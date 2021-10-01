Average True Range (ATR): What it is and Its Role in Trading

The average true range indicator is an oscillator-based indicator that measures the market volatility. The ATR can be applied to any time frame, and it is useful in any market (stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies, forex, more) ATR suits the cryptocurrency market particularly because of the high levels of volatility. It is also a good risk management tool to assess the perfect spot for your protective [stop loss] Stop-loss orders can be tricky, but ATR must be used in conjunction with a trading strategy to gain a real edge.