Anthropic Asked 1,250 People How They Really Use AI

Introduction: The Real Story of AI at Work Headlines about Artificial Intelligence often paint a dramatic picture of the future of work, filled with stories of mass automation and radical change. But to understand how AI is actually affecting people's jobs right now, we need to move beyond speculation and ask them directly. That's precisely what Anthropic set out to do. Using a novel AI-powered tool, they conducted in-depth interviews with 1,250 professionals from the general workforce, creative fields, and the sciences. The goal was to get an unprecedented, firsthand look at how AI is reshaping their work lives. The findings are more nuanced, complex, and surprising than the common narratives suggest. Here are the four most impactful takeaways from their research. Takeaway 1: We Say We "Collaborate" With AI, But Data Shows We Automate Just as Much One of the clearest findings is that professionals may not be reliable narrators of their own AI use, a disconnect that reveals our complicated feelings about automation. When asked to describe their interactions, a clear majority (65% of professionals) framed their AI use as "augmentative," meaning they see themselves collaborating with the tool as a partner. Only 35% described their use as "automative," or delegating tasks directly to the AI. However, an analysis of actual usage data tells a different story. It revealed a much more even split between these two modes of interaction, with 47% of tasks involving augmentation and 49% involving automation. The researchers note this gap could stem from several factors, including sample differences between studies, users refining outputs after the chat ends, or professionals perceiving their use as collaborative even if it looks automative. This disconnect speaks volumes about our desire to see ourselves as in control, even as we cede more work to machines. Takeaway 2: Creatives Are Using AI for Huge Productivity Gains Often in Secret Nowhere is the double-edged nature of AI more apparent than in creative fields, where staggering productivity gains are fueling deep-seated anxiety. A staggering 97% of creatives reported that AI saves them time, and 68% said it increased the quality of their work. One photographer provided a powerful example, noting that AI reduced their turnaround time on routine editing tasks from "12 weeks to about 3." But these benefits are paired with significant social and economic anxiety. The study found that 70% of creatives are actively managing peer judgment surrounding their AI use, forcing many to keep their methods quiet. "I don't want my brand and my business image to be so heavily tied to AI and the stigma that surrounds it.” "I don't want my brand and my business image to be so heavily tied to AI and the stigma that surrounds it.” A map artist A map artist The very efficiency AI provides is what fuels deeper economic fears of market saturation and devaluation. A composer worried about platforms that could "infinitely generate new music," flooding markets with cheap alternatives. A voice actor stated bluntly that "Certain sectors of voice acting have essentially died due to the rise of AI." This creates a paradox where creatives are embracing tools that dramatically increase their output while simultaneously worrying about their future and hiding their use from colleagues. Takeaway 3: Scientists Want an AI Lab Partner, But They Don't Trust It Yet Scientists see the immense potential for AI as a research collaborator, but a fundamental lack of trust is keeping that vision firmly on the horizon. Researchers uniformly expressed a desire for a tool that can assist with core research tasks like generating hypotheses and designing experiments. Their aspiration is for a true intellectual collaborator. “I would love an AI which could feel like a valuable research partner… that could bring something new to the table.” “I would love an AI which could feel like a valuable research partner… that could bring something new to the table.” A medical scientist A medical scientist This ambition, however, runs headlong into a major barrier: trust. According to the study, "Trust and reliability concerns were the primary barrier in 79% of interviews." Scientists are frustrated by the need to constantly verify the AI's output for inaccuracies, which negates the intended time savings. As one information security researcher put it, "If I have to double check and confirm every single detail the [AI] agent is giving me to make sure there are no mistakes, that kind of defeats the purpose of having the agent do this work in the first place.” For now, this lack of trust means scientists are confining their AI use to ancillary tasks like literature review, coding, and writing. The dream of a true AI research partner remains on the horizon, pending significant improvements in reliability. Takeaway 4: Professionals Are Automating Routine Work to Preserve Their Core Identity Professionals are not simply adopting AI; they are strategically using it as a tool to redefine their jobs, offloading tasks they dislike to double down on the work they find most meaningful. They envision a future where they can automate the routine, administrative, and less-desirable parts of their jobs to free up more time for the human-centric responsibilities they value most. A pastor articulated this vision perfectly: "...if I use AI and up my skills with it, it can save me so much time on the admin side which will free me up to be with the people." "...if I use AI and up my skills with it, it can save me so much time on the admin side which will free me up to be with the people." This mindset is shaping career expectations. Nearly half of the professionals interviewed (48%) see their roles transitioning toward managing and overseeing AI systems rather than performing the direct work themselves. A communications professional predicted that their role will eventually become "focused around prompting, overseeing, training, and quality-controlling the models rather than actually doing the work myself." This isn't just about efficiency; it's a defensive strategy to protect human value in an increasingly automated world. Conclusion: A New Relationship With Work The interviews with these 1,250 professionals reveal that the workforce is not passively waiting for an AI revolution to happen to them. Instead, people are actively negotiating their relationship with these new tools; carving out new roles, hiding their usage to avoid stigma, and defining clear boundaries between what they will automate and what they will protect. The story of AI at work is not just about technology; it's about human adaptation, identity, and the strategic choices we make to shape our own futures. As these tools become more capable, which parts of your own work would you protect, and which would you gladly hand over? Apple Podcast: HERE\nSpotify: HERE Apple Podcast: HERE Apple Podcast: HERE HERE Spotify: HERE Spotify: Spotify: HERE HERE