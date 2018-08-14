Search icon
Be a Better Programmer with these 45 Mathematics Courses by@iamdibakardipu

Be a Better Programmer with these 45 Mathematics Courses

August 14th 2018 100,720 reads
The Ultimate Course and Book list to be an expert in Mathematics and Programming

image

Photo by ElisaRiva on Pixabay

We’re so scared of Mathematics. Why?

because,

We Fear What We Don’t Understand.

But why we are so scared of Mathematics? Simply It’s because of our high school teaching systems and very less resource to learn from in our early ages. I saw many of friends didn’t understand and were scared of Mathematics in high school but started to love it when they joined Universities.

Math is an essential part of our lives. We need it everyday, in our daily activities. But when you’re a programmer or a problem solver you need the mathematics most. Because math simply make a person more logical, creative and intelligence.

To be a better programmer one must know at least a very little of Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Calculus, Probability, Cryptography, Geometry and Statistics.

That’s why I’ve created this list for you to get started. So that you can start thinking in Mathematical Way. So don’t waste your time and start learning mathematics from the below list —

UPDATE: I’ve prioritized this list from beginner level to intermediate to hard and by which one to learn first (Being number 1 is most important to learn in all sections)

Youtube

  1. Introduction to Higher Mathematics (Pass it if you took Higher Math in high school)
  2. Essence of Linear Algebra
  3. Infinite sums, fractions by Mathologar
  4. Graph Theory by PBS Infinite Series
  5. Cryptography by PBS Infinite Series
  6. Numbers by Mathologar
  7. Quantum Computers by PBS Infinite Series
  8. Probability by PBS Infinite Series
  9. Rubik’s Cube by Mathologar

Online Courses

  1. Pre-University Calculus by TU Delft (Pass it if you took Calculus in high school) — 6 Weeks (6–8 hours/week)
  2. Introduction to Discrete mathematics by UC San Diego (Beginner) — 24 Weeks (2–5 hours/week)
  3. Calculus 1A: Differentiation by MIT (Beginner) — 13 Weeks (6–10 hours/week)
  4. Calculus 1B: Integration by MIT (Intermediate) — 13 Weeks (5–10 hours/week)
  5. Linear Algebra — Foundations to Frontiers by The University of Texas at Austin (Intermediate) — 15 Weeks (6–10 hours/week)
  6. Cryptography 1 by Stanford (Beginner) — 6 Weeks (2–3 hours/week)
  7. Introduction to Probability — The Science of Uncertainty by MIT (Beginner) — 18 Weeks (12 hours/week) OR
  8. Introduction to Probability by Harvard (Intermediate) — 7 Weeks (5–10 hours/week)
  9. Data Science and Math Skill by Duke University (Beginner) — 4 Weeks (3–5 hours/week)
  10. Game Theory by Stanford and University of British Columbia (Beginner) — 8 Weeks (2–3 hours/week)
  11. Introduction to Mathematical Thinking by Stanford (Intermediate) — 9 Weeks (10 hours/week)
  12. Math for Programmers by Pluralsight (PAID) (Intermediate) — 5 h 16 min
  13. Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization by Imperial College London (Beginner) — 15 Weeks (3–4 hours/week)
  14. Calculus 1C: Coordinate Systems and Infinite Series by MIT (Intermediate) (If you want to know more about calculus)
  15. Multi variable Calculus by MIT (Intermediate) (If you want to know more about calculus)

Blogs

  1. Tutorials Point
  2. Mathematics by MIT Open Course ware
  3. The Art of Computer Programming
  4. Mathematical Statistics
  5. Introduction to Mathematical Statistics
  6. Coordinate Geometry
  7. Euclidean Geometry
  8. Cartesian Coordinates
  9. Paul’s online math notes

Books

  1. Wikibooks for Mathematics
  2. Discrete Mathematics and it’s Applications
  3. Concrete Mathematics: A Foundation for Computer Science
  4. Category Theory for Computing Science
  5. 3D Math Primer for Graphics and Game Development
  6. Introduction to Coordinate Geometry
  7. Euclidean Geometry

Online Practice

  1. Hackerrank
  2. Khan Academy
  3. Project Euler
  4. Statistics and Probability by Khan Academy
  5. Euclidean Geometry Tutorial

