Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Baye's Factor Analysis - Other Epochs: A Deeper Look Into Our Exoplanet Studyby@exoplanetology
    221 reads

    Baye's Factor Analysis - Other Epochs: A Deeper Look Into Our Exoplanet Study

    by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of PlanetsFebruary 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The theoretical spectral model was updated with respect to Paper III and it now takes into account additional physical processes. For the results presented in Section 3, we ran retrievals using the most updated version of the Bayesian framework. The additional flexibility of petitRADTRANS now allows us to quantify the impact of CIA and scattering in retrieval.
    featured image - Baye's Factor Analysis - Other Epochs: A Deeper Look Into Our Exoplanet Study
    analyzing a photo of a planet Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Eleonora Alei, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (2) Björn S. Konrad, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (3) Daniel Angerhausen, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics, National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS & Blue Marble Space Institute of Science;

    (4) John Lee Grenfell, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

    (5) Paul Mollière, Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie;

    (6) Sascha P. Quanz, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (7) Sarah Rugheimer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford;

    (8) Fabian Wunderlich, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR);

    (9) LIFE collaboration, www.life-space-mission.com.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusions

    Next Steps & References

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    As described in Section 2, the theoretical spectral model was updated with respect to Paper III and it now takes into account additional physical processes. For the results presented in Section 3, we ran retrievals using the most updated version of the Bayesian framework.


    The additional flexibility of petitRADTRANS now allows us to quantify the impact of CIA and scattering in retrievals. We ran additional retrievals on the clear sky scenarios for R = 50 and S/N = 10. In these retrievals, we altered the number of physical


    Notes. Scale for the interpretation of the Bayes’ factor K = ZM1 (D)/ZM2 (D). Adapted from Paper III.


    processes that were treated in the petitRADTRANS theoretical spectral model as follows:


    – Including both CIA and scattering (setup used in Section 3);


    – Excluding both CIA and scattering;


    – Including scattering and excluding CIA;


    – Including CIA and excluding scattering.


    In the runs where scattering is included, we consider selfscattering, surface scattering of the thermal radiation, and gaseous Rayleigh scattering (see Table 5 for references). We do not include aerosol and cloud scattering in the calculation. Since our theoretical spectral model neglects clouds, in this analysis we considered only the cloud-free scenarios. The effect of modeling cloudy spectra using a cloud-free retrieval model will be discussed in detail in the Section 4.2.


    To determine the theoretical spectral model configuration that best reproduces the input spectra we performed a Bayes’ factor analysis. The Bayes’ factor is defined as:



    Fig. B.1: Corner plot for the posterior distributions from the retrievals of the clear Modern Earth (MOD-CF, dashed contour lines) and cloudy Modern Earth (MOD-C, solid contour lines) scenarios. The black lines indicate the expected values for every parameter. The retrieved values (median and 1-σ uncertainties) are shown in the Table in the top right corner, together with the expected values. The scenarios are color-coded according to Table 1.


    The results for the remaining epochs exhibit similar behaviour. In Figure C.2, we show the results for the NOE Earth, Figure C.3 shows the ones for the GOE Earth, and the results for the prebiotic Earth are shown in Figure C.4.

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets@exoplanetology
    What's out there? Aliens, water, or just a big empty nothingness? Monumental research about the vastness of our cosmos.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #astrophysics #exoplanets-researching #bayes-factor-analysis #life-exoplanets #astronomy-research-2024 #studying-exoplanets #epochs-explained #what-are-epochs

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Incredible Things Neil deGrasse Tyson’s New Book Will Teach You About the Universe
    by nbashaw
    May 01, 2017
    #science
    Article Thumbnail
    Are We in the Third or the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
    by xthecapx
    Oct 18, 2021
    #writing-prompts
    Article Thumbnail
    In the Mind of an Astrophysicist: Meet the Writer TheCap
    by xthecapx
    Sep 23, 2021
    #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    The Study of Neutrinos to Understand the Cosmos
    by allan-grain
    Nov 24, 2023
    #science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas