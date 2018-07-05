Best Implementations of React Native In eCommerce Industry

In contrast with the past, mobile app development has significant importance in the eCommerce industry. The trick to success lies in quick development at lower costs. App’s should be compatible with a majority of devices and should be able to run on multiple platforms at the same time, providing overall easy user navigation but when it comes to technology, the comparison is necessary. How would you know that one application is better than the other? You find reviews and ratings before downloading an application. You cannot buy each and every mobile phone in this world and that’s when you need to compare the price, features and whatever best-suits your requirements.

In this article, I’m going to take you guys to, why react a native is a viable option for the next eCommerce app development project for your business.





_React Native empowers you to build top-notch app experience on native platforms using a congruous developer experience based on JS and React. The focus of React Native is on developer efficiency across all the platforms you care about — learn once, write anywhere._So in a few words, we can define React Native as:

It is a framework for mobile development Responsible for building a native mobile application Provides a basic set of components for mobile platforms Uses React.Js to build mobile app components

A native is a classical approach which many developers might choose. It helps you to create a fantastic application but not everything is on-point with this approach. If everything was on-point with this approach, you wouldn’t have a better approach, right?

When a developer creates an application for the mobile, they want access to third-party libraries and APIs, That’s possible through Native! With React Native, you do not have the lesser third-party libraries. It takes more time to implement the third-party libraries and APIs in the React Native. Are you getting the difference?

When you talk to a developer, he/she would say that JavaScript is typed weakly. Looking at the Native approach, it is typed with strong languages and if your thinking is that you want to create an application with animations, buttons, and navigation patterns then Native is best for you. We are not telling you to NOT choose React Native. We are on a boat and both the approaches are great for different types of developers.

The downside with Native is that it is time-consuming and there is no guarantee that your application would get approved. With react native, you have the power to build applications for both the devices. React Native is constantly improving and the debugging help you to save time.

Nothing can be quite as crazy as organizing and presenting eCommerce. There is usually a full taxonomy to handle, and each item requires a fairly high baseline of repetitive data depending on what items are being sold: data such as sizes, quality, inventory, color, versions, etc.

Before implementing the react native in e-commerce a few things you need to know from the development cycle:

eCommerce solution customized as per your customers’ needs

Integrate all the dissipate eCommerce functions for a superior customer experience

Identify & fix bugged features that make navigating or purchasing from your eStore difficult

eCommerce consultants with good experience of B2B and B2C eStores

Create engaging eStore architecture design for a powerful shopping experience

Manufacturers can easily grow and scale their businesses to meet the ever-changing customer needs and market demands by reaching new market segments across the globe and opening new channels for sales, on a continual basis. Control high order dropout rates and cart abandonment frequency

Manufacturers can reach new B2B customers by featuring their product catalogues on public-facing B2B e-commerce website pages. This is a powerful way for the manufacturers to reach the new era of buyers that prefer and demand online shopping.

Device overall eCommerce strategy that helps you to get ahead of the competition

In e-commerce industry manufacturers benefits from great efficiencies due to the integration of e-commerce platforms with back-end business systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. This means that customers can conveniently make orders online and customer support can focus entirely on customer service roles instead of just taking orders.

The interface is what attracts customers. The more attractive your interface the more will it appeal to the audience. If an app doesn’t have a user-friendly design, it can drive away potential customers, thus decreasing your client base drastically. After all, the competitors are just a tap away.

In order to carry out the designing the app, it is better to go for a professional designer instead of doing it by yourself or work with a freelancer. Since there are so many different elements requiring varying levels of emphasis, a designer would be able to handle them tactfully.

Moreover, there are lesser chances of design matrix errors if the entire work is handled by a professional. Various elements to be designed require a precise strategy and a professional attitude. A designer will make sure that the user convenience is kept as the top priority and will make the navigation system easy for the users.

A professional designer is fully aware of the designing guidelines put forth by both the Play store and App store. The design should be versatile so that it can easily work well with a wide array of Android and iOS devices. Depending on your goals the costs can increase or decrease accordingly. Keep in mind that if you wish to cover a large range of Android devices and different versions of the Android, it will cost you a lot.

On average, app designer charges $20/HRS to $50/HRS depending on the platform and the basis of requirements. The rates can vary with the addition and subtraction of features such as improved material design, total app screens, graphics effect. Only the designing exclusive of other processes can cost a business around $2K to 30K depending on the features included.

Finally, In 2018 a big promise for an unmatched year for e-commerce industry to adopt these trends that will help you succeed. For more information on the topic or to start your next project feel free to hire eCommerce developer.The rate of involvement of its target will increasingly be the key to success. In fact, those who fail to induce the interest and curiosity in their targeted audience beyond the physical point of reach will have to support a figure too big that will assist them to attract new customers or to the old ones again.