get these features and many more in their documentation

Happy Coding!

