Automating the Automation: Can AI Fully Take Over the Data Scraping Process?
Too Long; Didn't ReadUtilizing data is a costly endeavor. In order to save a pretty penny, businesses are constantly looking for ways to automate the data cycle. The recent hype around generative AI solutions gave some hope that modern AI systems could fully automate web data collection and analysis. However, is it really so? To answer the question, one must consider the limitations of today’s AI systems and the peculiarities of web scraping.