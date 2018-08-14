Be a Better Programmer with these 45 Mathematics Courses

The Ultimate Course and Book list to be an expert in Mathematics and Programming

Photo by ElisaRiva on Pixabay

We’re so scared of Mathematics. Why?

because,

We Fear What We Don’t Understand.

But why we are so scared of Mathematics? Simply It’s because of our high school teaching systems and very less resource to learn from in our early ages. I saw many of friends didn’t understand and were scared of Mathematics in high school but started to love it when they joined Universities.

Math is an essential part of our lives. We need it everyday, in our daily activities. But when you’re a programmer or a problem solver you need the mathematics most. Because math simply make a person more logical, creative and intelligence.

To be a better programmer one must know at least a very little of Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Calculus, Probability, Cryptography, Geometry and Statistics.

That’s why I’ve created this list for you to get started. So that you can start thinking in Mathematical Way. So don’t waste your time and start learning mathematics from the below list —

UPDATE: I’ve prioritized this list from beginner level to intermediate to hard and by which one to learn first (Being number 1 is most important to learn in all sections)

Youtube

Online Courses

Blogs

Books

Online Practice

Like what you just read 😀👌 ? Was it useful to you 👍? Please hold the clap (👏) button to give me 50 claps 👏 for this article. ❤

My Personal Blog —

Bengali Version— https://with.dibakar.me/

English Version — https://with.dibakar.me/en/

You Can Follow me on 😁—

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/dipu.dibakar

Twitter — https://twitter.com/iamdibakardipu

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dibakardipu/

Github — https://github.com/dibakarsutradhar

Linkedin — https://linkedin.com/in/dibakardipu/

Thanks ❤

Dibakar Sutra Dhar.