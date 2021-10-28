Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Bracing Ourselves for an Uncertain Future in the World of AI & Automation by@sarrahpitaliya

Bracing Ourselves for an Uncertain Future in the World of AI & Automation

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation are digital evolution in recent times. They are going to handle “moonshot” societal challenges in different industries. At the same time, if we consider these technologies, they are going to transform the nature of business and its work process. Machines are capable of carrying out more tasks done by human power, complementing the work that humans do, and even performing some tasks that go beyond what humans can do. Despite these fears and concerns, every technological shift has ended up creating more jobs than were destroyed. Looking back on history, it seems reasonable to conclude that fears and concerns regarding AI and automation are understandable but ultimately unwarranted. Technological change may eliminate specific jobs, but it has always created more in the process. So, I can say from this piece of content that, robots might steal your job, but if you have the right skills, you will get a better one. Business owners will have to understand how AI will impact their workforces, then get workers prepared with the right skills to do existing jobs.
image
sarrahpitaliya Hacker Noon profile picture

@sarrahpitaliya
sarrahpitaliya

Avid reader and technology writer www.radixweb.com

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Step Up Your Game and Start Using Nest by @sarrahpitaliya
#nestjs
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art
What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment by @katalon
#katalon
Tang Ping: The Chinese Version of The Great Resignation by @michael-brooks
#the-great-resignation
How Big is BIG DATA Really? by @prompts
#writing-prompts

Tags

#future-of-ai#artificial-intelligence#automation#artificialintelligence#future-of-work#future-technology#share-your-opinion#writing-prompts
Join Hacker Noon loading