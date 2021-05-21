Back 4 Blood Trailer Introduces The Cleaners and Showcases Game Story

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today revealed new information and a new gameplay trailer for Back 4 Blood. The new video offers a great in-depth look at the world and characters for the game, along with the backstories for the game's Ridden slaying crew called The Cleaners. The upcoming spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is due out later this October.

In Back 4 Blood, players will be able to play as eight Cleaner characters: Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom. Some of the new Ridden variants shown in the trailer include the Breakers, the Ogres, screeching Snitchers, and the ravenous Hags.

Holly – After losing her family to the Devil Worm, Holly Forrester learned to channel all her energy into being a Cleaner and is known as the glue that keeps the team together. Armed with her trusty nail spiked baseball bat she affectionately calls "Dottie," Holly's resilience and never-say-die attitude helps boost the team's morale and is often seen as a ray of light in the darkness of the apocalypse.



Walker – The oldest of five siblings, Elijah Walker was born in Evansburgh to a hardworking, blue collar family. The former Army Ranger and war-torn veteran is highly skilled with a wealth of front-line combat experience. Walker is a man of few words, but when he speaks, he commands the attention of his fellow Cleaners, who all respect his commitment to the fight.



Doc – She has been instrumental in keeping Fort Hope up and running, but this is far from the life Doc expected when she first came to America. Fiercely independent, she sacrificed social life for career. It wasn't until years later that she finally found a kindred spirit in Mom. After the Collapse, Doc's no-nonsense attitude and pragmatic outlook served her well. Though her bedside manner can take some getting used too, no one denies she's one hell of a doctor and a mean shot to boot.



Karlee – Surviving on the outskirts of Fort Hope since the Collapse, Karlee only trusted in herself. No one knows much about her, and she's fine with that. Though originally seen as a nuisance at best and a looter at worst, her actions have proved time and time again which side she's on. Now with the Ridden on the rise, she's made the choice to fight alongside the survivors. She may not be a Cleaner by name, but she more than makes up for it in attitude.



Jim – Nobody knows Finleyville and the surrounding county like Jim. From an early age, he would head out into the countryside with his father, hunting and trapping with the best of them. After a stint in the military, he returned home, only to see it ravaged by the Collapse. Now he's found his place among the most trusted cleaners. When not fighting back-to-back with his team, he's scouring the countryside of his beloved Pennsylvania routing out the Ridden infestation.



Hoffman – A meticulous individual, enthusiastic prepper, and conspiracy theorist. When the infection hit, he and his mother hunkered down and rode out the storm as the rest of the world fell into chaos. After his mother passed away in her sleep and his supplies ran out, he left his boarded-up house to face the world of the Devil Worm. Howard Robert Hoffman is genuinely skilled and good-hearted, with an earnest desire to be a useful part of the team. As part of the Cleaners, he's finally come across the family that he's always wanted – he just had to wade through the zombie apocalypse to find it.



Evangelo – He may be the youngest and least experienced Cleaner on the team but has proven to be a quick study. Besides being good in a fight, Evangelo has established himself as a loyal and reliable member of the team. He tends to talk a lot, especially when he's nervous, but is eager to show that he has what it takes to be a Cleaner.



Mom – The only person surprised that Mom became the voice of survivors in Finleyville was herself. She's never shirked from a challenge and always puts the needs of others over her own. Still, for one who's used to bucking authority, her newfound responsibility sometimes weighs uneasily on her. Although she has faith in her Cleaners, Mom has questioned other leaders' strategies on more than one occasion, especially since the death of her son. Mom's goal is simple, make the Ridden pay.

The new trailer does offer a nice overview of the characters and stakes of the world. It definitely appears the game has a bit of a tongue-in-cheek humorous style and attitude. It also offers a bit of insight into the overall story in the world of Back 4 Blood in that the game is set after an outbreak caused by an infection from a parasite called the Devil Worm. The Cleaners are the veterans of the apocalypse who are rallying to take back the world from the zombie-like horrors called the Ridden.

You can check out the new 'Meet The Cleaners' trailer for Back 4 Blood below. Back 4 Blood arrives on October 12 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Currently, players can register for the game for early beta tests at the official website. Gamers who pre-order the game will receive a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack.

