Building Authentic Brands with NFTs - The Inside Scoop

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) tokens are being used to build a brand before having a product. Generative Profile Picture (PFP) projects are a great example of a quickly adopted and higher-priced (therefore presumably higher value) NFT, that has kickstarted this wave of brand-building innovation. The Doodles NFT project launched in mid-October, with a high floor price and hence a high level of exclusivity, making them more valuable to their communities. Many of these headless brands will eventually form Decentralised Autonomous Organisations.
Chris Sirise Hacker Noon profile picture

@chrissirise
Chris Sirise

Partner at Saison Capital, writes about embedded fintech, DeFi and NFTs.

