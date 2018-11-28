Benefits of Implementing Node.JS In e-Commerce Industries For 2019

Nowadays e-commerce businesses are proliferating and increasing in number, as we see from the past decade to the present; the global market has considered it as one of the most reliable business platforms in the online industry.
Day to day people are increasing, so the habit of using online services to complete the needs and necessities are also multiplying, among them is online shopping one of the most used platform on mobile devices as well as in other systems too. So to match the needs and reliability of the customers, companies are pushing their limits to reach an ultimate goal for the development of the web as well as in mobile apps. Previously, I also shared a blog about the business benefits of react native in the e-commerce industry, but now it’s about Node.JS which also gained massive popularity in a very little time in the e-commerce sector, so today I am going to nurture you guys about the business benefits of Node.JS in the e-commerce sector. It might help one of you guys to get more out from there business.
Node.JS is an asynchronous open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser. Typically, JS is used primarily in client-side scripting, in which scripts written in JS are embedded within a webpage’s HTML and run on client-side by a JS engine in the user’s web browser. Node.JS was initially written by Ryan Dahl in 2009, about thirteen years after the introduction of the first server-side JavaScript environment it still amuses the business people with its enterprise-grade dynamic feasibility. Below, it’s the image states the different versions of Node.JS to specify the stable and unstable version to the people who are not might aware off.
Node.JS gives the reliability to developers, use JavaScript to write Command Line tools and for server-side scripting — running scripts server-side to produce dynamic web page content before the page is being sent to the user’s web browser. Consequently, Node.JS represents a “JavaScript everywhere” paradigm, unifying web app development in a single programming language, rather than different languages for server side and client side scripts and JS is a standard filename extension for every JavaScript code.
Node.JS has an event-driven architecture effectively capable of asynchronous I/O. These design choices aim to optimize throughput and scalability in web apps with many input/output operations, as well as for real-time Web apps (e.g., real-time communication programs and browser games). It allows responsive and dynamic feasibility in web development which is very much precise in e-commerce website and mobile app development.
The Benefit of the Plugins: One of the key pros of employing Node.js for your next e-commerce website development is that you would get access to readymade plugins.The free plugins are usually available on the GitHub and free for the downloading process. They help to accelerate the process of development without spending any further penny.
Features of Websites with Node.JS Facility:The lightweight of the websites offer quick loading, and it is easy to rectify the errors. The code reusability and testing of Node.JS reduce the cost of development. The important search and filter feature in e-commerce websites can be implemented with the help of JSON and AJAX communication. It offers reduced parsing time.
These are libraries built by the community which will solve most of your generic coding problems, NPM has packages you can use in your apps to make your development a bit faster and cost-efficient.
A Node module is a reusable set of code whose existence does not coincidentally impact other code across the modules. You can write your own modules and use them in various application. Node.js has many sets of built-in modules(NPM) which are reusable across without any further installation.
As I earlier said that Node.JS is an enterprise-grade programming platform and can assist you with both in frontend as well as in backend too. So if you guys go through the blog you can find it interesting, and considering it for referring to your friends and colleagues for their next web and mobile app development then there are few options like MEAN Stack or MERN Stack development are available for technology fusion to grow your business to another level of success by hiring node js developer from a top-notch Node.JS development company.
