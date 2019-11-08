How to Build a Multi-Lingual Chatbot with IBM Translation API and Ably

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
mkdir multi-lingual-app
cd multi-lingual-app
/
|-- node_modules //this will be generated automaticaaly as we install dependencies
|-- /public
|-- bundle.js //contains compiled js code for our index.js file
|-- index.css // styles for the file
|-- .babelrc // configuration code for our babel presets
|-- index.html // code for the view
|-- index.js // javascript for the frontend
|-- server.js // javascript code for the server
npm init
file has been added to the project after completing the steps.
package.json
npm install nodemon -g
npm install express browserify watchify --save
npm install --save-dev @babel/core @babel/cli @babel/preset-env @babel/plugin-transform-runtime babelify
npm install @babel/polyfill @babel/runtime --save
npm install ibm-watson@^5.1.0
file, add the following start script to the
package.json
.
"scripts"
"start": "nodemon server.js"
"build": "browserify index.js -o public/bundle.js",
"watch": "watchify index.js -o public/bundle.js -v"
file.
package.json
"browserify": {
"transform": [
[
"babelify",
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env"
]
}
]
]
}
file should contain the following after following the steps above.
package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "nodemon server.js",
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
"build": "browserify index.js -o public/bundle.js",
"watch": "watchify index.js -o public/bundle.js -v"
},
"browserify": {
"transform": [
[
"babelify",
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env"
]
}
]
]
}
touch .babelrc
{
"presets": [
[ "@babel/preset-env", {
"useBuiltIns": false
}]
],
"plugins": [
[
"@babel/plugin-transform-runtime",
{
"regenerator": true
}
]
]
}
//create the server.js files
touch server.js
//setup the express server
var express = require('express');
require('dotenv').config();
var app = express();
app.use(express.json())
var PORT = process.env.PORT || 3000;
app.listen(PORT, function() {
console.log('Server is running on PORT:',PORT);
});
//setup routes for the index.html file
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.sendFile( __dirname + "/" + "index.html" );
});
//Setup route for static files
app.use(express.static(__dirname + "/" + 'public'));
file.
index.js
touch index.js
file in a public directory where the code in the
bundle.js
file will be compiled into.
index.js
//create the public folder and create the bundle.js file
mkdir public
cd public
touch bundle.js
npm start
npm run watch
touch index.html
<html>
<head>
<!-- scripts for the app -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js" integrity="sha256-CSXorXvZcTkaix6Yvo6HppcZGetbYMGWSFlBw8HfCJo=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.14.7/umd/popper.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<!-- Ably script -->
<script src="https://cdn.ably.io/lib/ably.min-1.js"></script>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="index.css" >
</head>
<body>
<!--The chat app container-->
<div class="chat-container">
<div class="chat">
<div class="language-select-container">
<!--Dropdown menu for the language selector-->
<div class="form-group">
<label for="languageSelector">Please select a language</label>
<select class="form-control" id="languageSelector">
</select>
</div>
</div>
<!--Message container - the chat messages will appear here-->
<ul class="row message-container" id="channel-status" ></ul>
<!--Input container for the input field ans send button-->
<div class="input-container">
<div class="row text-input-container">
<input type="text" class="text-input" id="input-field"/>
<input id="publish" class="input-button" type="submit" value="Send">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</html>
you should see this screen.
localhost:3000,
file in the public directory like in the file structure above and add the following.
index.css
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
body {
background: #f2f2f2;
}
.chat-container {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
color: #404040;
width: 505px;
margin: 40px auto;
border: 1px solid #e1e1e8;
border-radius: 5px;
}
.language-select-container {
background-color: #ffffff;
padding: 20px 40px 20px;
border-radius: 5px 5px 0 0;
}
.language-select-container select {
height: 30px;
margin-left: 20px;
font-size: 14px;
min-width: 150px;
}
.input-container {
background-color: #ffffff;
padding: 20px;
border-radius: 0 0 5px 5px;
}
.text-input-container {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
border-radius: 20px;
width: 100%;
}
.text-input {
background-color: #f2f2f2;
width: 80%;
height: 32px;
border: 0;
border-radius: 20px;
outline: none;
padding: 0 20px;
font-size: 14px;
}
.input-button {
width: 19%;
border-radius: 20px;
height: 32px;
outline: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
.message-container {
height: 300px;
overflow: scroll;
list-style-type: none;
}
.message-time {
float: right;
margin-right: 40px;
}
.message {
margin-bottom: 10px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.message picture {
width: 15%
}
.message-info {
width: 65%;
}
.message-image {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-radius: 50%;
}
.message-name {
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 5px;
}
.message-text {
margin-top: 8px;
}
file.
