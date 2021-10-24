Building Authentic Brands with NFTs - The Inside Scoop
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) tokens are being used to build a brand before having a product. Generative Profile Picture (PFP) projects are a great example of a quickly adopted and higher-priced (therefore presumably higher value) NFT, that has kickstarted this wave of brand-building innovation. The Doodles NFT project launched in mid-October, with a high floor price and hence a high level of exclusivity, making them more valuable to their communities. Many of these headless brands will eventually form Decentralised Autonomous Organisations.
Partner at Saison Capital, writes about embedded fintech, DeFi and NFTs.