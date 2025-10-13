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Binance Is Back — Or Why the October 10 Crash Was Yet Another CEX Attack on the Crypto World

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bymenaskop@menaskop

Web 3.0. Tempography. Netstalking.

October 13th, 2025
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menaskop@menaskop

Web 3.0. Tempography. Netstalking.

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web3#web3#pump-and-dump#cex-vs-dex#cex#crypto#binance-crash#binance-crash-october-2025#hackernoon-top-story

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