BlockDAG Rises as the Ultimate Kaspa Killer with 1 Billion Tokens Sold in Presale, Stuns Doge & XRP

Why would people flock to other coins when established coins still exist? Of course, people get bored after a particular time, and they go in search of innovative projects! Such an entrant is DeeStream (DST), which investors are now rushing to as Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP fall.





As you explore innovative projects and seek top cryptos to buy, BlockDAG Crypto (BDAG) emerges as the ‘Kaspa killer.’ Drawing inspiration from Bitcoin and Kaspa, BDAG goes beyond these pioneers! Read on to discover how BDAG is becoming an overnight sensation.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) Lose Grounds





Dogecoin (DOGE) revisited a longstanding horizontal support zone that has been present since the beginning of the year. After reaching a peak of $0.107 on December 11, 2023, the DOGE price experienced a decline within an ascending parallel channel that had been in place since June 2023. Despite a rebound at the midline of the pattern, DOGE faced rejection twice at the resistance trend line on January 11 and 21, 2024. Additionally, the bearish reading on DOGE's RSI adds to the cautious outlook.





XRP, on the other hand, continues to contend with its prolonged descent over the past weeks, having investors on alert. In response to this scenario where DOGE and XRP fall, investors are turning their attention to the DeeStream presale.













DeeStream: Changing the Streaming Industry

DeeStream is currently in the initial phase of its presale, introducing the world's first completely decentralized streaming platform. To address issues commonly found in centralized streaming services, DST assures users the freedom to express themselves while safeguarding them from the influence of politically correct social media crowds. However, users need to adhere to legal guidelines to avoid any potential bans. What sets this platform apart is its efficient and hassle-free fund withdrawal processes, ensuring that users can promptly request and receive their funds.





The DST presale offers a reasonable investment opportunity at a price of just $0.035 per token. As the presale progresses, DST emerges as an investment option amid DOGE and XRP drop.









BlockDAG Coin (BDAG): The True Kaspa-Killer

BlockDAG stands different from all the established crypto giants, setting its clear and robust aspirations: to pick up the baton from pioneers like Bitcoin and Kaspa, advancing with unparalleled vigor. The mission involves both honoring and elevating the legacy of platforms like Kaspa, striking a delicate balance between respecting the past and pursuing future innovation.





In a hyperconnected, rapidly evolving world, mere participation is insufficient. To lead, entities must not only possess vision but also the audacity to act swiftly and decisively. Speed, agility, and forward-thinking innovation are not just attributes but imperatives for success. With a commitment to these principles, BDAG doesn't aim to merely carve a niche; it aspires to sculpt an era, writing a chapter in crypto history that future generations will reflect upon as the moment the game truly changes.













BlockDAG aims to incorporate the valuable lessons derived from the Kaspa network's genesis. Kaspa, known for its near-instant confirmation times, stands out as the fastest layer-1 platform operating on a proof-of-work architecture. The project currently achieves a confirmation speed of 1 transaction per second, fully confirming a transaction within a rapid 10 seconds.





While BDAG draws inspiration from Kaspa, what more makes BDAG different from this pioneer? Unlike Kaspa, BlockDAG is conducting a series of presales, allowing investors to grab the opportunity to make huge returns after the official launch of the coin. Having already raised $1 million in just 24 hours in its batch 1 of presale and with its ongoing batch 2, the network truly emerges as Kaspa-killer.





In addition to that, there is a FOMO (fear of missing out) among the crypto community. As a result, BlockDAG sold over 1 billion BDAG coins. To avoid missing out the opportunity to make 10x, 20x, or even 100x, investors can still enter its batch 2 of presale, which is available at the price of $0.0015. Secure your BDAGs soon to enjoy greater returns in the future!

















Amidst the Dogecoin and XRP fall, investors are turning their attention to innovative projects like DeeStream and BlockDAG in search of alternatives. As the DST presale progresses, it presents an investment option with its decentralized streaming platform. But, in this quest for top cryptos to buy , BlockDAG emerges as the Kaspa Killer, setting itself apart with robust aspirations and a commitment to honoring the legacy of BTC and Kaspa, offering a unique investment opportunity with its presale at just $0.0015 per coin. Seize the opportunity to be part of the future of crypto with BDAG!





