Believe it or not: GitHub edition

Developing on a collaborative social network such as GitHub may be productive but at the same time can be mysterious. Here are a few interesting facts about GitHub.
An issue has been found which was formed even before GitHub was established or Git was released. Take a look at it here
“Sounds like my relationship with my dad. “— Xirious on Reddit
Ciro Santilli, a humble man has been committing on GitHub for over 100 years. Unfortunately, his dedication was not perceived well by others and GitHub decided to hide his contributions. Take a look at his profile here
Learn more about this in the words of Ciro Santilli here.
In general, you can make a commit on anyone’s behalf and consider it as a claim to fame.
The trick is to change your git
user.email to the same email that is linked to the GitHub account of the person whom you want to make a precious commit.
Try out this command:
git config — global user.email “[email protected]”
Following this, try pushing a commit on GitHub from your terminal and enjoy!
See why Linus Torvalds does not commit on GitHub here
Ciro Santilli has lost his contribution graph. Take a look at his mysterious profile here
Luckily, you can take a look at how his graph would look like now using this feature of Repository Hunter.
Usernames can extend vertically infinitely as well. Take a look at his mysterious profile here
Try out the following command:
git commit --date="Sat Jan 01 10:00 2000 +0100" for making a commit dated 1st January 2000.
Often, you will find beautiful patterns in contribution graph and it might seem to be the result of a persistent effort. In fact, it can be produced through automation as a consequence of the above fact.
Check out the present Logical Awesome LLC site here
There are a lot of other interesting facts on GitHub at Repository Hunter.
GitHub is, in fact, a network of mystery.