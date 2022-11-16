Breakpoint 2022: a Global Gathering of Leading Solana Builders, Key Industry Players, and Innovators

Solana community held its Breakpoint 2022 conference in Lisbon from November 4-7. It turned out to be a very productive, lively, and engaging meeting that allowed for the discussion of a number of important topics. Other topics discussed included Instagram's expansion into Web3, legal security, and Stripe's seamless on-ramp to Solana-friendly payments. As part of the company's Web3 focus, the company announced it now operates a block-producing validator for the Solana blockchain.

The Solana community held its Breakpoint 2022 conference in Lisbon from November 4-7. It turned out to be a very productive, lively, and engaging meeting that allowed for the discussion of a number of important topics.





The transition from Web2 to Web3

Cryptocurrency has had substantial changes since last year as a large number of companies have started implementing Web3 transition steps. There have been a number of new projects launched, along with new technological innovations. Development has been boosted tremendously by the transition, and Solana is leading the way with innovative technology solutions that businesses are adopting.





Alex Andryunin, CEO of Gotbit and long-time investor, said, "Gotbit’s venture arm is increasingly interested in partnering with Solana, given our extensive trading on this blockchain. It is our commitment to invest in, support, and provide liquidity to the Solana project. In spite of Aptos and Sui's active growth, Solana remains very competitive, with many exciting DeFi and GameFi projects being rolled out."





Mike Ermolaev, CoinTelegraph columnist and well-known crypto PR guru, pointed out the importance of ever-growing offline events like Breakpoint that bring together a growing number of crypto professionals:

“I'm always pleased and excited when it comes to networking and meeting like-minded people. Seeing how the community grows inspires even those who cannot attend the event: after all, everyone could watch the live stream of Breakpoint and literally feel this energy coming through the screen.”





Crucial collaborations

As part of Google Cloud's Web3 focus, the company announced it now operates a block-producing validator for the Solana blockchain. Aside from that, the tech giant plans to extend its Blockchain Node Engine, a hosting service which currently supports Ethereum, to Solana's blockchain by early 2023.

“We want to make it one-click to run a Solana node in a cost-effective way,” Web3 lead at Google Cloud Nalin Mittal commented at Breakpoint.

Other topics discussed included Instagram's expansion into Web3, legal security, and Stripe's seamless on-ramp to Solana-friendly payments.

All in all, the conference proved to be extremely productive and useful for all participants, resulting in mutually beneficial acquaintances and collaborations that bode well not just for the Solana ecosystem, but also for the crypto market as a whole.