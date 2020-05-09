Building my Github Action to Deliver Doggoes to PRs

Attend DevOps Enterprise Summit London - Virtual (23-25 June, 2020)
Because who doesn't want good boys to show up whenever they push?
commands to make API calls). It's obvious to go with TypeScript action template. With that decision made, let's get down to writing action-dogs.
curl
to start a Node process for web applications, etc). For action-dogs, this is my basic setup for the main program
node src/index.js
import * as core from "@actions/core";
import * as github from "@actions/github";
import { generate } from "./doggo/generator";
(async function run(): Promise<void> {
try {
const ctx = github.context;
if (!ctx.payload.pull_request) {
throw new Error("Not in the context of a PR!");
}
const ghCli = new github.GitHub(core.getInput("github-token"));
const doggo = generate();
ghCli.issues.createComment({
...ctx.repo,
issue_number: ctx.payload.pull_request.number,
body: `![Doggo](${doggo})`
});
} catch (e) {
core.setFailed(e.message);
}
})();
module. Using that, I'm able to check whether my payload is coming from a
@actions/github
and reject otherwise. Next up, I need to post a comment to the corresponding pull request with content of a doggo gif. Given that my doggo generator (of which I will explain in the next section) works properly, I can retrieve an URL of a doggo gif, creating a comment on pull requests is super simple as I just need to pass in the repo's information from our context object and the PR's number. Also, in case we get any errors during these operations, calling
pull_request
will mark the build as failed with the error message.
core.setFailed(e.message)
const dogsData = [];
document
.querySelectorAll("a._2SwDiFPqIlZmUDkxHNOeqU")
.forEach(e => dogsData.push(e.href));
var dataStr =
"data:text/json;charset=utf-8," +
encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify(dogsData));
var dlAnchorElem = document.createElement("a");
dlAnchorElem.setAttribute("href", dataStr);
dlAnchorElem.setAttribute("download", "dogs.json");
dlAnchorElem.click();
import dogs from "./dogs.json";
export function generate(): string {
return dogs[Math.floor(Math.random() * dogs.length)];
}
import { generate } from "../../src/doggo/generator";
describe("doggo generator", () => {
test("to return a good boy", () => {
Math.random = jest.fn().mockReturnValue(0);
const good = "https://media3.giphy.com/media/mCRJDo24UvJMA/giphy.gif";
const boy = generate();
expect(boy).toBe(good);
});
});
itself (Yes, you can use a GitHub action on its own repo 🤯).
action-dogs
name: "doggo"
on: pull_request
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: stanleynguyen/action-dogs@master
with:
github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
in action with a sample PR. Hurray 🙌🙌🙌!! Now I can safely publish it on GitHub Marketplace.
action-dogs
for fun and learning. You can find source code right on GitHub (well, because where else could it be 🤷♂️) and
action-dogs
on Marketplace.
action-dogs