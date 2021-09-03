Why You Should Accept Binance Coins as Payment

Binance coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 at the same time as the trading platform Binance. Binance Coin ensures reduced fees on the Binance trading platform. The primary goal of cryptocurrency is, first and foremost, to provide charge reductions. This is true for transaction fees, withdrawal fees, and other such charges. Accepting BNB as payment has become common nowadays, as businesses are willing to step into the crypto world.