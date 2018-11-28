Benefits of Implementing Node.JS In e-Commerce Industries For 2019

Nowadays e-commerce businesses are proliferating and increasing in number, as we see from the past decade to the present; the global market has considered it as one of the most reliable business platforms in the online industry.

Day to day people are increasing, so the habit of using online services to complete the needs and necessities are also multiplying, among them is online shopping one of the most used platform on mobile devices as well as in other systems too. So to match the needs and reliability of the customers, companies are pushing their limits to reach an ultimate goal for the development of the web as well as in mobile apps. Previously, I also shared a blog about the business benefits of react native in the e-commerce industry, but now it’s about Node.JS which also gained massive popularity in a very little time in the e-commerce sector, so today I am going to nurture you guys about the business benefits of Node.JS in the e-commerce sector. It might help one of you guys to get more out from there business.

What is Node.JS?

Node.JS is an asynchronous open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser. Typically, JS is used primarily in client-side scripting, in which scripts written in JS are embedded within a webpage’s HTML and run on client-side by a JS engine in the user’s web browser. Node.JS was initially written by Ryan Dahl in 2009, about thirteen years after the introduction of the first server-side JavaScript environment it still amuses the business people with its enterprise-grade dynamic feasibility. Below, it’s the image states the different versions of Node.JS to specify the stable and unstable version to the people who are not might aware off.

Why is Node.JS typically popular among e-commerce industries?

Node.JS gives the reliability to developers, use JavaScript to write Command Line tools and for server-side scripting — running scripts server-side to produce dynamic web page content before the page is being sent to the user’s web browser. Consequently, Node.JS represents a “JavaScript everywhere” paradigm, unifying web app development in a single programming language, rather than different languages for server side and client side scripts and JS is a standard filename extension for every JavaScript code.

Node.JS has an event-driven architecture effectively capable of asynchronous I/O. These design choices aim to optimize throughput and scalability in web apps with many input/output operations, as well as for real-time Web apps (e.g., real-time communication programs and browser games). It allows responsive and dynamic feasibility in web development which is very much precise in e-commerce website and mobile app development.

Business Benefits Of Node.JS In e-Commerce:

Cross-Platform JavaScript Platform: One of the most significant advantages that Node.JS offer is that acts as a cross-platform development platform. In most of the cases, the developers need to have the knowledge about a couple of programming languages at least for the coding, but Node.JS is said to be an exception. Optimum Performance: What’s praiseworthy about Node.JS to more support to the e-commerce platforms is the optimum performance. It is known to offer better results at a much lower cost in comparison to other languages such as PHP. Budget-Friendly: The Node.js I/O model is very much active and it does not obstruct the I/O operations even though it is working in real-time. The website application can get updated at a faster pace. Scalability: The event-driven design of the Node.js is something that infuses the scalability into the web applications. It provides the small and straightforward modules that work perfectly with the websites and also the new modules can be added more efficiently to make it more scalable. Substantial Support of the Community: The e-commerce platform is a complex structure to design with many features, functionaries, and design, etc. Thus, at times, the developers may need consecutive support and help from the community members if they want a specific solution to a problem. Known for Optimal Speed: We already know that Node.JS makes use of the Chrome V8 engine offering the efficient speed while running the web-based applications. Moreover, I also have told earlier that I/O model is active; it does not block the I/O operations enhancing the seed of the performance.

The Benefit of the Plugins: One of the key pros of employing Node.js for your next e-commerce website development is that you would get access to readymade plugins.The free plugins are usually available on the GitHub and free for the downloading process. They help to accelerate the process of development without spending any further penny. Uniformity in Data Streaming: The architecture of the Node.JS had built in such a manner that any HTTP request and the corresponding outcome travel through a single data stream. Therefore, it becomes much easier to process the files, and thus it becomes a boon for the e-commerce website that loads N numbers of items on the trot. The videos are uploaded at high speed, helping customers to make quick purchase decisions. The benefit of the Open-Source: The biggest benefit of Node.JS being an open-source JavaScript platform is that receives the access of professional and well-experienced developers, who can help you in code rectification and add more functionality or feature in the e-commerce website. Real-time Communication and Easy Management: When you are building an e-commerce web or application, one of the essential features that you need to add is real-time interaction with the customers. Since Node.js supports the front as well as the backend development, communication becomes much more comfortable where you can interact with the clients instantly. In fact, Node.JS also adequately supports the implementation of the chat-based platform or tool.

Features of Websites with Node.JS Facility:The lightweight of the websites offer quick loading, and it is easy to rectify the errors. The code reusability and testing of Node.JS reduce the cost of development. The important search and filter feature in e-commerce websites can be implemented with the help of JSON and AJAX communication. It offers reduced parsing time.

What is NPM and Node modules?

NPM(Node package manager)

These are libraries built by the community which will solve most of your generic coding problems, NPM has packages you can use in your apps to make your development a bit faster and cost-efficient.

Node Modules

A Node module is a reusable set of code whose existence does not coincidentally impact other code across the modules. You can write your own modules and use them in various application. Node.js has many sets of built-in modules(NPM) which are reusable across without any further installation.

**CONCLUSION**

As I earlier said that Node.JS is an enterprise-grade programming platform and can assist you with both in frontend as well as in backend too. So if you guys go through the blog you can find it interesting, and considering it for referring to your friends and colleagues for their next web and mobile app development then there are few options like MEAN Stack or MERN Stack development are available for technology fusion to grow your business to another level of success by hiring node js developer from a top-notch Node.JS development company.