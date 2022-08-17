Best Physical Security Practices for Your Server Room

The server room within companies can house their most important assets. The following are physical security practices that can keep server rooms safe and secure: authenticated access, video surveillance, a fire protection system, and a backup strategy. If your company relies heavily on the data you store in these rooms, you must remember to protect it physically and digitally.

The server room within companies can house their most important assets, like data and operating systems. With such vital information and procedures packed into digital mainframes and devices, enforced optimal security provides proper protection.





There are four layers of physical security measures for server room protection — perimeter security, facility controls, computer room controls and cabinet controls. The following are physical security practices that can keep server rooms safe and secure.

Threats To Security

Encrypted data and personal information often reside within server rooms. With access to this data set, identities risk getting stolen and systems risk corruption. Natural events like floods and fires also threaten data centers and server rooms.





Threats to physical security are evolving faster than some companies can keep up with. When credit card skimming was prominent, companies created chips to combat these scams. Now, some juice-jacking hackers prey on public charging stations for mobile devices. Server rooms rank much higher than personal technology on the importance scale, so businesses and IT professionals should protect them at all costs.





Merging cybersecurity and physical security can robustly protect server rooms. Sensitive information is at risk when hackers infiltrate server rooms and pose the risk of fraud and identity theft for the business and its employees. Various technology techniques can defend against security threats , whether physical or virtual.

Authenticated Access

Physical security for server rooms comes in many shapes and sizes. Corruption or loss of data can result in delayed operations, lost revenue and stolen information. Among the various ways to protect a server room and its critical data, authentication access is of utmost importance.





Limit the number of people who have access as much as possible — using a server room as storage allows more people access to the room. Locked doors with pin codes given to only those granted access are an excellent option for security. Access cards are an alternative solution for a bigger room with more to protect. Server racks and trusted security partners can also obtain optimal protection.





Motion sensors are also a great tool in physical security to alert the appropriate personnel of someone entering a server room. When the light inside the room comes on, security can check to ensure the person has the appropriate access levels to gain entry. Motion sensors also alert security if any violation occurs within the server room and record movement to retain data for further analysis if needed.





Security guards on-site can help enforce authenticated access to server rooms. They can monitor visitor frequency and monitor who enters and leaves the room. Additionally, an uninterruptible power supply can ensure security measures don’t fail. Avoiding momentary power losses can prevent significant damage if the wrong person gains access.

Video Surveillance

Video surveillance is another excellent way to monitor server rooms. Because they contain such essential information for a business's performance, there shouldn’t be any unchecked measures. Video surveillance allows security staff to watch server rooms closely around the clock.





Additionally, video surveillance goes one step further than motion sensors. While motion sensors can retain data based on movements within the room, video surveillance can specifically show who or what is moving. This allows for a more precise analysis of security breaches and how to prevent them in the future.





With an increased demand for hardware storage solutions , hybrid cloud emerged. Hybrid cloud infrastructures store video data, making remote monitoring accessible on any digital device. In-depth analytics are available and increase video retention for those needing it. Hybrid cloud infrastructures are perfect for growing surveillance systems because they can accommodate for lack of storage.

Fire Protection System

Fire suppression systems protect server rooms from accidents and electrical fires. Even if a facility takes every precaution, there is always the potential for a server to overheat and cause destruction. Having a plan to minimize the damage can help IT teams and businesses secure their server rooms.





With a fire suppression system in place , the server room and everything it houses will have robust protection against possible incidents. Smoke detection systems can alert and stop fires as soon as possible to ensure minor damage occurs to servers and their information.





Insurance companies can assist with fire damage to a building, but destroyed servers can result in losing all vital information. Server rooms are also at high risk for fires with wiring malfunctions and overheating possibilities since they contain levels of electricity that can cause overloading or short-circuiting. Ensure the appropriate extinguisher is within the room since different types of fire extinguishers are available.

Backup Strategy

A data backup strategy assists in routinely storing data so an emergency doesn’t completely destroy it. When servers regularly back up their data, the result won’t be as catastrophic because there will be restorable files and folders. Online and remote backup solutions are handy because they can house significant encrypted storage users can access remotely in unforeseen events.





Backing up information on devices at least once a day can be significantly helpful, but it is wise to back it up more if possible. Sensitive information lost can be detrimental for companies relying on particular data sets. Employees should back up the servers before every update to ensure they can restore the hard drive. A server-class operating system should also be running by a proper file server.





Generators should be in server rooms so information isn’t lost during power outages. Automatic transfer switches are available for installation so the generator automatically comes on when the power goes out. No one has to flip the switch manually, so losing data is less likely without the possibility of lag time. Spot coolers are also excellent to ensure server rooms stay cool and don’t overheat during environmental threats.

Utilize the Best Physical Security Practices

Physical security practices for server rooms can be overwhelming. Try out the tips above to make any business’s server rooms more secure. When companies rely heavily on the data they store in these rooms, they must remember to protect it physically and digitally.