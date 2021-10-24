Building Authentic Brands with NFTs - The Inside Scoop

1,895 reads

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) tokens are being used to build a brand before having a product. Generative Profile Picture (PFP) projects are a great example of a quickly adopted and higher-priced (therefore presumably higher value) NFT, that has kickstarted this wave of brand-building innovation. The Doodles NFT project launched in mid-October, with a high floor price and hence a high level of exclusivity, making them more valuable to their communities. Many of these headless brands will eventually form Decentralised Autonomous Organisations.