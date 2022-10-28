Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica

Too Long; Didn't Read

Alóki is based on an intricate relationship with the 750 acres of jungle in Costa Rica we own. You will have the opportunity to acquire some of our lands, and by building a house in the metaverse, you will then be able to build a real one in the jungles of Costa Rica. The first contact can be for free, and if users like what they see, we will allow them to stay. This is a really interesting concept. I think places like such sanctuaries should be made more accessible and relatable to people.