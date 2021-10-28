Bracing Ourselves for an Uncertain Future in the World of AI & Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation are digital evolution in recent times. They are going to handle “moonshot” societal challenges in different industries. At the same time, if we consider these technologies, they are going to transform the nature of business and its work process. Machines are capable of carrying out more tasks done by human power, complementing the work that humans do, and even performing some tasks that go beyond what humans can do. Despite these fears and concerns, every technological shift has ended up creating more jobs than were destroyed. Looking back on history, it seems reasonable to conclude that fears and concerns regarding AI and automation are understandable but ultimately unwarranted. Technological change may eliminate specific jobs, but it has always created more in the process. So, I can say from this piece of content that, robots might steal your job, but if you have the right skills, you will get a better one. Business owners will have to understand how AI will impact their workforces, then get workers prepared with the right skills to do existing jobs.