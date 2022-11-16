Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Breakpoint 2022: a Global Gathering of Leading Solana Builders, Key Industry Players, and Innovatorsby@adam-stieb

    Breakpoint 2022: a Global Gathering of Leading Solana Builders, Key Industry Players, and Innovators

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Solana community held its Breakpoint 2022 conference in Lisbon from November 4-7. It turned out to be a very productive, lively, and engaging meeting that allowed for the discussion of a number of important topics. Other topics discussed included Instagram's expansion into Web3, legal security, and Stripe's seamless on-ramp to Solana-friendly payments. As part of the company's Web3 focus, the company announced it now operates a block-producing validator for the Solana blockchain.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Breakpoint 2022: a Global Gathering of Leading Solana Builders, Key Industry Players, and Innovators
    #solana#events#breakpoint#tech
    Adam Stieb HackerNoon profile picture

    @adam-stieb

    Adam Stieb
    react to story with heart

    The Solana community held its Breakpoint 2022 conference in Lisbon from November 4-7. It turned out to be a very productive, lively, and engaging meeting that allowed for the discussion of a number of important topics.


    image
    The transition from Web2 to Web3

    Cryptocurrency has had substantial changes since last year as a large number of companies have started implementing Web3 transition steps. There have been a number of new projects launched, along with new technological innovations. Development has been boosted tremendously by the transition, and Solana is leading the way with innovative technology solutions that businesses are adopting.


    Alex Andryunin, CEO of Gotbit and long-time investor, said, "Gotbit’s venture arm is increasingly interested in partnering with Solana, given our extensive trading on this blockchain. It is our commitment to invest in, support, and provide liquidity to the Solana project. In spite of Aptos and Sui's active growth, Solana remains very competitive, with many exciting DeFi and GameFi projects being rolled out."


    Mike Ermolaev, CoinTelegraph columnist and well-known crypto PR guru, pointed out the importance of ever-growing offline events like Breakpoint that bring together a growing number of crypto professionals:

    “I'm always pleased and excited when it comes to networking and meeting like-minded people. Seeing how the community grows inspires even those who cannot attend the event: after all, everyone could watch the live stream of Breakpoint and literally feel this energy coming through the screen.”


    Crucial collaborations

    As part of Google Cloud's Web3 focus, the company announced it now operates a block-producing validator for the Solana blockchain. Aside from that, the tech giant plans to extend its Blockchain Node Engine, a hosting service which currently supports Ethereum, to Solana's blockchain by early 2023.

    “We want to make it one-click to run a Solana node in a cost-effective way,” Web3 lead at Google Cloud Nalin Mittal commented at Breakpoint.

    Other topics discussed included Instagram's expansion into Web3, legal security, and Stripe's seamless on-ramp to Solana-friendly payments.

    image

    All in all, the conference proved to be extremely productive and useful for all participants, resulting in mutually beneficial acquaintances and collaborations that bode well not just for the Solana ecosystem, but also for the crypto market as a whole.

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Blockchain’s Role in Post Covid-19 World [An Analysis]
    Published at May 10, 2020 by adam-stieb #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    🏅year in Review: Tools That Helped my Productivity as a Software Engineer
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by devgrowth #productivity
    Article Thumbnail
    #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Internet Heroes Category
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by noonies2022 #noonies2022
    Article Thumbnail
    Gamification Strategies for Driving User Engagement in Web3 Projects
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by indriks #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by marinaanderson #techtrends2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Building a Captcha to Deter Spammers Over the Internet — PHP gD Library Tutorial Part 3
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by emmykolic #php
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa