Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Binance is buying FTX - what does this mean for web3 gaming? Binance will dump $2 billion worth of FTT tokens on the open market. FTX has invested a lot of money in Solana, one of the most active blockchains when it comes to gaming. The deal is nonbinding, so Binance can pull out of FTX, so it's not clear what will happen to all of these initiatives going forward. Forbes is doing a Metaverse event in the Sandbox.