server.js
. Remember to replace
IamAuthenticator
and
apikey
with your own API key and version respectively.
version
const LanguageTranslatorV3 = require('ibm-watson/language-translator/v3');
const { IamAuthenticator } = require('ibm-watson/auth');
//create an instance of the language translator.
const translator = new LanguageTranslatorV3({
version: '{version}',
authenticator: new IamAuthenticator({
apikey: '{apikey}',
}),
url: '{url}',
});
//This endpoint translates the text send to it
app.post('/api/translate', function(req, res, next) {
translator.translate(req.body)
.then(data => res.json(data.result))
.catch(error => next(error));
});
endpoint gets all the languages that can be processed by the IBM language translator.
get-languages
//This endpoint gets all the langauges that can be processed by the translator
app.get('/api/get-languages', function(req, res, next) {
translator.listIdentifiableLanguages()
.then(identifiedLanguages => {
res.json(identifiedLanguages.result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log('error:', err);
});
})
endpoint gets a list of all translation model available. Translation models specifies the language that the text is being translated from and the language it is being translated into. For instance, the
get-model-list
model is a model for translating English text into French.
en-fr
//This endpoint gets all the model list.
app.get('/api/get-model-list', function(req, res, next) {
translator.listModels()
.then(translationModels => {
res.json(translationModels.result)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log('error:', err);
});
})
file that serves the frontend. So let us create some methods that will call these endpoints and return the data.
index.js
endpoint we created in the last section. The second method retrieves a list of all language models using the
get-languages
we created in the last section.
get-model-list
file.
index.js
import '@babel/polyfill'
function index() {
//This method retrieves a list of all languages
async function getLanguages() {
let response = await fetch("/api/get-languages", {
method: 'GET'
});
return await response.json();
}
//This method retrieves a list of all language models
async function getModels() {
let response = await fetch("/api/get-model-list", {
method: 'GET'
})
return await response.json();
}
}
index();
export default index;
method will also sort the languages gotten and will also populate the dropdown in our frontend view. Add the following code to your
getTranslatableLanguages
file.
index.js
function index() {
getTranslatableLangauges()
function getTranslatableLangauges() {
//get languages and all language models
const allLanguages = getLanguages();
const models = getModels();
//resolve the promises
Promise.all([allLanguages, models]).then( values => {
const allLanguages = values[0].languages;
const models = values[1].models;
//get translation models that have English as their source
const englishModels = models.filter(model => model.source === "en");
//get all languages that can be translated from English
let translatableEnglishLanguages = englishModels.map(model => {
return allLanguages.find(language => model.target === language.language)
})
//sort languages
translatableEnglishLanguages.sort((a,b) => {
var nameA = a.name.toUpperCase(); // ignore upper and lowercase
var nameB = b.name.toUpperCase(); // ignore upper and lowercase
if (nameA < nameB) {
return -1;
}
if (nameA > nameB) {
return 1;
}
// names must be equal
return 0;
})
const languagesMap = translatableEnglishLanguages.map( language =>
`<option value="${language.language}">${language.name}</option>`
)
$("#languageSelector").html(languagesMap)
})
}
}
//this method translates the text using the `translate` enpoint created.
