or

Books vs. Servers: Where Should We Store All of the Human Knowledge? by@nikolao

In the 21st century, we are used to storing our information in the cloud, which has clear benefits over paper databases and books. The current digital storage does not compare with paper when it comes to long term storage. The cloud gets around the hard drive's challenges by duplicating data. But it's too soon to call it for the servers as it needs to be maintained by people that's a disadvantage. However, searching in books is slow. We need innovations such as quartz glass and DNA storage to solve humanity's long term storage issues.
Nikola O. Hacker Noon profile picture

@nikolao
Nikola O.

Combines ideas from data science, humanities and social sciences. Enjoys thinking, science fiction and design.

by Nikola O. @nikolao.Combines ideas from data science, humanities and social sciences. Enjoys thinking, science fiction and design.
