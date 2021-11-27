Search icon
AWS Step Function: Adding Retries and Error Notifications To A Lambda Function

The AWS Step Function is an infrastructure-as-code tool such as Serverless. It allows you to create a step function in the AWS console and then use it to send an email if it fails after all retries. The step function can be used to create multiple retriers to handle different errors. For example, a retrier reruns the Lambda function after it fails with a certain error. This retrier will apply to all errors, and the catcher can be triggered by all errors.
image
@wendiesun
Wendie Sun

I share what has helped me.