function translateText(message, language, messageType = "receive") {
//check if the message is a sent message or received message
const text = messageType === "send" ? message: message.data;
const translateParams = {
text: text,
modelId: messageType === "send" ? `${language}-en` : `en-${language}`,
};
var nmtValue = '2019-09-28';
fetch('/api/translate', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(translateParams),
headers: new Headers({
'X-WDC-PL-OPT-OUT': $('input:radio[name=serRadio]:radio:checked').val(),
'X-Watson-Technology-Preview': nmtValue,
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}),
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
console.log(data)
})
.catch(error => console.error(error))
}
// A method to randomly get an item from an array
function getRandomArbitrary(min, max) {
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min) + min);
}
//a list of avatars that will randomly be assigned to each app user
const avatarsInAssets = [
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_8.png?1536042504672',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_3.png?1536042507202',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_6.png?1536042508902',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_10.png?1536042509036',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_7.png?1536042509659',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_9.png?1536042513205',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_2.png?1536042514285',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_1.png?1536042516362',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_4.png?1536042516573',
'https://cdn.glitch.com/0bff6817-d500-425d-953c-6424d752d171%2Favatar_5.png?1536042517889'
]
//a list of names that will randomly be assigned to each app user
const namesInAssets = [
'Sarah Tancredi',
'Michael Scoffied',
'Waheed Musa',
'Ada Lovelace',
'Charles Gabriel',
'Mr White',
'Lovely Spring',
'William Shakespare',
'Prince Williams',
'Queen Rose'
]
//create a user object by randomly assigning an id, an avatar and a name.
let user = {
id: "id-" + Math.random().toString(36).substr(2, 16),
avatar: avatarsInAssets[getRandomArbitrary(0, 9)],
name: namesInAssets[getRandomArbitrary(0, 9)]
};
//this object will hold the data of other users that send messages to the channel
let otherUser = {};
const ably = new Ably.Realtime({
key: YOUR_ABLY_API_KEY,
clientId:`${user.id}`,
echoMessages: false
});
//specify the channel the user should belong to. In this case, it is the `test` channel
const channel = ably.channels.get('test');
//Subscribe the user to the messages of the channel. So the use rwill receive each message sent to the test channel.
channel.subscribe("text", function(message) {
const selectedLanguage = $("#languageSelector").find(":selected").val();
translateText(message, selectedLanguage)
});
//This gets the data of other users as they publish to the channel.
channel.subscribe("user", (data) => {
if (data.clientId != user.id) {
let otherAvatar = data.data.avatar;
let otherName = data.data.name;
otherUser.name = otherName;
otherUser.avatar = otherAvatar;
}
});
//Get the send button, input field and language dropdown menu elements respectively.
const sendButton = document.getElementById("publish");
const inputField = document.getElementById("input-field");
const languageSelector = document.getElementById("languageSelector")
//Add an event listener to check when the send button is clicked
sendButton.addEventListener('click', function() {
const input = inputField.value;
const selectedLanguage = languageSelector.options[languageSelector.selectedIndex].value;
inputField.value = "";
let date = new Date();
let timestamp = date.getTime()
//display the message as it is using the show method
show(input, timestamp, user, "send")
//translate the text as a sent message
translateText(input, selectedLanguage, "send")
});
//This method displays the message.
function show(text, timestamp, currentUser, messageType="receive") {
const time = getTime(timestamp);
const messageItem = `<li class="message ${messageType === "send" ? "sent-message": ""}">
<picture>
<img class="message-image" src=${currentUser.avatar} alt="" />
</picture>
<div class="message-info">
<h5 class="message-name">${currentUser.name}</h5>
<p class="message-text">${text}</p>
</div>
<span class="message-time"> ${time}</span>
</li>`
// const messageItem = `<li class="message">${text}<span class="message-time"> ${time}</span></li`;
$('#channel-status').append(messageItem)
}
//This method is used to convert a timestamp to 24hour time format, this is the format we will display the time of the message in.
function getTime(unix_timestamp) {
var date = new Date(unix_timestamp);
var hours = date.getHours();
var minutes = "0" + date.getMinutes();
var seconds = "0" + date.getSeconds();
// Will display time in 10:30:23 format
var formattedTime = hours + ':' + minutes.substr(-2) + ':' + seconds.substr(-2);
return formattedTime;
}
message with the modified code.
console.log
function translateText(message, language, messageType = "receive") {
...
fetch('/api/translate', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(translateParams),
headers: new Headers({
'X-WDC-PL-OPT-OUT': $('input:radio[name=serRadio]:radio:checked').val(),
'X-Watson-Technology-Preview': nmtValue,
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}),
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
// when messages are translated, they get published to the channel
const translatedText = data['translations'][0]['translation'];
if ( messageType === "send") {
channel.publish('text', translatedText);
channel.publish("user", {
"name": user.name,
"avatar": user.avatar
});
} else {
show(translatedText, message.timestamp, otherUser);
}
})
.catch(error => console.error(error))
}