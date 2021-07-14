Avoiding The Last-Mile Delivery in E-commerce Businesses

The term Last-mile delivery refers to the last stage in the order delivery process. Here, the order is transported from the distribution facility to the customer’s location. It is the most crucial stage for an eCommerce business to ensure a good shopping experience and eCommerce fulfillment.

How does the last-mile delivery impact your business?

In collecting a product from the shipping center and delivering it to the customers, several issues arise and hinder the process, which jeopardizes the reputation and the profit of a brand. In the world of logistics management, it is referred to as a ‘last-minute problem.’ As the last leg of the delivery is the costliest and complicated part of the logistics, businesses pay close attention to improving it.

Since the final delivery stage involves various uncertain circumstances, it faces many problems that slow this stage. Some of the major challenges are as follows:

Order Cancellation-

Often, the customers face problems tracking their deliveries, or experience a delay in receiving the order, or receive damaged products. It leads to the cancellation of the order. Thus the errors or the negligence of the delivery partners in the last-minute delivery may negatively impact the company as the return of products enhances the company’s logistics costs, thereby impacting the market share. Moreover, it badly affects the company’s reputation, which creates a wrong impression on the customers’ minds.

Return to Origin-

If the address is not mentioned correctly or the customer is absent or refuses to accept the product, the order is returned to the seller. It also enhances the shipping costs and financially drains the company. It is one of the biggest problems that eCommerce businesses face.

Difficulty in meeting the rising demands-

The increasing demand for online shopping is evident in this age of technological advancement. Access to the internet has further boosted the growth of eCommerce companies. The need has mainly grown in the cities. Often, the delivery partners fail to fulfill the last-minute delivery with precision while meeting up with this rising demand.

The intermediate shipping center and the delivery location may be far apart, which causes the delay or other delivery problems. Many eCommerce brands have acknowledged this issue and have decided to collaborate with local delivery chains for better services and better connectivity.

Companies have also stressed the idea of establishing pickup points for customers with remote locations. However, these challenges also slow down the process and impact the companies.

Difficulty in meeting customer’s expectations-

The customers expect the delivery system to function according to their convenience. They crave fast and cheap delivery, flexible timings, delivery even during local issues. However, it becomes challenging to meet these demands, necessitating the optimization of the supply chain.

The Last-mile delivery solution

These issues highlight the significance of improving the last-minute delivery system. It would ensure the benefit of the company and also the customers. The benefits of a Last-mile delivery solution are as follows.

An efficient last-minute delivery solution would make the process fast and save the company’s time, effort, and resources. An automated system would ensure better service than manual efforts of managing bills and receipts. The modern last-minute delivery would ensure error-free functioning and accuracy in load planning and auto allocation of resources, delivery transports, and managing inventory.

Route optimizing software would enable suggesting the routes for ensuring fast deliveries by avoiding traffic jams. The software would suggest alternative ways for better services. Thus even bad weather and traffic issues would not disrupt the process and guarantee customer satisfaction.

It often happens that the customer is not present at the delivery time, which leads to the cancellation or return of the order. If a software service is available to optimize the scheduled time of delivery according to the convenience of the customers, the companies may avoid such situations.

It would prevent the losses incurred by the eCommerce companies. An efficient last-minute delivery solution would also allow changing the location of the expected delivery. It would save the time, effort, and money of the company.

A delivery driver app software solution would also ensure improved order management. In the case of any expected delay, it would inform the customers beforehand and lessen their worries.

Often the customers get worried and frustrated with the delays. But a systematic information circulation system would help in making the procedure smooth. It would establish the trust of the customer and save the reputation of the brand.

Flexibility on payment options would also ensure the convenience of the customers. Often the customers feel uncomfortable in online transactions and bank payments. They resort to payment procedures after the delivery of the product. The last-minute delivery software would integrate a diverse payment system, thereby guaranteeing the comfort and convenience of the customers.

Conclusion

These factors establish that an efficient last-mile delivery solution would improve the delivery system’s efficiency and ensure a better customer experience. It would also help the companies to avoid unwanted expenses and retain the brand reputation.

