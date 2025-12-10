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Beyond the Hype: 5 Surprising Truths from a 100 Trillion Token Study of AI

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byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

December 10th, 2025
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Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

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machine-learning#llm#future-of-work#ai#gen-ai#ai-study#openrouter-study#openrouter-ai-study#hackernoon-top-story

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