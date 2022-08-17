Best Physical Security Practices for Your Server Room

Zac is the Features Editor at ReHack, where he covers cybersecurity, AI and more.
The server room within companies can house their most important assets, like data and operating systems. With such vital information and procedures packed into digital mainframes and devices, enforced optimal security provides proper protection.
There are
Encrypted data and personal information often reside within server rooms. With access to this data set, identities risk getting stolen and systems risk corruption. Natural events like floods and fires also threaten data centers and server rooms.
Threats to physical security are evolving faster than some companies can keep up with.
Merging cybersecurity and physical security can robustly protect server rooms. Sensitive information is at risk when hackers infiltrate server rooms and pose the risk of fraud and identity theft for the business and its employees.
Physical security for server rooms comes in many shapes and sizes. Corruption or loss of data can result in delayed operations, lost revenue and stolen information. Among the various ways to protect a server room and its critical data, authentication access is of utmost importance.
Limit the number of people who have access as much as possible — using a server room as storage allows more people access to the room. Locked doors with pin codes given to only those granted access are an excellent option for security. Access cards are an alternative solution for a bigger room with more to protect. Server racks and trusted security partners can also obtain optimal protection.
Motion sensors are also a great tool in physical security to alert the appropriate personnel of someone entering a server room. When the light inside the room comes on, security can check to ensure the person has the appropriate access levels to gain entry. Motion sensors also alert security if any violation occurs within the server room and record movement to retain data for further analysis if needed.
Security guards on-site can help enforce authenticated access to server rooms. They can monitor visitor frequency and monitor who enters and leaves the room. Additionally, an uninterruptible power supply can ensure security measures don’t fail. Avoiding momentary power losses can prevent significant damage if the wrong person gains access.
Video surveillance is another excellent way to monitor server rooms. Because they contain such essential information for a business's performance, there shouldn’t be any unchecked measures. Video surveillance allows security staff to watch server rooms closely around the clock.
Additionally, video surveillance goes one step further than motion sensors. While motion sensors can retain data based on movements within the room, video surveillance can specifically show who or what is moving. This allows for a more precise analysis of security breaches and how to prevent them in the future.
With an increased
Fire suppression systems protect server rooms from accidents and electrical fires. Even if a facility takes every precaution, there is always the potential for a server to overheat and cause destruction. Having a plan to minimize the damage can help IT teams and businesses secure their server rooms.
With a
Insurance companies can assist with fire damage to a building, but destroyed servers can result in losing all vital information. Server rooms are also at high risk for fires with wiring malfunctions and overheating possibilities since they contain levels of electricity that can cause overloading or short-circuiting. Ensure the appropriate extinguisher is within the room since different types of fire extinguishers are available.
A data backup strategy assists in routinely storing data so an emergency doesn’t completely destroy it. When servers regularly back up their data, the result won’t be as catastrophic because there will be restorable files and folders. Online and remote backup solutions are handy because they can house significant encrypted storage users can access remotely in unforeseen events.
Backing up information on devices at least once a day can be significantly helpful, but it is wise to back it up more if possible. Sensitive information lost can be detrimental for companies relying on particular data sets. Employees should back up the servers before every update to ensure they can restore the hard drive. A server-class operating system should also be running by a proper file server.
Generators should be in server rooms so information isn't lost during power outages.
Physical security practices for server rooms can be overwhelming. Try out the tips above to make any business’s server rooms more secure. When companies rely heavily on the data they store in these rooms, they must remember to protect it physically and digitally.