Aworker welcomes Keith Wareing in the Advisory Board

Aworker team is happy to announce that Keith Wareing, a successful entrepreneur and crypto-enthusiast with popular Youtube channel, became a part of the Aworker Advisory Board to help the project build the most powerful ecosystem in the recruitment industry.

Keith Wareing has more than five years of experience in the Recruitment industry and he is the owner of a successful Youtube channel about cryptocurrency industry and the most promising blockchain powered projects. He is a CEO of ERA Media Online agency which is aimed to bring expertise in social media management to a range of clients through the world.

With Keith’s expertise, Aworker can improve the online presence of the project and get valuable pieces of advice in recruitment, digital marketing, and other sides of the project development.

Aworker is a next-generation recruitment platform based on Blockchain with an outstanding purpose to disrupt the HR industry. We strive to create new opportunities for job hunt and career development. Aworker develops a disruptive solution by putting blockchain-driven technologies at the core of the Work 2.0. Now each person will receive a reward for his job-related recommendation. Remuneration is paid automatically with the help of a smart contract to all participants in the hiring process. Aworker is created in order to solve problems: 1) People will find a job that suits them more psychologically 2) Reducing the cost of hiring 3) Control of personal data