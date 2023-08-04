Automating the Automation: Can AI Fully Take Over the Data Scraping Process?

Search icon
    Utilizing data is a costly endeavor. In order to save a pretty penny, businesses are constantly looking for ways to automate the data cycle. The recent hype around generative AI solutions gave some hope that modern AI systems could fully automate web data collection and analysis. However, is it really so? To answer the question, one must consider the limitations of today’s AI systems and the peculiarities of web scraping.
    machine-learning#artificial-intelligence
    @cerniauskas

    Julius Černiauskas

    by Julius Černiauskas @cerniauskas.CEO @ Oxylabs. Covering topics on web scraping, big data, machine learning, tech trends & business leadership.
    oxylabs.io
