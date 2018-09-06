Axie Infinity Open Beta Update

Dear Axie Family,

What a month it’s been!

We’ve been thrilled by the response to our Battle Beta. Our passionate testers racked up over 12,000 battles!

With the help of the community, we were able to get our battle system working with ZERO BUGS and hold the first Axie Infinity Tournament.

It was called The Kotaro Invitational and we were delighted at how smoothly it went and the buzz that it generated.

You can catch a replay of the entire tournament here.

OR

Find specific matches in this tournament playlist on YouTube.

Congrats to the Winners:

Winner: Uselezzz

2nd Place: ChuckFresco

3rd Place: Henri

Credit Nonfungible.com

Secondary Market activity is heating up!

We’ve also seen some very encouraging signs from the Axie secondary market. Over the last month ~140 ETH has been spent on Axies from our player-to-player market. This is important to note as many of the games that are putting up big numbers of sites like Dappradar have a majority of the ETH volume going to the devs. This revolution is about giving ownership, control, and power back to the players/users so we are happy to see our secondary market thriving.

Now, we’re at a pivotal point in the development of our game.

To date our goals have been to:

Build a solid, healthy, and positive community that can act as a strong bucket to embrace new players once our game is ready to show off. Deliver features at the bleeding edge of blockchain gaming technology. For example, Axies were the first NFT’s to have animations. Our battles are the first animated battles on the blockchain. Refine our product with feedback and suggestions from the community. Because we started out with a community from day one, we’ve been able to build our game while getting a constant stream of feedback from you, the early Axie family. This is a luxury that few game developers have ever had, and something we believe will pay off dramatically in the long run.

This month, we will launching our battle system on Mainnet.

This means that:

Players will be able to gain EXP to upgrade their Axie’s base stats. They will also be able to use EXP to breed new offspring. Axies will be the first Nonfungible Token that can be improved when you play with them. Our game will be getting some more attention. We’re counting on our core community to provide a welcoming environment for new players and make sure the Axie family stays strong and tight knit. We’re actively exploring and building solutions to lower the barriers of entry into our game. We’re currently working on replacing MetaMask, as we believe requiring an extension to play our game is a hurdle to attracting less crypto-sophisticated players. We are doing a deep-dive into the current options for side-chain solutions that will ensure our players can use their Axies without requiring many microtransactions.

Upgraded Parts are Coming!

6. Level 2 body parts are almost ready! Make sure to save some EXP so you can evolve your Axies when they’re released!

7. We will be making some significant updates to our site, especially the landing page to better show off the vision we have for this game and community.

We’re super excited you all have decided to join us on our quest.

See you in Discord!

❤ Jihoz

