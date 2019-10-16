How To Build Cool Horizontal Scroll Interaction Flow by Using React

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
event handler won't do in this case, because we'll need additional information about scrolling that native
onScroll
handler doesn't provide - scroll delta in pixels, and whether the scrolling is in progress or not.
onScroll
folder, and sets them as background for
public
elements:
div
const movies = [
"/breaking-bad.webp",
"/the-leftovers.jpg",
"/game-of-thrones.jpg",
"/true-detective.jpg",
"/walking-dead.jpg"
];
const App = () => {
return (
<>
<div className="container">
{movies.map(src => (
<div
key={src}
className="card"
style={{
backgroundImage: `url(${src})`
}}
/>
))}
</div>
</>
);
};
::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 0px;
}
.container {
display: flex;
overflow-x: scroll;
width: 100%;
}
.card {
flex-shrink: 0;
width: 300px;
height: 200px;
border-radius: 10px;
margin-left: 10px;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center center;
}
element with
div
.
animated.div
is a decorator that extends native elements to receive animated values. Every HTML and SVG element has an
animated
counterpart that we have to use if we intend to animate that element.
animated
hook from react-spring package to create a basic animation that will run when the component is mounted. Eventually, we'll bind our animation to the scroll event, but for the time being, it will be easier to see the result of the changes that we make if animation simply runs on mount.
useSpring
hook takes an object with CSS properties that should be animated. These properties should be set to end values of the animation, so if we want to rotate
useSpring
s from 0 to 25 degrees, we set the
div
value to
transform
. To set the initial values, we use
rotateY(25deg)
property which itself takes an object with CSS properties.
from
hook returns a
useSpring
object that we need to set on the target component. We can see the updated code and the result below:
style
import { animated, useSpring } from "react-spring";
const App = () => {
const style = useSpring({
from: {
transform: "rotateY(0deg)"
},
transform: "rotateY(25deg)"
});
return (
<>
<div className="container">
{movies.map(src => (
<animated.div
key={src}
className="card"
style={{
...style,
backgroundImage: `url(${src})`
}}
/>
))}
</div>
</>
);
};
transformation allows us to move the observation point away from the rotation plane, and thus makes 2-dimensional animation look 3-dimensional:
perspective
const style = useSpring({
from: {
transform: "perspective(500px) rotateY(0deg)"
},
transform: "perspective(500px) rotateY(25deg)"
});
to make sure that children elements don't get cut off:
div
.container {
display: flex;
overflow-x: scroll;
width: 100%;
padding: 20px 0;
}
hook. There are two things to keep in mind:
useSpring
signature - instead of passing an object with CSS properties, we'll pass a function that returns an object with CSS properties.
useSpring
hook returned us a
useSpring
object . With the new signature, it will return a tuple, where the first argument is a
style
object, and the second argument is a
style
function that we can call anytime to trigger the animation.
set
property since this value will be determined based on the current rotation of the
from
s:
div
const [style, set] = useSpring(() => ({
transform: "perspective(500px) rotateY(0deg)"
}));
hook from react-use-gesture package and bind it to the container
useScroll
. The logic for handling scroll events is very simple - if the user is scrolling (
div
), we want to rotate cards by the number of degrees equal to scroll delta on Y-axis (
event.scrolling === true
); if scrolling stops, we want to reset the rotation angle to
event.delta[0]
:
0
import { useScroll } from "react-use-gesture";
const App = () => {
const [style, set] = useSpring(() => ({
transform: "perspective(500px) rotateY(0deg)"
}));
const bind = useScroll(event => {
set({
transform: `perspective(500px) rotateY(${
event.scrolling ? event.delta[0] : 0
}deg)`
});
});
return (
<>
<div className="container" {...bind()}>
{movies.map(src => (
<animated.div
key={src}
className="card"
style={{
...style,
backgroundImage: `url(${src})`
}}
/>
))}
</div>
</>
);
};
const clamp = (value: number, clampAt: number = 30) => {
if (value > 0) {
return value > clampAt ? clampAt : value;
} else {
return value < -clampAt ? -clampAt : value;
}
};
hook and get the final result:
useScroll
const bind = useScroll(event => {
set({
transform: `perspective(500px) rotateY(${
event.scrolling ? clamp(event.delta[0]) : 0
}deg)`
});
});
property, which is one of the only two properties that are accelerated by GPU and that don't take time off the main thread (the other property is
transform
). There's quite a lot we can achieve by animating only
opacity
and
transform
, and whenever possible, we should avoid animating any other CSS properties.
opacity
to
flex
layout, and we don't have to change the animation at all - it will continue working on small screens that use
grid
layout, and it will be ignored on large screens since with
flex
layout we won't have horizontal scroll.
grid