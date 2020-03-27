Building a Twitter Bot to Automate Posting Cryptocurrency News with Python [A Step-by-Step Guide]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Nicholas Resendez - instagram.com/nirholas https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/nicholas-resendez
List comprehensions provide a concise way to create lists. Common applications are to make new lists where each element is the result of some operations applied to each member of another sequence or iterable, or to create a subsequence of those elements that satisfy a certain condition. — Python Data Structures Docs
import urllib.request
import ssl
import json
import time
import tweepy
ssl._create_default_https_context = ssl._create_unverified_context
# Oauth keys
consumer_key ="XXX"
consumer_secret ="XXX"
access_token ="XXX"
access_token_secret ="XXX"
# Authentication with Twitter
auth = tweepy.OAuthHandler(consumer_key, consumer_secret)
auth.set_access_token(access_token, access_token_secret)
api = tweepy.API(auth)
#LunarCRUSH API Key
api_key = "XXX"
# Allows adding as many coins as desired
coin_list = [
"LTC",
"ETH",
"BTC"
]
coins = ','.join(coin_list)
# A list of the fields desired from the API - key is the Lunar Crush key, and the value is the field name outputted to Twitter
# {"LUNAR_CRUSH_KEY": "RENDERED_NAME"}
# For example, to add tweet_replies, you would add:
# {"tweet_replies": "Tweet Replies: "},
# to the list below.
map = [
{"name":""},
{"symbol": ""},
{"price": " Price: "},
{"percent_change_24h": " - 24 Hour Percent Change: "},
{"market_cap": " Market Cap: "},
{"volume_24h": " 24 Hour Volume: "},
{"url_shares": " URL Shares: "},
{"reddit_posts": " Reddit Posts: "},
{"tweets": " Tweets: "},
{"galaxy_score": " Galaxy Score: "},
{"volatility": " Volatility: "},
{"social_volume": " Social Volume: "},
{"news": " News: "},
{"close": " Close: "},
]
def final_render(asset_tweet, value, key, asset):
# As the program becomes more complex, this should be written in a more robust manner
if key == 'symbol':
asset_tweet += " (" + asset[key] + ")"
elif key == 'percent_change_24h':
asset_tweet += value + str(asset[key]) + "%"
else:
asset_tweet += value + str(asset[key])
return asset_tweet
# Iterates over each of the fields from Lunar Crush, gets the value from Lunar Crush and renders it with the field name
def main():
url = "https://api.lunarcrush.com/v2?data=assets&key=" + api_key + "&symbol=" + coins
assets = json.loads(urllib.request.urlopen(url).read())
for asset in assets['data']:
asset_tweet = ""
for field in map:
key = list(field.keys())[0]
value = list(field.values())[0]
asset_tweet = final_render(asset_tweet, value, key, asset)
print(asset_tweet)
print(len(asset_tweet))
# Posts tweets
api.update_status(status=asset_tweet)
# Runs main() every 30 minutes
while True:
main()
time.sleep(1800)
?key={API_KEY_HERE} - Required to render the widgets.
?symbol=BTC - Change the symbol that is displayed in the widgets.
?interval=1 Week - Change the time interval being displayed in the charts (default is 1 Week).
?price_correlation=true|false - Show a price line in addition to the selected metric (default = false)
?metric=galaxy_score - Change the timeseries metric being displayed (Metric widget only).
?animation=true|false - Show or hide component animations (default = true)
?theme={See themes section for instructions}
?scrolling=true|false (default = true) - Enable or disable scrolling on the widget inner content. Use this if you want to set scrolling=false on the iframe with a fixed height but still want to allow scrolling within the widget.
market_cap (Market Cap)
galaxy_score (Galaxy Score)
price_score (Price Score)
average_sentiment (Average Sentiment)
social_impact_score (Social Impact Score)
market_cap (Market Cap)
galaxy_score (Galaxy Score)
price_score (Price Score)
average_sentiment (Average Sentiment)
social_impact_score (Social Impact Score)
correlation_rank (Correlation Rank)
volatility (Volatility)
social_score (Social Volume)
social_volume (Social Volume)
twitter_volume (Twitter Volume)
reddit_volume (Reddit Volume)
news_volume (News Volume)
search_volume (Search Volume)
spam_volume (Spam Volume)
bullish_sentiment (Bullish Sentiment)
bearish_sentiment (Bearish Sentiment)
Metrics Widgets
average_sentiment (Average Sentiment)
correlation_rank (Correlation Rank)
galaxy_score (Galaxy Score)
market_cap (Market Cap)
market_cap_rank (Market Cap Rank)
news_articles (News Volume)
popular_tweet (Popular Tweets)
price_btc (Price BTC)
price_score (Price Score)
priceclose (Price Close)
pricehigh (Price High)
pricelow (Price Low)
priceopen (Price Open)
reddit_comment (Reddit Comments)
reddit_post (Reddit Posts)
reddit_post_reddit_comment (Reddit Volume)
search_average (Search Volume)
social_impact_score (Social Impact Score)
social_score (Social Volume)
tweet (Twitter Volume)
tweet_sentiment1 (Very Bearish Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment2 (Bearish Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment2_tweet_sentiment (Negative Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment3 (Neutral Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment4 (Bullish Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment5 (Very Bullish Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment4_sentiment5 (Positive Sentiment)
tweet_sentiment_impact1 (Very Bearish Sentiment Impact)
tweet_sentiment_impact2 (Bearish Sentiment Impact)
tweet_sentiment_impact3 (Neutral Sentiment Impact)
tweet_sentiment_impact4 (Bullish Sentiment Impact)
tweet_sentiment_impact5 (Very Bullish Sentiment Impact)
tweet_spam (Spam Volume)
volatility (Volatility)
volumefrom (Market Volume Open)
volumeto (Market Volume Close)