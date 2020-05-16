Azure DevOps: How to Build, Test And Deploy to Azure Kubernetes Service

Attend DevOps Enterprise Summit London - Virtual (23-25 June, 2020)
https://github.com/mohammednaseem/dotnet-codeship-oracle-oci-kubectl
# Dotnet
# Unit the dotnet project. xUnit and NSubtitute
# Docker
# Build and push an image to Azure Container Registry
# https://docs.microsoft.com/azure/devops/pipelines/languages/docker
# Publsih
# Now we get the tag of the published id and update the k8 Deployment yaml image
# https://docs.microsoft.com/azure/devops/pipelines/languages/docker
trigger:
- master
resources:
- repo: self
variables:
# Container registry service connection established during pipeline creation
dockerRegistryServiceConnection: '7c46ccde-aa97-4bd0-be94-abcd31bbe20b'
containerRegistry: 'dockerstore'
imageRepository: 'hospital'
dockerfilePath: '**/Dockerfile'
tag: '$(Build.BuildId)-$(Build.SourceVersion)'
# Agent VM image name
vmImageName: 'ubuntu-latest'
stages:
- stage: UnitTestBuildAndPublish
displayName: Unit Test then Build and Push Docket to Register then Publish of release pipeline
jobs:
- job: UnitTest
displayName: Running Unit tests for the Hospital Microservice
pool:
vmImage: $(vmImageName)
steps:
- task: DotNetCoreCLI@2
inputs:
command: 'test'
- job: Build
dependsOn: UnitTest
displayName: Build and push to container registry
pool:
vmImage: $(vmImageName)
steps:
- task: Docker@2
displayName: Build and push an image to container registry
inputs:
command: buildAndPush
repository: 'hospital'
dockerfile: $(dockerfilePath)
containerRegistry: $(containerRegistry)
tags: |
$(tag)
- job: PreReleasePrepForhospitalMicroservice
dependsOn: Build
displayName: Pre Release Preparation (Bash build id and Publish for Release pipeline)
pool:
vmImage: $(vmImageName)
steps:
- task: Bash@3
inputs:
targetType: 'inline'
script: |
# Write your commands here
cat '$(Build.SourcesDirectory)/hospital.yaml'
value=`cat '$(Build.SourcesDirectory)/hospital.yaml'`
value=${value//##BUILD_ID##/$(tag)}
echo "$value" > '$(Build.SourcesDirectory)/hospital_build.yaml'
value1=`cat '$(Build.SourcesDirectory)/hospital_build.yaml'`
echo "$value1"
mkdir '$(Pipeline.Workspace)/hospital'
echo 'after creation of hospital'
- task: PublishPipelineArtifact@1
inputs:
targetPath: '$(Pipeline.Workspace)'
artifact: 'hospital'
publishLocation: 'pipeline'
stages:
- stage: A
jobs:
- job: A1
timeoutInMinutes: 10
pool:
vmImage: 'ubuntu-16.04'
steps:
- bash: echo "Hello world"
- job: A2
steps:
- bash: echo "A"
- stage: B
jobs:
- job: B1
steps:
- bash: echo "B"
- job: B2
steps:
- bash: echo "A"
Release Pipeline
openapi: 3.0.0
# Added by API Auto Mocking Plugin
servers:
- description: SwaggerHub API Auto Mocking
url: https://virtserver.swaggerhub.com/BRB/Hospital/1.0.0
info:
description: Demo API on Hospital.
version: "1.0.0"
title: Hospital
contact:
email: m.naseem@outlook.com
license:
name: Apache 2.0
url: 'http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html'
tags:
- name: Hospital
description: Hospital related matters
paths:
/hospital/{hospitalId}:
get:
tags:
- Hospital
summary: Finds hospital by id
operationId: GetHospitalById
description: |
By passing in the valid id, you can search for
the hospial details in the database
parameters:
- in: path
name: hospitalId
description: pass the hospitalId for looking up the database
required: true
schema:
type: integer
example: 415
responses:
'200':
description: search result matching criteria
content:
application/json:
schema:
$ref: '#/components/schemas/Hospital'
'400':
description: bad input parameter
delete:
tags:
- Hospital
summary: deletes a hospital from list
operationId: DeleteHospial
description: Deletes a hospital from list
parameters:
- name: hospitalId
in: path
description: Hospital id to delete
required: true
schema:
type: string
responses:
'400':
description: "Invalid ID supplied"
'404':
description: "Hospital not found"
/hospital:
post:
tags:
- Hospital
summary: adds a hospital to the list
operationId: AddHospital
description: Adds a hospital to the list
parameters:
- name: Authorization
in: header
required: true
schema:
type: string
responses:
'201':
description: hospital added
'400':
description: invalid input, object invalid
'409':
description: hospital already exists
requestBody:
content:
application/json:
schema:
$ref: '#/components/schemas/Hospital'
description: Add Hospital to list
patch:
tags:
- Hospital
summary: Updates a hospital in the list
operationId: UpdateHospital
description: Updates a hospital to the list
responses:
'200':
description: hospital updated
'400':
description: invalid input, object invalid
'404':
description: hospital does not exists
requestBody:
content:
application/json:
schema:
$ref: '#/components/schemas/Hospital'
description: Updates Hospital in the list
components:
schemas:
Hospital:
type: object
required:
- Id
- Name
- Address
- City
- Pincode
properties:
id:
type: integer
example: 56
name:
type: string
example: Epidemic Diseases Hospial
Address:
type: string
example: MAJESTIC
City:
type: string
example: Bangalore
Pincode:
type: integer
example: 562110