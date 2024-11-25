BOB Unlocks Bitcoin DeFi Potential with 1-Click Staking, Partnering with Pell, Xverse, Dynamic





BOB (“Build on Bitcoin”), a hybrid Layer-2 combining Bitcoin’s security with Ethereum’s flexibility, has expanded its 1-click BTC staking solution to new partners, expanding access to Bitcoin DeFi. Through new integrations with Pell, Xverse, and Dynamic, BOB Stake allows users to seamlessly stake Bitcoin and engage with DeFi opportunities, simplifying participation in the BTCFi ecosystem.

Simplifying Bitcoin DeFi

BOB Stake enables Bitcoin holders to stake BTC into Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), unlocking opportunities across lending, borrowing, stablecoin, and other DeFi protocols. The process is streamlined by BOB Gateway, a Bitcoin-intents bridge that consolidates staking into a single transaction, improving user experience and accessibility.





Alexei Zamyatin , Co-Founder of BOB and BitVM core contributor said:

Bitcoin DeFi is being increasingly touted as the next frontier in crypto and BOB Stake is playing a key role in expanding the BTCFi ecosystem by simplifying staking access for everyone from Bitcoin beginners to DeFi experts, generating new opportunities for on-chain finance.

Key Integrations

Pell : The Omnichain BTC Restaking Network, Pell integrates with BOB to allow users to bridge native Bitcoin into wrapped BTC on BOB and re-stake for yield across multiple platforms, including SolvBTC and uniBTC.



Xverse : A leading BTC wallet with 1.3 million downloads, Xverse integrates BOB’s staking solution to simplify Bitcoin staking and tracking of yield-bearing tokens directly in the Xverse wallet.



Dynamic: A multi-chain developer tooling provider, Dynamic’s integration with BOB allows users to stake BTC using familiar wallet methods, enhancing accessibility without complex setups.

Hybrid L2

These integrations follow the release of BOB’s Hybrid L2 Vision Paper , outlining BOB’s role in positioning Bitcoin at the center of DeFi. Utilizing BitVM technology, BOB combines Bitcoin’s security with Ethereum’s innovation to enable trust-minimized bridging, bringing both ecosystems closer for developers and users alike.







