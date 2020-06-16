Basic Online Tools You Can Use To Help Kickstart Your Blogging Gig

Blogging is like a whirlwind, and it has gotten everyone caught up in it. For people all over the world, the online world has opened up avenues in terms of technology, careers, and more.

These recent times have caused a sudden influx in online activity, owing to us being cooped up in our homes. Hence, for many of us, this is a great time to launch our online hobbies or careers.

That's why here are some of the best tools that will help you kick start your blogging experience.

G-Suite

Being a content creator is no easy task, and it is straightforward to get lost in the sea of work. Keeping up with posts and orders can get messy if you're not organised. That's why we suggest, as our first pick, G-suite. This is an "all-in-one" package that gives you all essential services like Gmail, Drive, Notes, Docs , Sheets and more.

As the name suggests, it is a Google Inc. product which means it comes with excellent online security and services like Vault, which retains all your information and a support helpline that is available 24 x 7. This is helpful for not only the business side of things but in your daily life as well.

Grammarly

Having perfect grammar in every sentence is a tricky thing, even if you're well versed in English. When you're blogging, and you're in a flow, misspelling a word or missing out on punctuation is reasonably common. However, mistakes like these can derail your blogpost. The easiest way to prevent this is by getting Grammarly.

It's a great application that corrects your grammar as you go on writing and suggests edits as well. It also presents synonyms for most words and allows you to save proper nouns for future use. You can use Grammarly on your phone as well as your PC, and utilize its features by paying a nominal fee.

Xero

One of the trickiest things to keep track of when managing a blog is finance. It can get confusing to track the influx and outflux of money that you get through posts and sponsorships, which is where Xero comes into play.

Xero is software that helps you track your expenses and gains, and accounts for all of your transactions. It's also a great way to keep track of your pays and stats. Especially if you are involved in not only managing your blog but engage in some guest post service as well.

Diigo

If you're a blogger who focuses on trending topics or the news and you are always on the hunt to find out new items and sources, then there is no better tool for you than Diigo . It allows you to organise all the material that you find and categorise them. You can also highlight and underline critical pieces of information directly on web pages or PDF files.

Best of all, you can collect and arrange all your sources so that you get a clear idea about your next post. You can also share your opinions with peers and understand others' viewpoints, which will add in more depth to your blogs.

Canva

Our fifth pick is this excellent site that allows you to design some beautiful images and graphics for your webpage. Pictures may seem redundant when you have a text-based blog, but a few key images that reflect your content and you are crucial.

They help grab your user's attention so that they are interested in knowing what you have to offer. With the help of Canva , you can not only design pictures but graphs and charts as well. It comes preloaded with some great templates, to make the process easier for you.

Can I Rank?

Last but not least on our list is a new and revolutionary helper called ‘Can I Rank?’ As the name suggests, this is a tool that will give you a variety of tips and tricks with which you can increase the popularity of your blog. It is a godsend, especially for beginners who need assistance on figuring out the best keywords for them, how to get good traffic on their website and so on. This software makes the technical side of blogging much more accessible and approachable.

Conclusion

With the help of the tools and sites that we've mentioned above, you'll soon be well on your way to having a successful blog. You can use them all at once, or pick and choose the ones you need to improve your problem areas.

Online content creation is all about experience and figuring things out. There is no perfect formula. All you need to do is work consistently and smartly, to get to where you want to be and our handpicked selection of tools will surely assist you in that journey.

