Axie Infinity Open Beta Update

Dear Axie Family,
What a month it’s been!
We’ve been thrilled by the response to our Battle Beta. Our passionate testers racked up over 12,000 battles!
With the help of the community, we were able to get our battle system working with ZERO BUGS and hold the first Axie Infinity Tournament.
It was called The Kotaro Invitational and we were delighted at how smoothly it went and the buzz that it generated.
You can catch a replay of the entire tournament here.
OR
Find specific matches in this tournament playlist on YouTube.
Congrats to the Winners:
Winner: Uselezzz
2nd Place: ChuckFresco
3rd Place: Henri
Credit Nonfungible.com
Secondary Market activity is heating up!
We’ve also seen some very encouraging signs from the Axie secondary market. Over the last month ~140 ETH has been spent on Axies from our player-to-player market. This is important to note as many of the games that are putting up big numbers of sites like Dappradar have a majority of the ETH volume going to the devs. This revolution is about giving ownership, control, and power back to the players/users so we are happy to see our secondary market thriving.
Now, we’re at a pivotal point in the development of our game.
To date our goals have been to:
This month, we will launching our battle system on Mainnet.
This means that:
Upgraded Parts are Coming!
6. Level 2 body parts are almost ready! Make sure to save some EXP so you can evolve your Axies when they’re released!
7. We will be making some significant updates to our site, especially the landing page to better show off the vision we have for this game and community.
We’re super excited you all have decided to join us on our quest.
See you in Discord!
❤ Jihoz
