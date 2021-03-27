Back 4 Blood Release Pushed Back to October

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship.

Evolve developer Turtle Rock Studios announced this week that the new first-person shooter survival game, Back 4 Blood, has had its release delayed to October 2021. It was originally expected to arrive in the summer on June 22. It will now hit the shelves on October 12.

While the game won’t be released this summer, gamers will get a chance to play the game during a planned open beta. Per the company’s statement on Twitter:

"Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer."

Turtle Rock Studios Delays Back 4 Blood to October

Game delays are not always a sign of trouble. It could be that the delay will offer Turtle Rock Studios more time to polish and fine-tune the game. However, sometimes game delays can be the sign of a troubled production or development cycle.

For example, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed multiple times before it ultimately launched on December 10, 2020. Unfortunately, the game’s launch was a disaster, and a lot of the goodwill CD Projekt RED had previously built with gamers was literally squandered overnight.

Back 4 Blood is in the works for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC.

More in Gaming:

@ wheeljack84 Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship. by Jeffrey Harris Read my stories

Tags