Assign Types To Nested Objects In TypeScript

TypeScript provides you with multiple ways to define type definitions for objects. Object properties can be assigned type definitions using the `type` keyword in TypeScript. Nested objects can be defined using the type keyword itself. TypeScript can also abstract away the type definitions of a nested object into type definitions. Index signatures can be used when you are unsure of how many properties an object will have but you are sure of the type of properties of an object.