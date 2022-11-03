Search icon
    Building a Team With a Decentralized Mindset to Empower Web3 Communities

    Building a Team With a Decentralized Mindset to Empower Web3 Communities

    A decentralized approach to marketing in the world of Web3 turns the idea of an internal marketing team on its head. In traditional roles the employees are accountable to a hierarchy of managers and those who have the power to make decisions from within the organization. In Web3, teams are mostly accountable to their communities rather than internal teams and management. The birth of decentralized technology has led to a new movement that empowers communities, making it increasingly important to bring people with similar values into projects where they can showcase their strengths. By focusing on a shared mindset they have laid the foundations for growth.

