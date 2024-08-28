BNB Chain Launches “BNB Chain Bridge” with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate









BNB Chain Bridge is live, enhancing cross-chain interoperability on BNB Chain

Celer, deBridge, and Stargate are the official bridge partners, bringing their cross-chain technologies to BNB Chain.

Users will find the bridging experience significantly easier and more efficient.

August 28, 2024 – BNB Chain , the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain , has announced the launch of BNB Chain Bridge . This milestone is in collaboration with three leading cross-chain technology providers: Celer, deBridge and Stargate. The new bridge aims to enhance cross-chain interoperability, liquidity, and user experience on BNB Chain, aligning with its vision of supporting developers and startups to cross the chasm and mission to drive global Web3 adoption.





In addition to implementing the bridge, BNB Chain is establishing a liquidity pool to streamline transfers from other chains to BNB Chain. This is part of a broader drive to grow a fast-growing stablecoin ecosystem on BNB Chain. Through its commitment to consistent access to ample liquidity, BNB Chain Bridge will provide an enhanced user experience by ensuring users can always bridge their assets quickly while offering the most competitive rates for bridging to BNB Chain.





BNB Chain Bridge integrates Celer's state channel-based cross-chain network, deBridge's robust interoperability framework, and Stargate's cross-chain liquidity solution. This integration enables BNB Chain to seamlessly interconnect with other blockchains, expanding its network's scope and functionality. Additionally, it is expected to attract more projects to BNB Chain, helping them achieve real business success and reach a larger audience.





Integrating these advanced cross-chain protocols will boost the capital efficiency of assets on BNB Chain and enable the development of a broader range of DeFi products and services. As blockchain technology evolves, the need for efficient, convenient, and cost-effective cross-chain interoperability services becomes increasingly important. By collaborating with leading cross-chain technology providers, BNB Chain strengthens its position in the blockchain market.





Alex Smirnov, Co-founder of deBridge said: "Having supported BNB Chain since day one of deBridge, it's a tremendous honor to be selected as a canonical bridge provider for the official BNB Chain bridge aggregator. We can't wait to cement BNB Chain as part of a single unified DeFi market through real-time cross-chain transfers, guaranteed rates, and institutional liquidity."





Angus Lamps, Foundation Lead at Stargate Foundation added: “We're very excited to be part of the canonical BNB Chain bridge. BNB Chain played a huge role in the origins of Stargate and has consistently been one of the most popular ecosystems on the bridge.”



Mo Dong, Co-founder of Celer Network noted: “BNB Chain has been an important partner since we launched cBridge—and we are ecstatic to be one of the canonical BNB Chain Bridges! BNB Chain is doing some amazing work, and we are looking forward to the expanded cross-chain interoperability and improved UX BNB Chain Bridge that we will bring to the mainnet.”





About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:





BNB Smart Chain (BSC) : A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB : A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.



BNB Greenfield : Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.





Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users, while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program .