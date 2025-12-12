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Before Bitcoin: The Forgotten P2P Dreams that Sparked Crypto

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byObyte@obyte

A ledger without middlemen

December 12th, 2025
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A ledger without middlemen

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web3#digicash#p2p-systems#napster#b-money#bitgold#obyte#good-company#hackernoon-top-story

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