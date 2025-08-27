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Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal?

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bymenaskop@menaskop

Web 3.0. Tempography. Netstalking.

August 27th, 2025
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Web 3.0. Tempography. Netstalking.

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web3#web3#bitcoin#ethereum#decentralization#is-bitcoin-more-decentralized#is-ethereum-more-decentralized#true-decentralization#hackernoon-top-story

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