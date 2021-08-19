Search icon
"Be ready to fire youself," advised Markus Wunsch, Executive Chairman at Mount Wish by@mountwish

"Be ready to fire youself," advised Markus Wunsch, Executive Chairman at Mount Wish

Mount Wish is the company behind RiskPool, a quasi-mutual insurance. RiskPool achieves the joint mission of the IMF and BIS with a higher degree of efficiency and efficacy. Customers benefit from significant cost savings resulting in an up to 12% increase of their EBT. The product only works at scale and on the global level and thus we had to make sure to grow almost equally in all parts of the world at the same time. The third and last challenge was to make the product work for both fiat and crypto currencies.
